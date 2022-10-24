Read full article on original website
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Major Beverage Change
Entire social-media groups are devoted to the various all-you-can-drink packages offered by the major cruise lines. People love to share not only what their favorite drinks are, but their thoughts on the best bars, favorite bartenders, and (sometimes) exactly how much value they managed to extract from the drink packages they bought.
Royal Caribbean announced it's building the biggest cruise ship ever
There’s a never-ending race for superlatives when it comes to the world of boat-building, and Royal Caribbean is raising the stakes with its latest announcement. The company’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas, is set to launch in January 2024, and it’s billed the answer to many families’ classic vacation problem: Accommodating a group with diverse vacationing preferences.
Yahoo Sports
16 most haunted hotels in the United States
Trick or treat is a thing of the past. Why not increase the Halloween fun… or fright… with a creepy and downright scary stay at one of the most-haunted hotels in the United States this spooky season?. Check our list of the 16 most haunted hotels the U.S....
winemag.com
The Best Tequilas for Every Kind of Drinker
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Tequila has been on a...
This New Tented Villa in the Maldives Is a Glamping Experience That Even Luxury Snobs Will Love
The Maldives is adding another luxe villa to its portfolio—this time, it comes courtesy of Fairmont’s Sirru Fen Fushi. This week, the property unveiled a new beachside tent villa that offers a more nature-focused alternative to traditional luxury hotels. The new addition was designed to offer guests a safari-like experience, bringing nature right to your doorstep. Accordingly, the decor matches the terrain—think natural wooden frames and neutral color palettes throughout. Maldivan artwork lines the walls and floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed ocean views. The spacious 5,651 square-foot villa has a primary suite, an ensuite bathroom and a separate children’s bedroom for families....
A Once-Abandoned Tuscan Village Is Now a Breathtaking Hotel with a Cooking School and Panoramic Dining
Throughout the 20th century, the population of Castiglioncello del Trinoro shrank from hundreds to about a dozen. Perched atop a hill in the UNESCO World Heritage site Val d'Orcia, the charming medieval town has ancient roots, but most of its residents left after World War II, leaving behind empty buildings and abandoned roads.
oceanhomemag.com
Virgin Voyages Converts Cruising Skeptics With Fine Dining, Unique Entertainment, and Plenty of Glamour
When Sir Richard Branson decided he wanted to create a cruise experience like no other, he pulled out all the stops and disrupted the travel industry with a ship that offers an adults-only, yacht-inspired experience on the high seas. Partnering with some of the best interior designers, artists, and architects—Roman...
Pack The Pup: Why To Stay at the Dog Friendly Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta
Poppy checking out the cockpit on our United Airlines flight to Puerto VallartaBecca Blond. **Pack The Pup is a dog travel series where my taco loving, jet-setting Chihuahua Poppy and I review pet friendly hotels across the world***
hotelnewsme.com
PARK HYATT DUBAI’S CHEF RODRIGO LLANES BRINGS THE ARGENTINIAN ASADO TRADITION TO THE CITY OF DUBAI
Perched on the idyllic banks of the Dubai Creek, surrounded by the iconic sites of the city, Park Hyatt Dubai has introduced a new reason for the city’s dining crowd to visit, with the launch of Asado Nights, a brand-new culinary offering with a rich cultural tradition, available weekly from Thursday to Sunday.
drifttravel.com
Red Frog Beach Island Resort Offers Island Getaway Package Showcasing Nature at Its Finest
Located on Bastimentos Island, in Panama’s Bocas del Toro Archipelago, Red Frog Beach Island Resort is the perfect blend of a modern community, eco-sustainability and natural playground home to red frogs, monkeys, sloths and exotic flora and fauna. Offering some of the best snorkeling in all of Panama, Bastimentos Island National Marine Park features the best conserved coral reefs in the Caribbean coast, home to 52 of the 71 identified species of Caribbean coral and more than 250 species of fish and marine mammals including dolphins and manatees, 28 species of reptiles and amphibians, four species of marine turtles, and a wide diversity of bird and mammal species.
drifttravel.com
Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya To Reopen In May 2023
On 25 May 2023, the Riviera Maya will welcome the much-anticipated return of Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, the storied hideaway in the beating heart of the Riviera Maya. Nestled between 200 acres of lush tropical jungle and the secluded white sands of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, the legendary property has been completely reimagined with Mayan culture at its core – and will be the first, extensive transformation within Belmond’s North America portfolio, under LVMH ownership. This new chapter of Maroma will reveal 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focussed wellness experience in partnership with Guerlain, ground-breaking sustainability initiatives and a new gastronomic era under Mexican-born Executive Chef Daniel Camacho.
traveltomorrow.com
Ritz-Carlton’s superyacht collection finally sets sail
The long-awaited superyacht cruise line from The Ritz-Carlton has finally been launched, more than three years after its first voyage was meant to set sail. Envisioned to blend the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton resorts with the freedom of a yachting vacation, Evrima, the first of three custom-built yachts from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, delivers highly tailored getaways for travellers seeking to immerse themselves in the culture of each destination.
Best Tequila Recommendations: Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anjeo
Outsider has researched and tasted more than a hundred expressions this year with an emphasis on additive-free and authentic traditionally-produced tequila. Every tequila on the Outsider Approved list is excellent and high quality. You will like some more than others because everyone’s taste profile is different. The more Outsider Approved brands you know, the better because they are not always easy to find.
