thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Embarrassing Bucs News

The 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season has not gone according to plan through seven weeks. Tampa Bay is only 3-4, and the team's offense has been a shell of what it has been in recent years. The Bucs' run game has been particularly impotent. Currently, Tampa Bay is averaging 64.4...
TAMPA, FL
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 8 waiver wire

The bad news out of Week 7 was the significant injury to rookie fantasy stud Breece Hall (suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022 season). Hall had established himself as a legitimate RB1 and this turn of events will leave thousands of fantasy managers scrambling for a replacement this week. Adding to the bad news: Hall's backup and likely rest-of-season RB2 Michael Carter is already rostered in 72% of NFL.com leagues.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 8 sleepers

Week 7 was a rough one for injuries. Many fantasy-relevant players left games early for a variety of physical issues. That adds to what has already been a frustrating fantasy season through the first month and a half. It also means that once again, we're looking for elevated weekly production in places that we may not have expected coming into the year. That, dear reader, is why you are here. To peruse a list of names who could help you, followed by a brief explanation as to why. I thank you for coming to do the former and hope you're willing to stay and do the latter.
NFL

Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). BUCCANEERS. OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck),...
TEXAS STATE
NFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) not expected to play Week 8 vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is not expected to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Elliott is dealing with a knee sprain and did not practice on Wednesday. Should Elliott be inactive for Sunday's game, which would be his first missed...
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on James Robinson trade: 'I have a ton of respect for James'

The Jets began Week 8 with a need at running back. They filled it with a promising runner who has already overcome long odds. James Robinson is in New York, and he appears to be working toward contributing as soon as possible. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday their new acquisition will participate in the team's mid-week session after passing his physical despite Robinson dealing with knee soreness during his final days with Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. Jones was questionable coming into Monday, but had been pining to play for some time, Giardi...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Bill Belichick on Patriots' starting QB: 'We'll see how it goes today'

In a back-and-forth interaction with reporters Wednesday, New England head coach Bill Belichick utilized his trademark vagueness in discussing the Patriots' starting quarterback debate, simply answering a series of questions with the same answer: "We'll see how it goes today." Belichick and his staff have a decision to make as...

