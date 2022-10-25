Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Penguins Road Trip Mailbag: Crazy Trade Talk, D-men, & Jarry’s Contract
VANCOUVER, British Columbia. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two in a row and been overrun by Western Conference contenders. Minus a good start in Edmonton and an attacking second period against Calgary, the Penguins have been looking up at the scoreboard with unhappy faces. Jeff Carter told PHN...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
Yardbarker
Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins
Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flames won their second consecutive game and improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary's...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
U mad bro?: Matt Canada and Kenny Pickett shouldn't worry — Steelers fans are sinking their teeth into other folks instead
When I started covering the Pittsburgh Steelers more than 20 years ago, I learned two things very quickly. 1. Steelers fans bask in criticizing the quarterback and offensive coordinator. 2. The only thing Steelers fans enjoy more than criticizing the quarterback and the offensive coordinator is criticizing the media for...
WITN
Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers allegedly 'shot down' trade inquiry about Cameron Heyward; Eagles add piece before Steelers game
Thursday’s “First Call” shines a spotlight on the Pittsburgh Steelers before the NFL trade deadline. An NFC team allegedly wanted to acquire Cameron Heyward. Meanwhile, finding a match for Chase Claypool may still be hard. Plus, the Penguins’ next opponent is off to a brutal start.
Overconfidence & Suprise: Carter Admits What Hampered Penguins
CALGARY, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two games in a row. After the first period against the Calgary Flames Tuesday, the Penguins had been outshot, 58-22, over their last three periods and outscored, 7-0. First, the Edmonton Oilers, then the Calgary Flames unloaded a steady stream of shots and scoring chances.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
NHL
Tomorrow: Flyers to Host First-Ever Throwback Thursday Night
Tomorrow night's game will celebrate Flyers of the 60s and 70s. PHILADELPHIA (October 26, 2022) - Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their first-ever Throwback Thursday game in celebration of the Flyers of the 60s and 70s. At tomorrow night's game against the Florida Panthers, fans will receive a custom Flyers print commemorating the 60s and 70s teams and specialty, throwback food and beverage items will be available. Additionally, fans can expect special appearances from Flyers Alumni from the 60s and 70s teams including Bob Kelly, Bill Barber, Orest Kindrachuk, Paul Holmgren, Jim Watson, Joe Watson, Larry Goodenough, and Bernie Parent.
Tim Benz: Chase Claypool wants more 'go balls' in Steelers offense — stats suggest he may be right
After another putrid result from the Pittsburgh Steelers offense Sunday night, Chase Claypool had a direct suggestion to help matters. Following the team’s 16-10 loss in Miami, the third-year receiver said the offense needs a few more deep shots. “I just think we need more go balls. Not enough...
