Scarlet Nation
UF WBK: Coaches Select Gators Seventh in SEC Preseason Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Coaches in the Southeastern Conference have picked Florida women's basketball to finish seventh in a poll released by the SEC on Wednesday morning. The Gators, who return three starters from last season's 21-11 campaign, are picked in front of Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri, Auburn and Vanderbilt. South Carolina tops the order of finish, with Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Florida rounding out the top half the league. Coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Scarlet Nation
How Georgia plans to slow down Florida's Anthony Richardson
Mobile quarterbacks have been a staple of Georgia's schedule this year. Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, Robby Ashford—they all could hurt defenses both through the air and on the ground. Their legs, most specifically their ability to scramble and extend plays, caused headaches for Kirby Smart and the defensive coaching staff.
