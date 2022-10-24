Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NFL
Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Matt Ryan benching: 'It's almost like a waste'
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger feels like a move of desperation from a front office and coaching staff on a calescent seat about to burst into flames. Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, now working for The 33rd Team, offered a...
Deion Sanders to Auburn dependent on Tigers' readiness to hire, Bo Jackson says
Former Auburn football star Bo Jackson is a strong believer in Deion Sanders and was asked this week if he would support the Jackson State coach being hired at his alma-mater this season should the opportunity present itself. Sanders is 7-0 this season and 20-5 as a head coach at Jackson State since taking over prior to the 2020 season.
WISH-TV
How did Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan respond to the Colts’ surprising QB change?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt Ryan, the person, was once again leading by example on Wednesday, just over 48 hours removed from receiving the toughest news of his decorated 15-year NFL career. For the first time in his football life, Ryan heads to the bench on Sunday as the 3-3-1...
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Predicting LSU basketball's rotation with 2022 season weeks away
It might not seem like it but LSU basketball is less than three weeks away from its home opener on Nov. 9 against Kansas City and the purple and gold have some major decisions on the court to sort through. Coach Matt McMahon has stated as recently as SEC media...
OSU's highest-rated commit in 2023 class Jelani McDonald reopens recruitment
Oklahoma State football recruiting took a major blow on Tuesday after its highest-rated commit in the current 2023 class decided to reopen his recruitment. Waco (Tex.) Connally 2023 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his de-commitment via Twitter. "Although Oklahoma State University is my [No. 1] school, I am opening up my...
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Seven Players
Adams, 30, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2015. He had brief stints with the Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Colts and Texans before signing on with the 49ers in 2018. The Texans later signed Adams and he has...
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
'I did what nobody else wants to do': Tamar Bates is ready to breakout after offseason of maturity
In the days before Indiana returned to campus for the start of fall practice, Tamar Bates visited his former AAU coaches' house for dinner one night. Though the two stayed in touch, a lot had changed since the last time they were able to sit and chat for several hours. Bates spent his senior year of high school nearly 1,300 miles away from his hometown of Kansas City, Kan., playing at prep powerhouse IMG Academy. A year later, the wiry, 6-foot-5 guard with NBA aspirations found himself in Bloomington, Ind., preparing for his freshman season of college basketball – and also preparing to be a father.
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
247Sports
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White says Wildcats are 'not afraid' of Tennessee's offense
Kentucky football’s game at Tennessee this Saturday pits strength against strength. The Wildcats’ defensive unit, which ranks among the best in the SEC, has its hands full with the Vols’ high-powered offense, which leads the nation at 571.7 yards per game. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is confident his team will not back down, telling reporters his players are not afraid of the challenge.
247Sports
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: LB David Peevy set for commitment, USC coaches on the road recruiting
The Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast returns for another episode!. Chris Trevino and Gerard Martinez open the show discussing the upcoming commitment of three-star San Diego (Calif.) 2023 linebacker David Peevy. Peevy will make his commitment on Thursday, deciding between Washington, USC and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Peevy is rated the...
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ohio State, Michigan chances of both making it 'getting better,' Paul Finebaum says
Both Ohio State and Michigan currently sit in the top four of both polls. And with their head-to-head matchup getting closer, and both teams remaining undefeated, ESPN's Mike Greenberg asked Paul Finebaum about the chances both teams could reach the College Football Playoff. “Greeny, it’s getting better by the hour,”...
247Sports
Cormani McClain breaks down shocking decision as he picks Miami over Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. – Surprise. Surprise. Much of the college football world woke up Thursday morning thinking that Florida was going to land a commitment from Cormani McClain. After all, the 247Sports' Crystal Ball was painted orange and blue for the nation's no. 1-ranked cornerback. But before the CBS Sports HQ cameras could even start rolling at McClain's announcement ceremony, the lanky defender grabbed a microphone, picked up a Miami hat and threw up a "U" to signal that he plans to sign with the Hurricanes and not the Gators.
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season
USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
Comments / 0