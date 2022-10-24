ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Colts Worked Out Seven Players

Adams, 30, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2015. He had brief stints with the Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Colts and Texans before signing on with the 49ers in 2018. The Texans later signed Adams and he has...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?

West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

'I did what nobody else wants to do': Tamar Bates is ready to breakout after offseason of maturity

In the days before Indiana returned to campus for the start of fall practice, Tamar Bates visited his former AAU coaches' house for dinner one night. Though the two stayed in touch, a lot had changed since the last time they were able to sit and chat for several hours. Bates spent his senior year of high school nearly 1,300 miles away from his hometown of Kansas City, Kan., playing at prep powerhouse IMG Academy. A year later, the wiry, 6-foot-5 guard with NBA aspirations found himself in Bloomington, Ind., preparing for his freshman season of college basketball – and also preparing to be a father.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists

It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White says Wildcats are 'not afraid' of Tennessee's offense

Kentucky football’s game at Tennessee this Saturday pits strength against strength. The Wildcats’ defensive unit, which ranks among the best in the SEC, has its hands full with the Vols’ high-powered offense, which leads the nation at 571.7 yards per game. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is confident his team will not back down, telling reporters his players are not afraid of the challenge.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: LB David Peevy set for commitment, USC coaches on the road recruiting

The Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast returns for another episode!. Chris Trevino and Gerard Martinez open the show discussing the upcoming commitment of three-star San Diego (Calif.) 2023 linebacker David Peevy. Peevy will make his commitment on Thursday, deciding between Washington, USC and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Peevy is rated the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Cormani McClain breaks down shocking decision as he picks Miami over Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. – Surprise. Surprise. Much of the college football world woke up Thursday morning thinking that Florida was going to land a commitment from Cormani McClain. After all, the 247Sports' Crystal Ball was painted orange and blue for the nation's no. 1-ranked cornerback. But before the CBS Sports HQ cameras could even start rolling at McClain's announcement ceremony, the lanky defender grabbed a microphone, picked up a Miami hat and threw up a "U" to signal that he plans to sign with the Hurricanes and not the Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season

USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy