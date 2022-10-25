ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The best players in the World Series, ranked from 1-30

Two teams in the World Series. Fifty-two players available. Which ones do you want? As they’ve done in the past, MLB.com’s Will Leitch and Mike Petriello came together to do a draft of the players in the Fall Classic, but this time, with a twist. Instead of trying to fill out a roster -- ensuring each team has a catcher, enough pitchers, etc. -- we’ll dispense with the team aspect entirely. This time, it’s all about the players, drafted 1-30 on an extremely subjective ranking of talent. Thirty players, it turns out, was both too much and not enough. It is the World Series, after all. There are so many good players.
MLB

Astros' postseason march lends advantage: Time off

HOUSTON -- The longest stretch the Astros went without playing a game this season -- prior to having five days off from the end of the regular season until the start of Game 1 of the American League Division Series -- was three days. That came during the All-Star break, which in many ways was the most hectic time of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Phillies family, fans all 'ride with Philly Rob'

PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson shook his head because he still doesn’t understand it. The Phillies stood on stage Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park, where they were presented the National League championship trophy. A sellout crowd roared when they heard his name. Phillies fans rarely agree with their manager,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

When the Phillies met the Astros in the 1980 NLCS

For the second time, the Phillies and Astros will hook up in the postseason -- but the first time in a World Series. The Phillies won their division (91-71) in 1980 by finishing one game ahead of the Montreal Expos. In their 19th season, the Astros were in the National League West. L.A. swept Houston in the final three games of the season to finish in a tie (92-70). Houston defeated L.A., 7-1, in a one-game playoff at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

5 big questions facing Marlins this offseason

This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We got cooler weather in South Florida last week, which means we're getting closer to Hot Stove season!. Here are five questions facing...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

'A cool thing': In The Moment brings fans closer to game

Just minutes after Bryce Harper hit the home run that won the National League pennant for the Phillies, there he was, one of baseball's biggest superstars, on camera in the dugout breaking down one of the biggest moments of the playoffs for a national TV audience. • World Series Game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

5 things we've learned from a wild '22 postseason

The postseason is about entertainment, not education. Pit two good teams against each other in a short playoff series, and anything can happen. But with this pause in the postseason prior to the start of the World Series between the Astros and the Phillies on Friday night in Houston, there are a few takeaways from the first few rounds of this tournament that feel firmer than others.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Here's where the Royals' manager search stands

KANSAS CITY -- With the end of October rapidly approaching, the Royals continue to interview managerial candidates and narrow down their list of who will replace Mike Matheny in 2023 and beyond. Internal candidates Pedro Grifol, Vance Wilson and Scott Thorman have all gone through first-round interviews with the Royals,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

This trio is the backbone of Astros' October success

Here is what Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel will be doing on Friday night at Minute Maid Park when they play Game 1 of another World Series, for the greatest American League team since the Yankees of the late '90s:. Each one of them will be playing...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Here's why Harper might move out of cleanup spot vs. Astros

PHILADELPHIA -- The top of the Phillies’ lineup has remained the same for every game during the club’s postseason run so far: Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper. But that may change in the World Series. With the Astros deploying an all-right-handed bullpen, Phillies manager...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Verlander doing something no one has before

When the World Series begins, Justin Verlander will be 39 years and 250 days old. And when he takes the mound, you're likely going to see some 97s, 98s, maybe even 99s on the radar gun. It will be something baseball fans today have never seen on the postseason stage....

