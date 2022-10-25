Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Predicting the Astros World Series Roster
With the Philadelphia Phillies up next, the Houston Astros may not make many changes to their World Series roster.
Four Former Astros Could Win World Series with Phillies
Garrett Stubbs, Kent Emanuel, Mark Appel and Chris Devenski were all rostered by the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
A fan predicted the next 10 World Series winners in 2019. He might go 3-for-3
One sports fan made a series of predictions in 2019 that have some wondering if he has Marty McFly’s contact information. Read more on Audacy Sports.
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
Brewers' president of baseball operations Stearns steps down
David Stearns is stepping down as the Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations
World Series: Data reveals who baseball fans are backing in Fall Classic
Baseball fans across the country are rooting for the underdog Philadelphia Phillies over the Houston Astros in the World Series that starts on Friday.
World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup draws same first-pitch time for all 7 games
Hey, Astros fans! Are you free at, say, 7 p.m., during at least four upcoming nights? Check out the dates and times for the 2022 World Series.
MLB
The best players in the World Series, ranked from 1-30
Two teams in the World Series. Fifty-two players available. Which ones do you want? As they’ve done in the past, MLB.com’s Will Leitch and Mike Petriello came together to do a draft of the players in the Fall Classic, but this time, with a twist. Instead of trying to fill out a roster -- ensuring each team has a catcher, enough pitchers, etc. -- we’ll dispense with the team aspect entirely. This time, it’s all about the players, drafted 1-30 on an extremely subjective ranking of talent. Thirty players, it turns out, was both too much and not enough. It is the World Series, after all. There are so many good players.
MLB
Astros' postseason march lends advantage: Time off
HOUSTON -- The longest stretch the Astros went without playing a game this season -- prior to having five days off from the end of the regular season until the start of Game 1 of the American League Division Series -- was three days. That came during the All-Star break, which in many ways was the most hectic time of the year.
MLB
Phillies family, fans all 'ride with Philly Rob'
PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson shook his head because he still doesn’t understand it. The Phillies stood on stage Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park, where they were presented the National League championship trophy. A sellout crowd roared when they heard his name. Phillies fans rarely agree with their manager,...
MLB
When the Phillies met the Astros in the 1980 NLCS
For the second time, the Phillies and Astros will hook up in the postseason -- but the first time in a World Series. The Phillies won their division (91-71) in 1980 by finishing one game ahead of the Montreal Expos. In their 19th season, the Astros were in the National League West. L.A. swept Houston in the final three games of the season to finish in a tie (92-70). Houston defeated L.A., 7-1, in a one-game playoff at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 6.
MLB
5 big questions facing Marlins this offseason
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We got cooler weather in South Florida last week, which means we're getting closer to Hot Stove season!. Here are five questions facing...
MLB
'A cool thing': In The Moment brings fans closer to game
Just minutes after Bryce Harper hit the home run that won the National League pennant for the Phillies, there he was, one of baseball's biggest superstars, on camera in the dugout breaking down one of the biggest moments of the playoffs for a national TV audience. • World Series Game...
MLB
5 things we've learned from a wild '22 postseason
The postseason is about entertainment, not education. Pit two good teams against each other in a short playoff series, and anything can happen. But with this pause in the postseason prior to the start of the World Series between the Astros and the Phillies on Friday night in Houston, there are a few takeaways from the first few rounds of this tournament that feel firmer than others.
MLB
Here's where the Royals' manager search stands
KANSAS CITY -- With the end of October rapidly approaching, the Royals continue to interview managerial candidates and narrow down their list of who will replace Mike Matheny in 2023 and beyond. Internal candidates Pedro Grifol, Vance Wilson and Scott Thorman have all gone through first-round interviews with the Royals,...
MLB
This trio is the backbone of Astros' October success
Here is what Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel will be doing on Friday night at Minute Maid Park when they play Game 1 of another World Series, for the greatest American League team since the Yankees of the late '90s:. Each one of them will be playing...
MLB
Here's why Harper might move out of cleanup spot vs. Astros
PHILADELPHIA -- The top of the Phillies’ lineup has remained the same for every game during the club’s postseason run so far: Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper. But that may change in the World Series. With the Astros deploying an all-right-handed bullpen, Phillies manager...
MLB
After criticism of Phillies went viral, Keith Hernandez now approves
NEW YORK -- There will be no groans or sighs as Keith Hernandez watches the World Series over the next two weeks. This Phillies team, once a source of consternation for him, is now Keith Hernandez Approved. Count Hernandez among those impressed by the Phillies, who have managed to turn...
MLB
Verlander doing something no one has before
When the World Series begins, Justin Verlander will be 39 years and 250 days old. And when he takes the mound, you're likely going to see some 97s, 98s, maybe even 99s on the radar gun. It will be something baseball fans today have never seen on the postseason stage....
Comments / 0