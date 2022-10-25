Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh Makes Opinion On Michigan State Rivalry Very Clear
Michigan State has recently gotten the upper hand in its football rivalry against Michigan. The Spartans have won their last two matchups and 10 of their past 14 meetings dating back to 2008. Jim Harbaugh is eager to snap those trends when hosting the Big Ten nemesis on Saturday night.
Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
Fans React To Michigan vs. Michigan State Announcer News
For the first time in several years, ABC will be on the call for the annual Michigan-Michigan State game, which is being held in Ann Arbor this year. To mark the occasion, they're bringing back one of the voices from one of the series' most infamous moments. Mike Foss of...
MSU's Harlon Barnett barely holds back his dislike of Michigan, per Mel Tucker's orders
The Spartans' secondary coach did not provide any 'billboard material', per head coach Mel Tucker's orders, but Harlon Barnett's dislike of Michigan was clear and obvious...
What Mel Tucker said about Michigan football before in-state rivalry matchup
Michigan Wolverines football will host Michigan State Saturday night at The Big House in what Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker, who’s 16-11 as MSU’s head man, called “not just another game for us.”. Ranked No. 4 nationally and undefeated at 7-0, Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite...
20 Jokes To Help With Your Michigan vs Michigan State Trash Talk
Every year leading up to the Michigan vs Michigan State football game, the week before is filled with pranks and jokes. Here are 20 jokes to help you with your trash talk. Week Leading Up to Michigan vs Michigan State Football Game. Students from Michigan or Michigan State along with...
Behind Enemy Lines: Getting the Michigan perspective on Michigan State football heading into the big game
Well it’s that time of the year again. Michigan State football, fresh off a bye week, will march into Ann Arbor this Saturday evening and attempt to play spoiler to a Michigan football team that has started the season red hot. As always, there is a ton of intrigue...
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Michigan State preview
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s rivalry week!. The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Michigan State with Stephen Brooks, who covers the Spartans for 247Sports. The two discuss why Michigan State has underachieved this season, whether that secondary is really as bad as it looks, and what the Spartans need to do if they want to keep the Paul Bunyan Trophy in East Lansing.
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is
Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
Look: Former Michigan Star Calls Out Michigan State Fans
Michigan and Michigan State will square off this weekend for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. This year's matchup will take place in Ann Arbor. With kickoff still a few days away, former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has decided to instigate with the opponent. On Monday night, Lewan called out Michigan...
Jacoby Windmon, Xavier Henderson embracing MSU's underdog role vs. arch-rival Michigan
Jacoby Windmon and Xavier Henderson expect nothing less than to be the underdogs heading into the matchup with Michigan per The Detroit News’ Matt Charboneau. ESPN’s FPI is heavily favoring Michigan in Ann Arbor, giving the Wolverines a 90.2% chance to win. Although its Windmon’s first season with...
Michigan State watching its words ahead of heated rivalry matchup at Michigan
Xavier Henderson burst through the doors of the Spartan Stadium media room last October locked and loaded. Clapping loudly, the senior safety began firing back at perceived digs at MSU levied by former Michigan players before he even sat down to begin his post-game press conference following the Spartans’ 37-33 comeback victory over the then-unbeaten Wolverines in one of the most anticipated chapters the rivalry has ever seen.
