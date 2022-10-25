ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game

The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Michigan State preview

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It's rivalry week!. The Michigan Insider's Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Michigan State with Stephen Brooks, who covers the Spartans for 247Sports. The two discuss why Michigan State has underachieved this season, whether that secondary is really as bad as it looks, and what the Spartans need to do if they want to keep the Paul Bunyan Trophy in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan's biggest rival is

Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan's true rival after speaking to FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan's biggest rival, he recognizes the...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Former Michigan Star Calls Out Michigan State Fans

Michigan and Michigan State will square off this weekend for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. This year's matchup will take place in Ann Arbor. With kickoff still a few days away, former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has decided to instigate with the opponent. On Monday night, Lewan called out Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan State watching its words ahead of heated rivalry matchup at Michigan

Xavier Henderson burst through the doors of the Spartan Stadium media room last October locked and loaded. Clapping loudly, the senior safety began firing back at perceived digs at MSU levied by former Michigan players before he even sat down to begin his post-game press conference following the Spartans' 37-33 comeback victory over the then-unbeaten Wolverines in one of the most anticipated chapters the rivalry has ever seen.
EAST LANSING, MI

