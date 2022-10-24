The Nebraska men's basketball team wraps up the exhibition portion of the 2022-23 season this Sunday, Oct. 30, as the Huskers travel to Boulder, Colo., for a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes. Proceeds from the game, which will tipoff at 5 p.m. (central) at the CU Events Center, will go directly to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund which is being distributed through Boulder County's Navigating Disaster for Boulder County program. It marks the second straight year that longtime conference rivals have played an exhibition to benefit local charities.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO