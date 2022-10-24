Read full article on original website
huskers.com
Huskers Head to Colorado for Charity Exhibition
The Nebraska men's basketball team wraps up the exhibition portion of the 2022-23 season this Sunday, Oct. 30, as the Huskers travel to Boulder, Colo., for a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes. Proceeds from the game, which will tipoff at 5 p.m. (central) at the CU Events Center, will go directly to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund which is being distributed through Boulder County's Navigating Disaster for Boulder County program. It marks the second straight year that longtime conference rivals have played an exhibition to benefit local charities.
huskers.com
Huskers Look to Bounce Back Against Maryland
• The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be streamed online at B1G+ (subscription necessary). • Saturday night's match will be Nebraska's Title IX celebration. Nebraska volleyball will honor the program's first...
huskers.com
Huskers Prepare for Big Ten Championships
The Nebraska cross country team makes its way to Ann Arbor, Mich., for the 2022 Big Ten Championships on Friday, Oct. 28 at the U-M Golf Course. The women's 6K race is set for a 9:45 a.m. (CT) start, followed by the men's 8K at 10:45 a.m. Both races can...
huskers.com
Huskers Close Fall in Florida
The Nebraska women's golf team plans to put the finishing touches on a strong 2022 fall campaign by competing at the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla., Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The tournament hosted by the University of Miami at the Biltmore Golf Club will get underway with practice rounds on...
huskers.com
Huskers Fall at No. 5 Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Nebraska volleyball team's 11-match win streak came to an end after a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 loss at No. 5 Wisconsin on Wednesday night in front of 7,229 at the UW Field House. The top-ranked Huskers (18-2, 10-1 Big Ten) fell for the first time since Sept....
huskers.com
Huskers Host #25 OSU to Start Big Ten Tourney Play
Lincoln, Neb. - For the first time in program history, the Nebraska soccer team (7-6-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) will host a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal match as it faces No. 25 Ohio State (10-4-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) on Sunday at Hibner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. (CT) on B1G+.
huskers.com
Huskers Hope to Continue Streak vs. Ohio State and TCU
The No. 7 Nebraska Rifle team will head to Columbus, Ohio, this Saturday to take on No. 11 Ohio State and No. 2 TCU. The match from the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range will start at 7 a.m. (central), and fans can follow along with results at https://results.megalink.no/#!/. The Huskers...
huskers.com
Pat Logsdon to Be Honored Saturday as a Trailblazer for Women's Athletics
To commemorate 50 years of Title IX, Nebraska will celebrate a trailblazer in women's athletics at every home football game. Pat Logsdon will be recognized and honored during the Illinois game this Saturday. Pat Logsdon spent more than four decades working for Nebraska Athletics. She most recently served as the...
