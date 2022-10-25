ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook have been in talks of being traded elsewhere. Both were expected to elevate their respective teams last season to championship contention. However, Lowry and Westbrook both had discouraging performances last season and are only continuing those narratives so far this year.
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
ClutchPoints

Perfect Lakers Russell Westbrook trade offer for Hornets’ Terry Rozier

In “what else is new?” news, the Los Angeles Lakers still desperately want to make a Russell Westbrook trade. Heading into the season, Lakers fans, the media, and the team itself all thought the former NBA MVP was cooked, and they were all absolutely right. Westbrook is no longer a shadow of his former self as a player, and the Lakers are 0-3 on the season (at least partially) because of that. One recent rumor is that despite the team’s surprising 2-1 start, the Charlotte Hornets could be a landing spot for Westbrook with guard Terry Rozier coming back. This trade could make sense for both teams, but they’d likely have to get a third team involved (like the Detroit Pistons). If that happens, here is the perfect Lakers trade offer for the Hornets’ Terry Rozier.
Yardbarker

Trae Young, Hawks hold Pistons at bay

Trae Young had 35 points and six assists and the visiting Atlanta Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth straight loss, 118-113, on Wednesday. John Collins supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds, while De'Andre Hunter tossed in 17 points before fouling out. Dejounte Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
