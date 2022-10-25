Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes about their potential. Even with Russell Westbrook, there was a strong belief that a simple adjustment to the game plan could put the franchise back on the right track. Now, just three games into the new season, it...
Report: Jazz were willing to send huge package headlined by Bojan Bogdanovic to Lakers for Russell Westbrook and 2 1st-rounders
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to move Russell Westbrook during the 2022 NBA offseason, and it appears abundantly clear that the failure is having major negative effects on their 2022-23 regular season. The Lakers are 0-3 in their first three games, and Westbrook’s lack of production on the court has...
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook have been in talks of being traded elsewhere. Both were expected to elevate their respective teams last season to championship contention. However, Lowry and Westbrook both had discouraging performances last season and are only continuing those narratives so far this year.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Dissecting Sixers' loss to Raptors | Locked On 76ers
Devon Givens and Keith Pompey dissect the 76ers' loss to the Toronto Raptors. They talk about the poor defense and bad ball movement.
De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Following Win Over Pacers, 76ers Begin Road Trip in Toronto | Gameday Report 5/82
The next game for the 76ers (1-3) is Wednesday against the Raptors (2-2) in Toronto, kickstarting a four-game road trip to close out the first month of the new season. The second game will also be played in Toronto (Friday), followed by stops in Chicago (Saturday) and Washington (Monday). The...
The latest on injuries to Indiana Pacers centers Myles Turner and Daniel Theis
Both Myles Turner and Daniel Theis have yet to play in a game for the Indiana Pacers this season, but Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle provided an update on the status of both centers before his team took on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. "Definite maybe," he said of Turner's...
‘Bet on yourself’: Pascal Siakam vocal on trash talk with Sixers’ PJ Tucker
Pascal Siakam has been insane to start the season thus far for the Toronto Raptors, powering them to a solid 3-2 start with two impressive wins over the Miami Heat and their latest triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers, a 119-109 win at home. In his latest effort against the Sixers,...
Raptors strong late in giving 76ers fourth loss in five games
Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting
Perfect Lakers Russell Westbrook trade offer for Hornets’ Terry Rozier
In “what else is new?” news, the Los Angeles Lakers still desperately want to make a Russell Westbrook trade. Heading into the season, Lakers fans, the media, and the team itself all thought the former NBA MVP was cooked, and they were all absolutely right. Westbrook is no longer a shadow of his former self as a player, and the Lakers are 0-3 on the season (at least partially) because of that. One recent rumor is that despite the team’s surprising 2-1 start, the Charlotte Hornets could be a landing spot for Westbrook with guard Terry Rozier coming back. This trade could make sense for both teams, but they’d likely have to get a third team involved (like the Detroit Pistons). If that happens, here is the perfect Lakers trade offer for the Hornets’ Terry Rozier.
Report: Jazz and Pacers have not heard from the Lakers yet this season
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 season has gotten off to a rough start with the team losing games to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers to start 0-3. That’s led to questions about the team making a potential trade this season, especially since it’s...
Trae Young, Hawks hold Pistons at bay
Trae Young had 35 points and six assists and the visiting Atlanta Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth straight loss, 118-113, on Wednesday. John Collins supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds, while De'Andre Hunter tossed in 17 points before fouling out. Dejounte Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Myles Turner's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game
Myles Turner will be available in Wednesday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.
