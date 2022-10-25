ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS

FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2

With their late rally coming up just short, the Florida Panthers (4-2-1) opened up their two-game road swing with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0) at United Center on Tuesday. "This is a two-game road trip, and we're not a team that's going to lose two in a...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins

CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Georgiev Shines as Avalanche Edge Rangers 3-2 in Shootout Win

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The matchup kicked off a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play, while Logan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Kuntar, Jellvik, Brunet & More

A new week means it’s time for another Boston Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers. in this edition, three Bruins prospects are playing well together in college, a recent draftee is impressing in his first 10 games and another one recorded a milestone with his team. Kuntar, Jellvik...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
ELMONT, NY
ESPN

Avalanche top Rangers as Alexandar Georgiev stifles former team

NEW YORK -- Alexandar Georgiev skated out of his crease, pumped his fist and celebrated on the ice at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Only this time, the fans weren't cheering his victory. Georgiev made 44 saves and stopped three of four shootout attempts to lead the Colorado Avalanche...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy