thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Peyton Manning wanted the Bears to run up the score on the Patriots
The Chicago Bears called off the dogs late in their blowout win over the Patriots in Week 7 – apparently much to the dismay of ESPN’s Peyton Manning.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jakobi Meyers Gives Honest Take on Mac Jones' Playing Time in Patriots' Loss
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe.
What Bill Belichick Told Matt Eberflus After Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt...
NBC Sports
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance
So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears
The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
What Bill Belichick Is Telling Patriots Prior To Matchup With Bears
The New England Patriots have arrived to a point in their schedule where wins and losses can make or break them. That’s why the focus has been set on not overlooking any opponent. Over the next month, the Patriots will play a very winnable schedule consisting of games against...
Bill Belichick Says Bears ‘Outcoached' and ‘Outplayed' Patriots
Belichick says Bears 'outcoached' and 'outplayed' Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick surrendered at the feet of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday night. The Bears defeated the Patriots 33-14 in an overwhelmingly large win for Chicago. Justin Fields and the offense put up a season-high...
Clayton News Daily
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
NBC Sports
Pats' QB situation is a mess as Zappe, Jones struggle in ugly loss vs. Bears
Few people expected the Chicago Bears to come into Gillette Stadium and kick the crap out of the New England Patriots on "Monday Night Football", but that's exactly what happened. The Patriots led 14-10 in the second quarter after two consecutive touchdown drives with Bailey Zappe at quarterback after he...
NBC Sports
Curran: Unanswered questions abound after baffling loss to Bears
It’s all fun and games until you get blown out 33-14 by the worst team in football. In prime time. With your quarterback of the future getting booed off the stage. And his understudy turning into a pumpkin too right around midnight. Phrasing it diplomatically? I think Bill would...
Recapping a Bears’ win vs Patriots on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
The Chicago Bears delivered a dominating performance in a win over the Patriots on Monday night, and we're looking back on that triumph on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we check out the best plays and highlights of the victory on this edition of the show on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley.
