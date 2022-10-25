ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jakobi Meyers Gives Honest Take on Mac Jones' Playing Time in Patriots' Loss

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe.
NBC Sports

Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears

The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears

Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Curran: Unanswered questions abound after baffling loss to Bears

It’s all fun and games until you get blown out 33-14 by the worst team in football. In prime time. With your quarterback of the future getting booed off the stage. And his understudy turning into a pumpkin too right around midnight. Phrasing it diplomatically? I think Bill would...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Recapping a Bears’ win vs Patriots on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

The Chicago Bears delivered a dominating performance in a win over the Patriots on Monday night, and we're looking back on that triumph on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we check out the best plays and highlights of the victory on this edition of the show on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley.
CHICAGO, IL

