On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Chiefs add WR Kadarius Toney in trade with Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding another wide receiver to their offense before the NFL trade deadline by acquiring Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants on Thursday afternoon. In exchange for Toney, a 2021 first-round pick, the Chiefs are sending a compensatory third-round pick in 2022 and a sixth-round...
RJ Barrett scores 20 points in Monday's win over Magic
RJ Barrett scored 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT) while also dishing out one assist and grabbing six rebounds in the Knicks' 115-102 win over the Magic. Barrett has now finished with at least 15 points in each of the last two games after struggling in the team's season opener, averaging 19.0 points per game in that span. The 22-year-old continues to be a streaky shooter for the Knicks who is continuing to score more consistently for a team that desperately needs it. Barret is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 16.3 points per game while receiving plenty of volume, posting a usage rate of 24.2%.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Advice for Contending Teams (2022)
Halfway through the season, you should have a pretty good idea of where your team sits in relation to the others in the league. However, if you’re sitting pretty near the top, don’t get complacent. There are still things you can do to help push your team over the finish line and win that title.
Marshon Lattimore still not at practice on initial Week 8 Saints injury report vs Raiders
The initial injury report for the New Orleans Saints for Week 8’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is interesting, but still not ideal. Defensive end Payton Turner and quarterback Jameis Winston have gone back to being listed as full participants. Turner should be a great return for the Saints defensive line that has been lackluster. Winston is back to being healthy enough, but Dennis Allen has made it known that he still won’t start ahead of Andy Dalton.
Kyren Williams designated to return from IR
Williams has been on injured reserve for over a month due to an ankle injury he sustained early on this season, but he has recovered well and is now designated to return. He will have a chance to receive some real work for the Rams moving forward with Cam Akers likely to be traded in the coming weeks.
Saints Announce Starting QB for Raiders
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen announces his starting quarterback for Week 8 against the Raiders.
NFL wide receiver rankings 2022: Ja’Marr Chase makes his move heading into Week 8
NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top pass-catchers are throughout the 2022 season. These rankings can help with
Mac Jones expected to start Week 8
There has been a lot of speculation about whether the Patriots will start Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe in the past few weeks, but it looks like the team has decided to stick with Jones for this week. It isn't clear how close of a decision it was, and it's possible they could make a quarterback change if he doesn't play well in the coming weeks. No Patriots' pass-catcher is an elite fantasy option, but their ceiling's are raised with a non-rookie at the helm in Jones.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Chris Godwin, Michael Pittman, Keenan Allen, Devin Singletary (Week 8)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Mac Jones benched in first half of MNF loss
Mac Jones completed three of six pass attempts for 13 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in his return from an ankle injury. He also rushed for 24 yards. Unfortunately, Jones' struggles led to him being benched in the second quarter. He did not return for the remainder of the contest.
Justin Fields accounts for two touchdowns in Week 7 win
Justin Fields completed 13 of his 21 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He added 82 yards on the ground on 14 carries while running in a touchdown from three yards out in the 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday night. Fantasy Impact:. Monday...
Jeremy Sochan scores career-high 14 points in win Monday
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan poured in 14 points in a 115-106 win over the Timberwolves Monday. He was very efficient, hitting seven of nine shots, but missed both triples. Sochan had yet to make his mark offensively through his first three career games. This was an encouraging sign as he also played 23 minutes. That's a stark contrast to the 10 minutes he played last game. Nevertheless, until we see more consistency, he is not a playable option in most formats.
Amon-Ra St. Brown avoids concussion in Week 7
St. Brown was removed from the game on Sunday as a precaution under the new concussion protocols. The young stud wideout started off the season strong in the first three weeks with 253 receiving yards, 68 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. However, the ankle sprain in Week 3 and the precautious exit from Sunday's game has interrupted his breakout performances that began at the end of last season. St. Brown's availability is looking good for Week 8's matchup against the Dolphins.
Jaguars Signing CB Tevaughn Campbell Off Raiders’ Practice Squad
Campbell, 29, is a former third-round pick in the CFL and played for the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Montreal Alouettes. He signed on with the Jets to a futures contract back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.
Ezekiel Elliott not practicing Wednesday due to knee sprain
Ezekiel Elliott is not participating in Wednesday's practice due to a knee sprain; he is working off to the side with the rehab group. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Head coach Mike McCarthy said the knee sprain is not the same injury as last year. Elliott has played in all seven games this season, rushing 109 times for 443 yards and four TD. Tony Pollard is already one of the strongest handcuffs in fantasy and would bump to an RB2 for Week 8's matchup against Chicago should Elliott not play.
Marcus Peters listed as questionable for Thursday
CB Marcus Peters is listed as questionable by the Baltimore Ravens for Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (baltimoreravens.com) Peters was a non-participant in Monday's practice, as were a lot of Ravens, but has practiced in full the past two days. Peters has played in six games, doing a bit of everything: He has 17 tackles and one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. With WR Julio Jones questionable to play, Peters will likely face whoever Tampa Bay's No. 2 wideout is, with WR Chris Godwin typically operating out of the slot.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Rashod Bateman, D’Onta Foreman, Kareem Hunt (Week 8)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Gary Trent Jr. scores team-high 27 points Wednesday
Gary Trent Jr. recorded 27 points (11-16 FG, 5-10 3P), two steals, and two turnovers across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 119-109 win over the 76ers. Trent Jr. delivered a quintessential Trent Jr. stat line Wednesday. Three pointers, scoring, and steals are the life blood of his fantasy value. You can't rely on rebounds, assists, and blocks from the Duke product. The Raptors play the 76ers at home on Friday.
