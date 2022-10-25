There has been a lot of speculation about whether the Patriots will start Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe in the past few weeks, but it looks like the team has decided to stick with Jones for this week. It isn't clear how close of a decision it was, and it's possible they could make a quarterback change if he doesn't play well in the coming weeks. No Patriots' pass-catcher is an elite fantasy option, but their ceiling's are raised with a non-rookie at the helm in Jones.

23 HOURS AGO