Indonesia's YOUVIT raises $6M Series B funding led by Unilever Ventures

YOUVIT, an Indonesia-based new generation vitamin brand, announced that it has raised $6 million in a growth funding round. Unilever Ventures is the lead investor of its latest Series B funding round, along with participation from existing investor DSG Consumer Partners and several other new investors, YOUVIT said in a statement.
Cityneon secures $106M investment from 65 Equity Partners

Cityneon Holdings, a Singapore-based entertainment firm that provides immersive experiences, has raised S$150 million ($106.26 million) funding from 65 Equity Partners, an independently managed investment firm wholly-owned by Temasek Holdings. Cityneon said in a statement on Wednesday 65 Equity Partners now joins existing major institutional investors and shareholders – CITIC...
Singapore's Toku announces Series A extension to $10M as it accelerates APAC growth

Toku, a Singapore-based dedicated cloud communications provider, announced Wednesday a $5 million extension of its Series A round, bringing its total funding to $10 million. The extended round was co-led by Delivery Hero Ventures and Malaysia’s OSK Ventures International with participation from Betatron Venture Group, Toku said in a statement.
Singapore's Gigacover doubles down on transportation and logistics amidst profitability

Singapore-based insurtech Gigacover has bolstered performance through recently-inked partnerships with leading insurance brokerage firm, ComfortDelGro Insurance Brokers, and leading smart logistics platform, Zeek. The insurtech’s affiliations with the growing transportation and logistics industry continue to drive profitability amid challenges faced by startup companies, Gigacover said in a statement on Tuesday....
Mubadala teams up with KKR to invest $1bn in APAC credit market

The sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company in Abu Dhabi and KKR are collaborating to co-invest across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. The partnership is likely to invest at least $1 billion of long-term capital, providing credit solutions directly to companies and sponsors. The $284 billion...
The seas are getting even rougher for Chinese startups

China is hardly alone in seeing its domestic startup scene see slowing capital inflows, but recent news puts the country-specific information into new context: Given today’s Chinese tech share sell-off, there is fresh pressure on technology companies’ valuations in the country, and that could impact startup fundraising. If...
C29 Metals (ASX:C29) secures option to acquire lithium brine projects in Lithium Triangle

C29 Metals (ASX:C29) has secured an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the two highly prospective lithium-bearing exploration licences in Argentina. The projects are located in the relatively underexplored Salar de Pocitos salt-lake complex. The projects are drill-ready with past exploration suggesting highly prospective layers of lithium bearing...
Hong Kong's WATI raises $23M from Tiger Global, Shopify

Hong Kong customer and sales engagement tool WATI (WhatsApp Team Inbox) has on Wednesday announced a $23 million series B funding round to scale the team and product and reach more businesses globally. WATI said in a statement the funding round was led by Tiger Global with participation from existing...
Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia that the fund will focus on “breakthrough technologies that are important and startups that will help us to address climate change."Nasser billed the fund as one of the world's biggest sustainability-focused venture capital funds and said it would invest globally and launch immediately. He spoke at Saudi Arabia's Future...
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue

Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
APAC faces 2.1M shortage in cybersecurity professionals

Asia-Pacific has clocked the largest growth in cybersecurity workforce, but still faces a shortage exceeding 2.16 million. More than half of respondents in the region feel this gap puts their organisation at a "moderate" or "extreme" risk of cyber attacks. Worldwide, the number of cybersecurity professionals hit a record of...
Stocks waver on Wall Street, Facebook parent company slumps

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shifted between gains and losses in unsettled trading on Wall Street Thursday as more big companies report earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:23 p.m. Eastern. More than 70% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground, but a slide from several big technology stocks with outsized valuations is more than offsetting those gains.

