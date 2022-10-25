Read full article on original website
technode.global
Indonesia's YOUVIT raises $6M Series B funding led by Unilever Ventures
YOUVIT, an Indonesia-based new generation vitamin brand, announced that it has raised $6 million in a growth funding round. Unilever Ventures is the lead investor of its latest Series B funding round, along with participation from existing investor DSG Consumer Partners and several other new investors, YOUVIT said in a statement.
technode.global
Cityneon secures $106M investment from 65 Equity Partners
Cityneon Holdings, a Singapore-based entertainment firm that provides immersive experiences, has raised S$150 million ($106.26 million) funding from 65 Equity Partners, an independently managed investment firm wholly-owned by Temasek Holdings. Cityneon said in a statement on Wednesday 65 Equity Partners now joins existing major institutional investors and shareholders – CITIC...
technode.global
Singapore's Toku announces Series A extension to $10M as it accelerates APAC growth
Toku, a Singapore-based dedicated cloud communications provider, announced Wednesday a $5 million extension of its Series A round, bringing its total funding to $10 million. The extended round was co-led by Delivery Hero Ventures and Malaysia’s OSK Ventures International with participation from Betatron Venture Group, Toku said in a statement.
technode.global
Singapore's Gigacover doubles down on transportation and logistics amidst profitability
Singapore-based insurtech Gigacover has bolstered performance through recently-inked partnerships with leading insurance brokerage firm, ComfortDelGro Insurance Brokers, and leading smart logistics platform, Zeek. The insurtech’s affiliations with the growing transportation and logistics industry continue to drive profitability amid challenges faced by startup companies, Gigacover said in a statement on Tuesday....
alternativeswatch.com
Mubadala teams up with KKR to invest $1bn in APAC credit market
The sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company in Abu Dhabi and KKR are collaborating to co-invest across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. The partnership is likely to invest at least $1 billion of long-term capital, providing credit solutions directly to companies and sponsors. The $284 billion...
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
A $227 million mansion for sale in London is owned by Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan, the FT reported. The home was originally thought to be owned by Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu. Hui saw his net worth plummet as he fire-sold assets when Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion debt. A...
TechCrunch
The seas are getting even rougher for Chinese startups
China is hardly alone in seeing its domestic startup scene see slowing capital inflows, but recent news puts the country-specific information into new context: Given today’s Chinese tech share sell-off, there is fresh pressure on technology companies’ valuations in the country, and that could impact startup fundraising. If...
kalkinemedia.com
C29 Metals (ASX:C29) secures option to acquire lithium brine projects in Lithium Triangle
C29 Metals (ASX:C29) has secured an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the two highly prospective lithium-bearing exploration licences in Argentina. The projects are located in the relatively underexplored Salar de Pocitos salt-lake complex. The projects are drill-ready with past exploration suggesting highly prospective layers of lithium bearing...
NBC Los Angeles
Southeast Asia's Top Digital Economies Expected to Hit $200 Billion in 2022, Report Shows
The Southeast Asian internet economy is set to reach $200 billion in total value of transactions made this year, three years earlier than projected, according to a new report from Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company. New internet user growth slowed down in 2022 at 4% from 2021 to...
Allied Corp's First THC Flower Harvests Now Offered For Sale And Export From Colombia
Allied Corp. ALID has now completed its first two THC harvests and is preparing that product for sale and export. Allied only sells and ships Colombian produced cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so. The laboratory analysis for the first harvest showed a total cannabinoid percentage...
As Xi Jinping Wins A Historic Third Term, Prominent Economist Says 'Asymmetry,' Not 'Reciprocity' The Way To Deal With China
As Chinese President Xi Jinping gets re-elected for a historic third term and the Biden administration imposes sweeping tech restrictions on China, Patrick Chovanec, economic adviser at Silvercrest Asset Management, believes ‘asymmetry’ and not ‘reciprocity’ is the way to deal with China. Market Recovery: With President...
technode.global
Hong Kong's WATI raises $23M from Tiger Global, Shopify
Hong Kong customer and sales engagement tool WATI (WhatsApp Team Inbox) has on Wednesday announced a $23 million series B funding round to scale the team and product and reach more businesses globally. WATI said in a statement the funding round was led by Tiger Global with participation from existing...
TechCrunch
Korean internet giant Naver eyes North America, Europe as it grows its C2C marketplace business
Most Koreans actually prefer Naver for various reasons, and they like it so much that the search engine holds about 56% of the market, per Statista. Google is catching up, but it currently only has about a 35% share, and it’ll likely be a while before it can close the gap.
Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund
Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia that the fund will focus on “breakthrough technologies that are important and startups that will help us to address climate change."Nasser billed the fund as one of the world's biggest sustainability-focused venture capital funds and said it would invest globally and launch immediately. He spoke at Saudi Arabia's Future...
CNBC
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
ZDNet
APAC faces 2.1M shortage in cybersecurity professionals
Asia-Pacific has clocked the largest growth in cybersecurity workforce, but still faces a shortage exceeding 2.16 million. More than half of respondents in the region feel this gap puts their organisation at a "moderate" or "extreme" risk of cyber attacks. Worldwide, the number of cybersecurity professionals hit a record of...
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng down around 6% in mixed Asia trade; Japan's yen weakens despite reports of intervention
Hong Kong stocks and mainland China markets fell sharply Monday while other major Asia-Pacific markets rose. Tai Hui, JPMorgan Asset Management's APAC chief market strategist, said a combination of factors has been driving the Hong Kong market recently, including higher U.S. Treasury yields. Investors may also have expected policy measures...
Prudential Financial announces leadership succession for U.S., international businesses
Prudential Financial today announced that effective Jan. 1, 2023, Andy Sullivan, currently head of U.S. Businesses, will become head of International Businesses and PGIM. In addition, Caroline Feeney, currently president and CEO of U.S. Retirement & Insurance Businesses, will be promoted to executive vice president and head of U.S. Businesses.
Stocks waver on Wall Street, Facebook parent company slumps
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shifted between gains and losses in unsettled trading on Wall Street Thursday as more big companies report earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:23 p.m. Eastern. More than 70% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground, but a slide from several big technology stocks with outsized valuations is more than offsetting those gains.
cryptopotato.com
Gluwa Blockchain Partners With Lagos State Government to Digitize Agricultural Assets
[PRESS RELEASE – San Francisco, California, 27th October 2022]. Blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa is partnering with the Lagos State government to transform the agricultural sector. The move will enable the digitization of agricultural assets, making it easier for farmers in the region to obtain finance. The project will involve...
