WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
Driver hospitalized in Manhattan after truck overturns on I-70
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4:30a.m. Thursday in Riley County. A 2018 Hino box truck driven by Damion White, 36, of Lee Summit, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The...
WIBW
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families. Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.
WIBW
Wanamaker wreck sends power lines over I-70 cutting power
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - I-70 has reopened at Wanamaker Rd. following a single vehicle wreck Thursday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup crashed on Wanamaker at I-70 just before 8 p.m., and took down power lines. The power lines were sent across both lanes of the highway. KHP...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
2 Topeka water main breaks will affect traffic
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is warning residents a large water main break at the intersection of 10th Street and MacVicar will heavily affect traffic. Macvicar is fully closed on the north side of the 10th & Macvicar intersection. Westbound 10th St will also be closed. Eastbound 10th will continue to run. The city estimated repairs could take one to […]
KAKE TV
Man dies after being pinned by his own semi truck in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was killed after being pinned between two semi trucks early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that shortly before 7 a.m. on S U77, Major Willie Washington was between his semi and the trailer of another when his truck began to roll forward. Washington tried to get back in but was pinned between the two. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Garbage truck spills hydraulic fluid, closes main road
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department confirmed that 30 to 40 gallons of hydraulic fluid leaked from a garbage truck on Denison Avenue Tuesday afternoon. All traffic has been diverted from Denison Avenue from Jardine to Olympic Drive. City crews are on the scene cleaning the surface of the road, according to the Manhattan […]
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
Wet roads send driver to hospital in Emporia
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas driver is in an Emporia hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash Monday on a wet Kansas turnpike. The 36-year-old Wichita driver was going north in Lyon County when she spun left and hit the median before going off the road and through a fence, according to the […]
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
WIBW
Three hospitalized after pair of Manhattan accidents
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a pair of accidents in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Fire reignites at Pines Apartments following blaze that displaced 8 families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire reignited at the Pines Apartment complex following a blaze that displaced eight families. Emergency officials tell 13 NEWS that a fire reignited late Tuesday night, Oct. 25, at the Pines Apartment complex in the bathroom of one of the units. While the fire prompted...
WIBW
Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers. The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.
Missing Clay Center man found safe 166 miles from home
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A statewide silver alert has ended after a missing man was found safely in Norton, Kansas. The alert was issued on Tuesday for a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. leaving his home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. […]
WIBW
Teen taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision NE of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle collision northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the area of 2580 NE Kansas 4 Highway - just north of U.S. 24 Highway - with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to report of accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka. The incident was reported at 5:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of S.W. 24th Street. Initial reports indicated a man had been wounded in the foot in an accidental...
WIBW
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
WIBW
Semiconductor company invests $4 million, creates 30 jobs with Manhattan expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company that manufactures semiconductors will invest $4 million and create 30 new jobs with a new expansion in Manhattan. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc., a semiconductor device manufacturer, will expand its operations around Manhattan. She said the company will create 30 new jobs over the next 5 years with a $4 million investment to build a new facility and buy new equipment.
CNET
They Made Thousands Just by Moving to a New Town. Here's How You Can Do the Same
Erik Bovell and his family did -- and they've never looked back. This family's experience highlights a unique quirk that came out of the pandemic: When the shift to remote work turned the American office experience upside down, small and medium towns throughout the country saw an opportunity. No longer...
