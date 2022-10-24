Thanks to a brand new program, you may be eligible for a free Lyft ride to a job interview and if you score the job, free rides to work until you get your first paycheck. Maybe this new free ride offer is just what you need to help take some of this job-search stress off your shoulders. Getting to-and-from some job interviews might not have to be a barrage of text messages sent to any friend who might be able to hook you up with a ride. Grabbing the bus isn't always a good option either.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO