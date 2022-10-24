Read full article on original website
Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ set for 33rd year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” is returning this holiday season. The stateline Christmas tradition will switch on at Sinnissippi Park for the 33rd year the day after Thanksgiving. It is free, but donations are accepted. There will be more than 100 displays. The lights have gotten bigger and brighter each season as […]
dekalbcountyonline.com
Sycamore Autumn Craft & Treasure Market
SYCAMORE – In 1972, milk and gasoline were less than $1 a gallon, Americans began hearing about something called Watergate, Marlon Brando made an offer that couldn’t be refused, Mikey discovered he likes Life, and one of the best craft fairs in the Midwest was born. That craft...
97zokonline.com
REMOTE BROADCAST @ FANNIE MAY – GRAND OPENING
97ZOK will be broadcasting at the Grand Opening of Fannie May in Dekalb. Fannie May Premium Chocolate is having a Grand Opening in Dekalb! The candy cases are filled with all your favorites plus new treats like mint meltaways and drak chocolate sea-salt pixies. Stop by and enjoy grand opening...
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
Machesney Park auto shop holds ‘Trunk or Treat’
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A bunch of Halloween events took place this weekend, so local kids dressed up and got as much candy as they could. Carz R’ Us held their annual “Trunk or Treat” in Machesney Park Sunday afternoon. Families went to see the shop, as well as get candy and have fun […]
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
Which $1 Million Illinois House Is Actually Worth It?
Price - $1,399,000. Price - $999,999 (we will be rounding up for this exercise) Those are the opening stats, let's take a deeper look. No actual lot size is given for this house but it appears to be a large, well-shaded, residential lot. House B. Zillow lists the lot size...
Say hello To Rockford Schools’ newest board member
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School’s newest school board member has been sworn into office. Tiana McCall took the oath during Tuesday evening’s board meeting. She will represent Sub-district C, the northwest part of town around W. Riverside and N. Rockton Avenue. A graduate of Auburn High School, McCall will be working in the […]
wclo.com
Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated
The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
Nurse creates Halloween costumes for Mercyhealth NICU babies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Premature babies in Mercyhealth’s neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) got in the Halloween spirit this week thanks to a nurse. JoAnn Gorsline, a NICU nurse at Javon Bea Mercyhealth Riverside, handmade over 50 costumes for all the infant patients. Designs included an ice cream cone, a sunflower, and a peacock. Photo: […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident in Machesney Park
Ridiculous Parking Job at the Belvidere Illinois Walgreens
At the Belvidere Walgreens, someone wanted an UP FRONT parking spot, in the worst way!. I came across this picture on Facebook, taken by Dave Stoltz. I have sooo many questions. OK let's start with the actual picture:. Oh boy, where to start. Now, I can tell you that Walgreens...
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford
How Illinois Job Seekers Get Free Rides from Lyft to Interview and Work if You Get Hired
Thanks to a brand new program, you may be eligible for a free Lyft ride to a job interview and if you score the job, free rides to work until you get your first paycheck. Maybe this new free ride offer is just what you need to help take some of this job-search stress off your shoulders. Getting to-and-from some job interviews might not have to be a barrage of text messages sent to any friend who might be able to hook you up with a ride. Grabbing the bus isn't always a good option either.
nbc15.com
Monroe elementary school adds vending machine filled with knowledge
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine in the back of a Monroe elementary school library isn’t any old snack machine, it’s an instrument of knowledge. Kindergarten Teacher Erica Zentner wrote to the Monroe Excellence In Education Foundation for a grant and also used another grant to bring stories to life at Northside Elementary in Monroe.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE
WIFR
Car gets stuck under train
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
stoughtonnews.com
Hunt celebrates half-century at Stoughton Trailers
Lifelong Stoughton resident Steve Hunt enjoyed quite a work party on Friday, Oct. 21, as the long-time Stoughton Trailers employee was celebrated by friends, family and co-workers for his 50th year with the company. And besides the decorations, speeches, and refreshments, Stoughton Trailers presented him with a check for $50,000.
rockrivercurrent.com
New fitness and training facility set to open in Machesney Park by the end of the year
MACHESNEY PARK — A new fitness facility is coming to the village by the end of the year. D1 Training is a chain fitness business founded in 2001 that offers various training sessions and pre-planned workouts to members. Plans for the business were teased by Mayor Steve Johnson on...
