Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ set for 33rd year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” is returning this holiday season. The stateline Christmas tradition will switch on at Sinnissippi Park for the 33rd year the day after Thanksgiving. It is free, but donations are accepted. There will be more than 100 displays. The lights have gotten bigger and brighter each season as […]
ROCKFORD, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

Sycamore Autumn Craft & Treasure Market

SYCAMORE – In 1972, milk and gasoline were less than $1 a gallon, Americans began hearing about something called Watergate, Marlon Brando made an offer that couldn’t be refused, Mikey discovered he likes Life, and one of the best craft fairs in the Midwest was born. That craft...
SYCAMORE, IL
97zokonline.com

REMOTE BROADCAST @ FANNIE MAY – GRAND OPENING

97ZOK will be broadcasting at the Grand Opening of Fannie May in Dekalb. Fannie May Premium Chocolate is having a Grand Opening in Dekalb! The candy cases are filled with all your favorites plus new treats like mint meltaways and drak chocolate sea-salt pixies. Stop by and enjoy grand opening...
DEKALB, IL
1440 WROK

Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K

You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Say hello To Rockford Schools’ newest board member

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School’s newest school board member has been sworn into office. Tiana McCall took the oath during Tuesday evening’s board meeting. She will represent Sub-district C, the northwest part of town around W. Riverside and N. Rockton Avenue. A graduate of Auburn High School, McCall will be working in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated

The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident in Machesney Park

Automobile Accident in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford

Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

How Illinois Job Seekers Get Free Rides from Lyft to Interview and Work if You Get Hired

Thanks to a brand new program, you may be eligible for a free Lyft ride to a job interview and if you score the job, free rides to work until you get your first paycheck. Maybe this new free ride offer is just what you need to help take some of this job-search stress off your shoulders. Getting to-and-from some job interviews might not have to be a barrage of text messages sent to any friend who might be able to hook you up with a ride. Grabbing the bus isn't always a good option either.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Monroe elementary school adds vending machine filled with knowledge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine in the back of a Monroe elementary school library isn’t any old snack machine, it’s an instrument of knowledge. Kindergarten Teacher Erica Zentner wrote to the Monroe Excellence In Education Foundation for a grant and also used another grant to bring stories to life at Northside Elementary in Monroe.
MONROE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE

This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE
WIFR

Car gets stuck under train

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
ROCKFORD, IL
stoughtonnews.com

Hunt celebrates half-century at Stoughton Trailers

Lifelong Stoughton resident Steve Hunt enjoyed quite a work party on Friday, Oct. 21, as the long-time Stoughton Trailers employee was celebrated by friends, family and co-workers for his 50th year with the company. And besides the decorations, speeches, and refreshments, Stoughton Trailers presented him with a check for $50,000.
STOUGHTON, WI

