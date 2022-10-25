ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techaiapp.com

Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked

Australia’s largest health insurer said on Wednesday a cybercriminal had hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said “significant amounts of health claims data” had also...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Australian Clinical Labs data leaked through data breach

Australian Clinical Labs has made an official statement that it was targeted by a sophisticated cyber attack almost 8 months ago and now the stolen data is being sold on the dark web. In what appears to be an apparent ransomware attack, information is out that data of over 223,000 people were accessed and stolen by the hackers in the incident.
Daily Mail

Medibank is hit by ANOTHER damning blow as it's revealed the private health insurer had ZERO cyber insurance – while the security breach causes its stock price to plummet

Medibank faces costs of up to $30million after it was revealed it had no insurance to protect itself from a cyber attack that affected almost four million customers. The private health insurer's market value plummeted by around $1.7billion on Wednesday as Russian hackers threatened to expose the health records and other sensitive data of millions of Australians.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-U.S. Military Pilot Nabbed in Australia After Working in China

A former U.S. military pilot has been arrested in Australia after working in China, according to Australian court documents. Former flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was detained by Australian Federal Police on Friday in New South Wales. He appeared in court the same day and now faces extradition back to the U.S., sources told Reuters. A spokesman for the federal Attorney-General’s Department said the arrest was made “pursuant to a request from the United States of America.” Duggan was apprehended in the same week that Britain warned its former military pilots to stop working for Beijing. Company records show Duggan ran a business called Top Gun Tasmania, which employed ex-U.S. and U.K. military pilots to give fighter jet flights to tourists. His LinkedIn also said he had worked for an “aviation consultancy” company in China since 2017.Read it at Reuters
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese spies bribed U.S. double agent, DOJ announces charges

Two alleged Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with bribing a U.S. official for information on a criminal case against a Chinese-owned telecommunications company, the Justice Department revealed on Monday. People familiar with the matter said that company is Huawei Technologies Co., according to The Wall Street Journal. Huawei, one...
datafloq.com

Addressing 3 of the Top Attack Surface Management Challenges in Data Security

Attack surface management is a key phase in data security, as it identifies, oversees, and controls the areas that will likely be exploited by threat actors or used as entry points for malicious attacks. It sounds like a simple task given the many modern cybersecurity tools available now. However, the situation is more complex than what is perceivable.
The Associated Press

Takeda Becomes First Enterprise to Achieve Diamond Tier Status as a Best in Resilience™ Certified Organization

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management (CEM) solutions, today announced that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) is the first enterprise to achieve Diamond Tier status as a Best in Resilience™ certified organization. The recognition is based on Takeda’s performance among peer companies in meeting the rigorous formalized standards to employing “best in class” Critical Event Management (CEM) processes and technologies to power organizational resilience. Takeda earned Gold Tier status in 2021 and has since implemented many improvements to optimize their ability to detect and assess risks, coordinate with crisis response teams, communicate emergency information to employees, and account for employee safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005620/en/ Takeda Becomes First Enterprise to Achieve Diamond Tier Status as a Best in Resilience™ Certified Organization (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info

NOVITA Diamonds is fast becoming the largest lab grown diamonds company in the UK

The leading seller of lab grown diamonds in the world, NOVITA DIAMONDS, has been overwhelmed by the positive response it received from UK customers at its London showroom. Just six short months after launching its flagship showroom in Hatton Garden, the heart of London’s diamond market, Novita Diamonds has already altered the London diamond scene forever.
US News and World Report

China's Huawei Slows Its Long Decline Under U.S. Sanctions as Revenues Improve

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies reported modest revenue growth for a second quarter on Thursday, citing steady growth in its ICT infrastructure business as it finds its footing after U.S. sanctions knocked its once mighty handset business. Huawei posted revenue of 445.8 billion yuan ($62.03 billion)for the first...
datafloq.com

Google agrees to compliance reforms to prevent search warrant data loss

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Alphabet Inc’s Google resolving a dispute with the search engine giant over the loss of data responsive to a 2016 search warrant. The government said it was a “first-of-its-kind resolution” that would result in...
datafloq.com

Exclusive-FAA warns of aviation safety risks without U.S. mandate on 5G limits- letter

(Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants the U.S. telecommunications regulatory agency to ensure a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said the agency wants the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to mandate voluntary mitigations that AT&T and Verizon agreed to earlier this...
datafloq.com

Online liquor delivery company Drizly settles with U.S. FTC over data breach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The online liquor market Drizly settled with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over a data breach that exposed information about 2.5 million people, the agency said Monday. Under terms of the settlement, Drizly is required to destroy unnecessary data, restrict what it collects and requires Chief Executive...
BBC

China Covid: Universal Resort shuts due to Beijing coronavirus cases

The Universal Resort theme park in Beijing has temporarily closed due to Covid-19 prevention measures. Cases have been rising in the city despite having some of the world's toughest anti-coronavirus restrictions. For yesterday, the Chinese capital - which is home to more than 21 million people - reported 19 symptomatic...

