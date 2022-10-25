Read full article on original website
Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked
Australia’s largest health insurer said on Wednesday a cybercriminal had hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said “significant amounts of health claims data” had also...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Australian Clinical Labs data leaked through data breach
Australian Clinical Labs has made an official statement that it was targeted by a sophisticated cyber attack almost 8 months ago and now the stolen data is being sold on the dark web. In what appears to be an apparent ransomware attack, information is out that data of over 223,000 people were accessed and stolen by the hackers in the incident.
Medibank is hit by ANOTHER damning blow as it's revealed the private health insurer had ZERO cyber insurance – while the security breach causes its stock price to plummet
Medibank faces costs of up to $30million after it was revealed it had no insurance to protect itself from a cyber attack that affected almost four million customers. The private health insurer's market value plummeted by around $1.7billion on Wednesday as Russian hackers threatened to expose the health records and other sensitive data of millions of Australians.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
UK executive at Saudi Aramco gets jail time alongside 'very serious' criminals for using a satellite phone in India
A British executive for the oil company Saudi Aramco spent a week locked up in an Indian jail alongside some 'very serious' criminals after he visited the country for a yoga retreat. Fergus MacLeod, head of investor relations for the world's largest oil exporter, was arrested at a hotel at...
Ex-U.S. Military Pilot Nabbed in Australia After Working in China
A former U.S. military pilot has been arrested in Australia after working in China, according to Australian court documents. Former flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was detained by Australian Federal Police on Friday in New South Wales. He appeared in court the same day and now faces extradition back to the U.S., sources told Reuters. A spokesman for the federal Attorney-General’s Department said the arrest was made “pursuant to a request from the United States of America.” Duggan was apprehended in the same week that Britain warned its former military pilots to stop working for Beijing. Company records show Duggan ran a business called Top Gun Tasmania, which employed ex-U.S. and U.K. military pilots to give fighter jet flights to tourists. His LinkedIn also said he had worked for an “aviation consultancy” company in China since 2017.Read it at Reuters
Hard-drive maker Seagate Tech faces China sanctions warning
BEIJING (AP) -- Seagate Technology said Thursday the U.S. Department of Commerce has warned it may charge the computer hard-drive maker with violating restrictions on exports of high-tech products
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese spies bribed U.S. double agent, DOJ announces charges
Two alleged Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with bribing a U.S. official for information on a criminal case against a Chinese-owned telecommunications company, the Justice Department revealed on Monday. People familiar with the matter said that company is Huawei Technologies Co., according to The Wall Street Journal. Huawei, one...
Alleged Chinese Spies Charged with Trying to Bribe FBI Double-Agent in Bid to Derail U.S. Investigation of Huawei
Two alleged Chinese spies bribed a U.S. government official — who was actually an FBI double-agent — in order to derail an investigation into Huawei, the Department of Justice alleged on Monday. “This was an egregious attempt by PRC intelligence officers to shield a PRC-based company from accountability...
CNBC
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
CNBC
FTC seeks to hold Drizly CEO accountable for alleged security failures, even if he moves to another company
In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas accountable for information security, even if he moves to a new company. Its decision to name the CEO and have the stipulations follow him beyond his tenure at Drizly exemplifies an approach...
datafloq.com
Addressing 3 of the Top Attack Surface Management Challenges in Data Security
Attack surface management is a key phase in data security, as it identifies, oversees, and controls the areas that will likely be exploited by threat actors or used as entry points for malicious attacks. It sounds like a simple task given the many modern cybersecurity tools available now. However, the situation is more complex than what is perceivable.
getnews.info
US News and World Report
China's Huawei Slows Its Long Decline Under U.S. Sanctions as Revenues Improve
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies reported modest revenue growth for a second quarter on Thursday, citing steady growth in its ICT infrastructure business as it finds its footing after U.S. sanctions knocked its once mighty handset business. Huawei posted revenue of 445.8 billion yuan ($62.03 billion)for the first...
datafloq.com
Google agrees to compliance reforms to prevent search warrant data loss
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Alphabet Inc’s Google resolving a dispute with the search engine giant over the loss of data responsive to a 2016 search warrant. The government said it was a “first-of-its-kind resolution” that would result in...
datafloq.com
Exclusive-FAA warns of aviation safety risks without U.S. mandate on 5G limits- letter
(Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants the U.S. telecommunications regulatory agency to ensure a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said the agency wants the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to mandate voluntary mitigations that AT&T and Verizon agreed to earlier this...
datafloq.com
Online liquor delivery company Drizly settles with U.S. FTC over data breach
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The online liquor market Drizly settled with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over a data breach that exposed information about 2.5 million people, the agency said Monday. Under terms of the settlement, Drizly is required to destroy unnecessary data, restrict what it collects and requires Chief Executive...
BBC
China Covid: Universal Resort shuts due to Beijing coronavirus cases
The Universal Resort theme park in Beijing has temporarily closed due to Covid-19 prevention measures. Cases have been rising in the city despite having some of the world's toughest anti-coronavirus restrictions. For yesterday, the Chinese capital - which is home to more than 21 million people - reported 19 symptomatic...
datafloq.com
U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives -source
(Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings said in a filing on Wednesday that it has been warned by the U.S. government that the company may have violated export control laws by providing hard disk drives to a customer on a trade blacklist. The customer is China’s Huawei, a source familiar with the...
