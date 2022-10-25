It’s already been a few years, 2019 exactly, since it was announced that Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. were working together on a big-budget “Green Lantern” TV series for HBO Max. The series has been moving along at a slow pace, but with significant milestones. Seth Grahame-Smith was hired to write and showrun the interstellar series. Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine were brought in to star in the two lead roles. And filming was said to be coming closer and closer to actually happening. Well, it’s 2022 and a lot has changed at Warner Bros. (now, Warner Bros. Discovery). Now, all that work on “Green Lantern” seems to be for naught as the series is going back to the drawing board.

1 DAY AGO