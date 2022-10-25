Read full article on original website
The cancellation of “Batgirl” was just the tip of the iceberg. Warner Bros. Discovery in an SEC filing on Monday announced that it had written off between $2 billion and $2.5 billion worth of content in the July-September quarter — a pretty bright Bat Signal to Wall Street that underlines the company’s commitment to cost cutting. What Warner Bros. Discovery’s army of accountants called “content impairment and development write-offs” are part of greater “pre-tax restructuring charges” recognized in its fiscal third quarter, totaling between $3.2 billion and $4.3 billion. The difference comes from other restructuring costs, like the severance packages that...
Warner Bros. Discovery has fallen far enough behind some rivals hat it may never catch up.
Warner Bros. Discovery expects to incur approximately $3.2 billion to $4.3 billion in pre-tax restructuring charges. According to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the charges will include:. - $2 billion to $2.5 billion in "strategic content programming assessments," leading to content impairment and development write-offs.
Warner Bros. Discovery wants to rebuild the DC universe in the mold of Marvel movies. But it's already facing roadblocks, with many different parties in the mix with their own visions. The company has arguably done its own damage to the DC brand it says it wants to "protect." When...
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD appointed a veteran director-producer team of James Gunn and Peter Safran to the new roles of Co-Chair and CEOs of DC Studios effective on November 1. Gunn and Safran have extensive experience with the superhero genre, bringing some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC...
Green Lantern fans, we have some good news… and some bad news. One the one hand, it looks like the Emerald Knight’s HBO Max TV series has managed to survive the mass culling of DC projects that’s going on over at Warner Bros. Discovery right now. On the other, everything that’s been developed for the show to date has been thrown in the trash as the studio has ordered a complete creative overhaul of the production.
James Gunn is DC Studios’ new co-CEO
After months of searching for a new leader to head up its answer to Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery has chosen director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran to lead its recently formed DC Studios division. Though it at one point seemed as though Warner Bros. Discovery was eyeing Dan...
‘Green Lantern’: HBO Max’s Project Starts Over, Loses Showrunner, Slashes Budget & Shifts Focus To John Stewart
It’s already been a few years, 2019 exactly, since it was announced that Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. were working together on a big-budget “Green Lantern” TV series for HBO Max. The series has been moving along at a slow pace, but with significant milestones. Seth Grahame-Smith was hired to write and showrun the interstellar series. Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine were brought in to star in the two lead roles. And filming was said to be coming closer and closer to actually happening. Well, it’s 2022 and a lot has changed at Warner Bros. (now, Warner Bros. Discovery). Now, all that work on “Green Lantern” seems to be for naught as the series is going back to the drawing board.
Disney Boss Bob Chapek Teases More Rated R Content Could Hit Disney+
Disney has long prided itself on providing experiences and content for the entire family. In recent years, that's begun to change as the Mouse started an aggressive acquisition campaign under the guidance of Bob Iger. With its majority ownership in Hulu, Disney has financed content like Pam & Tommy and The Kardashians, programs developed strictly for adults. While Iger continued to place an emphasis on family-friendly fare during his tenure at the Mouse, content objectives are starting to shift under the watch of his successor Bob Chapek.
HBO Max and DC Comics' 'Green Lantern' Series Shifts Focus After Showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith Exits
DC Comics and HBO Max‘s much-anticipated drama Green Lantern TV series is changing its focus after being in the works since late 2019. The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the show will now be focusing on John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, now that showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith has departed from the show. Grahame-Smith has already completed the scripts for a full season of eight episodes, which have all been focused on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott. The news comes after producer Greg Berlanti already announced the casting of Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine for the respective Green Lanterns.
