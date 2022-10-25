The man behind one of the most well-known and profitable dark web marketplaces has been arraigned on charges related to its operation after years of attempts to prosecute him, according to federal officials. Daniel Kaye, 34, of London, is alleged to be the administrator of The Real Deal, an underworld bazaar that, in its day, offered an assortment of illicit services—including the ability to hack into U.S. federal agencies.

20 HOURS AGO