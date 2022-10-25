Read full article on original website
DOJ Is ‘Not Conceding’ That MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Filed a ‘True and Correct’ Copy of Cell Phone Search Warrant in Federal Court
Federal prosecutors on Friday twice reiterated that they were “not conceding” that MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell filed a “true and correct” copy of a purported search warrant served upon him for the seizure of his cell phone. Those comments came during a...
80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme
More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
DOJ lawsuit accuses hotel and casino of discriminating against Native Americans
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A federal lawsuit filed against a hotel and casino accuses the owners of discriminating against Native Americans, denying them rooms and access to the property. The Department of Justice announced the lawsuit in a news release, saying the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway...
Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided
Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production...
Deadline Nearing for Illinois Residents to Submit a Claim in Multi-Million Dollar Snapchat Settlement
Illinois residents who have used Snapchat at any point since November 2015 are eligible to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the social networking app, but time is running out to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges Snapchat collected biometric data from users without...
The US supreme court case that could bring the tech giants to their knees
Two weeks ago, the US supreme court decided that it would hear Gonzalez v Google, a landmark case that is giving certain social-media moguls sleepless nights for the very good reason that it could blow a large hole in their fabulously lucrative business models. Since this might be good news for democracy, it’s also a reason for the rest of us to sit up and pay attention.
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
CNBC
Hawaii couple charged with securities fraud over 'semi-sub' watercraft company
The couple was indicted for allegedly defrauding investors with fake claims about a watercraft that could partially submerge for underwater views. The two allegedly lied about a relationship with Governor David Ige and agreements with Blackrock and the Department of Homeland Security. They allegedly used the money they raised from...
US News and World Report
U.S. State Attorneys General Probing Kroger Deal for Albertsons
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A half dozen state attorneys general are digging into Kroger's planned acquisition of rival grocery chain Albertsons, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said on Wednesday. The deal, which was announced in mid-October, was hammered out to better compete with market leader Walmart Inc but was...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Federal government looking to strengthen funeral service prices disclosure rule
The loss of a loved one can feel like the world has come to a sudden halt for those left to grieve, and planning funeral services while navigating the sorrow can be overwhelming. Now the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering strengthening the rule for funeral provider price disclosures by...
DOJ charges couple with securities fraud over $28M semi-submersible vessels scheme
The Justice Department announced Tuesday it filed charges against a couple over an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme involving semi-submersible boating vessels.
Gizmodo
Feds Say They Finally Got the Operator of The Real Deal, One of the Dark Web's Most Notorious Markets
The man behind one of the most well-known and profitable dark web marketplaces has been arraigned on charges related to its operation after years of attempts to prosecute him, according to federal officials. Daniel Kaye, 34, of London, is alleged to be the administrator of The Real Deal, an underworld bazaar that, in its day, offered an assortment of illicit services—including the ability to hack into U.S. federal agencies.
Montana ballot measure would require warrants for police to access private data
Montana residents will vote on amending the state constitution to determine whether to require law enforcement to acquire a warrant to access citizens' digital data.
fullycrypto.com
SIM Swap Crypto Thieves Get Four Years in Prison
Two Massachusetts men will spend a total of four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing approximately $330,000 worth of cryptocurrency. The piar used sim swapping and other techniques to steal the funds, targeting whales and crypto execs. The men pleaded guilty to conspiracy, wire fraud, computer fraud and...
TechCrunch
Australia to toughen privacy laws with huge hike in penalties for breaches
“Unfortunately, significant privacy breaches in recent weeks have shown existing safeguards are inadequate. It’s not enough for a penalty for a major data breach to be seen as the cost of doing business,” said its attorney-general, Mark Dreyfus, in a statement at the weekend. “We need better laws...
decrypt.co
Google Settles With DOJ Over Lost Criminal Crypto Exchange Data
Google today agreed to improve its legal compliance program after losing data related to BTC-e, a criminal crypto exchange investigated and shut down by the FBI for alleged money laundering in 2017. The tech giant will “ensure timely and complete responses to legal process such as subpoenas and search warrants,”...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tesla under Criminal Investigation from U.S. Department of Justice over Self-Driving Claims
According to a report from Reuters, American EV giant Tesla is now facing a criminal investigation from the Department of Justice. The criminal investigation joins a series of probes into the company from both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Tesla's Full...
datafloq.com
Exclusive-FAA warns of aviation safety risks without U.S. mandate on 5G limits- letter
(Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants the U.S. telecommunications regulatory agency to ensure a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said the agency wants the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to mandate voluntary mitigations that AT&T and Verizon agreed to earlier this...
datafloq.com
U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives -source
(Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings said in a filing on Wednesday that it has been warned by the U.S. government that the company may have violated export control laws by providing hard disk drives to a customer on a trade blacklist. The customer is China’s Huawei, a source familiar with the...
zycrypto.com
Court Refuses To Dismiss “Insider Trading” Case Against Former OpenSea Employee As Case Edges On
US district judge rules that the case against former OpenSea employee Nate Chastain can proceed after refusing the defendant’s motion to dismiss the charges. Chastain relies on several arguments ranging from the meaning of securities to the exact nature of insider trading. In a twist, Chastain filed three documents...
