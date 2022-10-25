ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme

More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
Hawaii couple charged with securities fraud over 'semi-sub' watercraft company

The couple was indicted for allegedly defrauding investors with fake claims about a watercraft that could partially submerge for underwater views. The two allegedly lied about a relationship with Governor David Ige and agreements with Blackrock and the Department of Homeland Security. They allegedly used the money they raised from...
U.S. State Attorneys General Probing Kroger Deal for Albertsons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A half dozen state attorneys general are digging into Kroger's planned acquisition of rival grocery chain Albertsons, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said on Wednesday. The deal, which was announced in mid-October, was hammered out to better compete with market leader Walmart Inc but was...
Federal government looking to strengthen funeral service prices disclosure rule

The loss of a loved one can feel like the world has come to a sudden halt for those left to grieve, and planning funeral services while navigating the sorrow can be overwhelming. Now the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering strengthening the rule for funeral provider price disclosures by...
Feds Say They Finally Got the Operator of The Real Deal, One of the Dark Web's Most Notorious Markets

The man behind one of the most well-known and profitable dark web marketplaces has been arraigned on charges related to its operation after years of attempts to prosecute him, according to federal officials. Daniel Kaye, 34, of London, is alleged to be the administrator of The Real Deal, an underworld bazaar that, in its day, offered an assortment of illicit services—including the ability to hack into U.S. federal agencies.
SIM Swap Crypto Thieves Get Four Years in Prison

Two Massachusetts men will spend a total of four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing approximately $330,000 worth of cryptocurrency. The piar used sim swapping and other techniques to steal the funds, targeting whales and crypto execs. The men pleaded guilty to conspiracy, wire fraud, computer fraud and...
Australia to toughen privacy laws with huge hike in penalties for breaches

“Unfortunately, significant privacy breaches in recent weeks have shown existing safeguards are inadequate. It’s not enough for a penalty for a major data breach to be seen as the cost of doing business,” said its attorney-general, Mark Dreyfus, in a statement at the weekend. “We need better laws...
Google Settles With DOJ Over Lost Criminal Crypto Exchange Data

Google today agreed to improve its legal compliance program after losing data related to BTC-e, a criminal crypto exchange investigated and shut down by the FBI for alleged money laundering in 2017. The tech giant will “ensure timely and complete responses to legal process such as subpoenas and search warrants,”...
Exclusive-FAA warns of aviation safety risks without U.S. mandate on 5G limits- letter

(Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants the U.S. telecommunications regulatory agency to ensure a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said the agency wants the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to mandate voluntary mitigations that AT&T and Verizon agreed to earlier this...

