Space exploration has come a long way since humans first landed on the moon. Now never-before-published photographs from the iconic Project Apollo mission are going under the hammer—including the first-ever selfie taken in outer space. Later this month, Los Angeles Modern Auctions (LAMA) and Chicago’s Wright auction house will team up to present One Giant Leap for Mankind: Vintage Photographs from the Victor Martin-Malburet Collection. The sale is meant to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Project Apollo, as well as to set the stage for NASA’s next voyage to the moon with Artemis I in November. The lot will offer...

2 DAYS AGO