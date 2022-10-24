Read full article on original website
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
Shocking WWE Name Didn’t Know Bray Wyatt Was Returning
The potential return of Bray Wyatt had been on everyone’s lips since, well, his surprising release from WWE in July 2021, but now one shocking WWE backstage name has revealed that he did not know that Wyatt was returning. After Paul Levesque (Triple H) became Head of Creative/Chief Content...
New Champions Crowned On NXT, Then Reversed
While there were temporarily new champions crowned on NXT, within moments the tables had turned! Find out what happened!. A hard hitting match between champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending their titles against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark had a wild pair of finishes. After initially a finish saw...
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
Reunited Tag Team Attack On NXT
During a segment on NXT, a reunited tag team attacked during a segment with the Creed Brothers seemingly for no reason. Sanga and Veer Mahaan interrupted the end of a segment with the Creed Brothers with a beat down that was both vicious and stylish!. Outfitted in sharp looking suits,...
New WWE Star Debuts
A new WWE star has made their debut at a taping tonight (October 25) in Florida, find out all the details!. A new WWE star has made their debut at a taping for NXT Level Up ahead of tonight’s edition of NXT live on USA Network. Jakara Jackson has...
AEW Star Promises Blood And A Win On October 26 Dynamite
An AEW star has guaranteed some blood and a win heading into tonight’s Dynamite. Over the weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo on the October 26 edition of Dynamite. Moxley is coming off a successful defense...
Major Changes Coming To AEW TV Soon?
Warner Bros Discovery wants to do a long-term deal with AEW but this could also see changes to the way AEW is presented on television. As previously reported, 2023 will see both companies enter negotiations as their current deal ends at the end of that year. On the latest edition...
WWE Stars Set To ‘Just Vibe For Like An Hour’ At Vulture Fest
A pair of WWE stars are set to appear at the upcoming Vulture Fest. The wrestling world has been eagerly anticipating a possible WWE return for Sasha Banks and Naomi since Triple H took over all creative duties for the main roster following Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former WWE...
Pitch For Shocking WWE Star Name Change
There has been a pitch from a WWE Hall of Famer for a shocking name change to the ever-evolving Dominik Mysterio. Dominik has really found his footing as a member of Judgment Day, now completely separated from his father Rey who was drafted to SmackDown with Dom staying on Raw.
WWE Star Wants To Become Face Of Popular PPV
Shotzi Blackheart has revealed her ambitions to become the face of NXT’s Halloween Havoc premium live event going forward. She has also said that she wants to surpass the number of Halloween Havoc appearances made by horror host and movie star Elvira. Shotzi hosted this year’s edition of NXT...
AEW Announces Replacement Match Following Star’s Double Booking
AEW announced several matches for this week’s episode (October 28) of AEW Rampage on TNT during last night’s AEW Dynamite show, including a tag team match pitting Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club against 2point0’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Two Rumored Bray Wyatt ‘Wyatt 6’ Faction Members Ruled Out?
After an independent booking has just been announced, have two members of the potential WWE faction surrounding Bray Wyatt just been ruled out?. With wide speculation that Bray Wyatt will be linked to a faction (may they be named Wyatt6, The Circle, Uncle Howdy, they trademarked Uncle Harper too remember!) since his return to SmackDown, names have been tossed about wildly.
Backstage Details On When Talent Are Told NJPW Have Creative Set
Backstage details on when talent are told NJPW have creative set has been revealed. New Japan Pro Wrestling have long been known for their long term booking that has seen Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi feud, rise of the Bullet Club and Tetsuya Naito turning his career around. Fightful Select...
WWE Debut Match Officially Announced
WWE has officially announced the debut match for a new star, set to take place tomorrow night. Prior to the October 25 episode of WWE NXT, WWE taped three matches featuring the stars of NXT for the Level Up show. Those matches saw established stars Trick Williams and Brooks Jensen face off with one another, as well as the recently debuted Tank Ledger facing Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo.
Top NXT Star Discusses Transition From Tag Team Specialist To Singles Star
A top NXT star has discussed their transition from being a tag team specialist to a singles champion. Wes Lee signed to WWE and arrived in NXT alongside Nash Carter to form MSK in 2020. The duo formerly known as The Rascalz in IMPACT and the independent scene quickly become a top tag team for the brand.
Another Star Officially Signs With AEW
Following The Kingdom signing with AEW, a notable update has emerged on former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods. Woods has recently been teaming with Tony Nese. The duo notably challenged for The Acclaimed’s AEW Tag Team Championship on the October 21 edition of Rampage. Per Fightful Select (subscription required),...
