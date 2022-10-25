Read full article on original website
MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets
You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
Why Kevin Durant called Ja Morant 'the face' of the NBA moving forward
Kevin Durant knows greatness when he sees it, and he sees it in Ja Morant. After Morant torched the Brooklyn Nets Monday night at FedExForum, Durant went out of his way to acknowledge how fast the Memphis Grizzlies star is rising within NBA circles, and how important his ascension is for the NBA.
NBA
5 takeaways as Grizzlies get offensive in victory over Nets
MEMPHIS — Any time a modern NBA game can dust off names such as John Long, Kelly Tripucka and Kiki Vandeweghe, there must be something special going on. That was the case when the Grizzlies topped the Nets Monday night at FedEx Forum. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored...
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ja Morant has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into the NBA's new FOMO team | Giannotto
The plan was practical, in theory. I couldn’t go to all three basketball games on three-consecutive days. Not with two young kids. So an executive decision was made. I went to see Bronny James on Saturday night at Collierville High School and then went to the Memphis Tigers exhibition game against Christian Brothers on Sunday afternoon at FedExForum because that was the only way to watch them.
Brooklyn Nets Have The Worst Lineup In The NBA With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nicolas Claxton, And Royce O'Neale
The Brooklyn Nets have the worst lineup according to net rating with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant, and Nicolas Claxton.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets
What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams out with patellar tendinitis
Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks with patellar tendinitis in his right knee
Ben Simmons baffled by ‘bulls–t’ call after fouling out yet again during Nets loss to Grizzlies
The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After splitting their first two games, the Nets were unable to overcome 38-point explosions from the Memphis Grizzlies’ backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, losing 134-124 in the end, dropping to 1-2 to start the season. One pressing area of concern for Nets, in particular, is Ben Simmons’ form, as he clearly has a lot of work left to do before he gets back to his All-Star level.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury
Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"
The Brooklyn Nets just fell to their second loss of the season in a hard-fought contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets were coming off their first win of the season while the Grizzlies were coming off a brutal 41-point loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The Grizzlies found their offensive rhythm after stumbling in Dallas to score 137 points against the Nets in a 10-point win.
ESPN
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' John Konchar not in starting five Monday night
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list John Konchar in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Konchar will move to the bench Monday after filling in for Dillon Brooks (thigh) in each of the Grizzlies' first three games. Our models project Konchar, who has a $4,400 salary...
