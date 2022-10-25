ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets

You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

5 takeaways as Grizzlies get offensive in victory over Nets

MEMPHIS — Any time a modern NBA game can dust off names such as John Long, Kelly Tripucka and Kiki Vandeweghe, there must be something special going on. That was the case when the Grizzlies topped the Nets Monday night at FedEx Forum. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into the NBA's new FOMO team | Giannotto

The plan was practical, in theory. I couldn’t go to all three basketball games on three-consecutive days. Not with two young kids. So an executive decision was made. I went to see Bronny James on Saturday night at Collierville High School and then went to the Memphis Tigers exhibition game against Christian Brothers on Sunday afternoon at FedExForum because that was the only way to watch them.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets

What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons baffled by ‘bulls–t’ call after fouling out yet again during Nets loss to Grizzlies

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After splitting their first two games, the Nets were unable to overcome 38-point explosions from the Memphis Grizzlies’ backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, losing 134-124 in the end, dropping to 1-2 to start the season. One pressing area of concern for Nets, in particular, is Ben Simmons’ form, as he clearly has a lot of work left to do before he gets back to his All-Star level.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"

The Brooklyn Nets just fell to their second loss of the season in a hard-fought contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets were coming off their first win of the season while the Grizzlies were coming off a brutal 41-point loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The Grizzlies found their offensive rhythm after stumbling in Dallas to score 137 points against the Nets in a 10-point win.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' John Konchar not in starting five Monday night

The Memphis Grizzlies did not list John Konchar in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Konchar will move to the bench Monday after filling in for Dillon Brooks (thigh) in each of the Grizzlies' first three games. Our models project Konchar, who has a $4,400 salary...
MEMPHIS, TN

