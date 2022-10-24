Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Yardbarker
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone
New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
Mike Francesa calls for Yankees to clean house after ALCS sweep by Astros
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
The Crawfish Boxes
Why Are the Astros (Still) Here?
Face it, We’re Spoiled. For Astros fans, it’s become a ritual. Almost a boring ritual. Seven of the last eight years in the playoffs. Division Champions in every real season since 2017. ALDS winners every year since 2017, six straight seasons, an AL record. AL Champions four out...
Yankees see 5 minor leaguers opt for free agency after ALCS sweep by Astros
With the end of the season comes the opportunity to explore other options. Five members of the New York Yankees organization have opted for free agency. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MiLB transactions tracker, those players are pitchers Anthony Banda, Luke Bard, Jacob Barnes and...
Yardbarker
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
Yardbarker
Yankees could end up trading starting infielder this off-season
The Yankees were extremely active at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, acquiring Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Harrison Bader. However, they nearly acquired Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in addition, completely overhauling their starting rotation. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman was unable to get the...
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Yardbarker
Young Braves Star Fires Back At Foolish Criticism
We are now down to just two teams in the MLB postseason. The Atlanta Braves, World Series champions from a season ago, are not one of the two teams remaining. They saw their title defense come to an end in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. National...
Yardbarker
Brad Lidge: 'My ankle was up by my mouth at some point'
The mosh pit celebration is the pinnacle of sports. With the World Series starting on Friday, one former Series champion gave the fans insight into what it felt like to be at the bottom of one. "My ankle was up by my mouth at some point," Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher...
Cardinals coaching staff undergoing major changes
The Cardinals coaching staff will look a lot different in 2023. Pitching coach Mike Maddux is stepping down and hitting coach Jeff Albert has opted not to return, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo. Additionally, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd is being reassigned to a new role in the organization. Those...
Yardbarker
Braves Potential Free Agent Targets: Starting Pitchers
This continues my series of potential free agents for the Braves. Once again, in this piece, I’ll just be listing all of the options and giving my initial thoughts. As the offseason continues, I’ll dive deeper into everyone. The Braves starting rotation already has four spots filled, and they have several young arms waiting for their opportunity, so it’s not a must that they add another starter. With that being said, bringing in another frontline guy would make them heavy favorites in the NL East again.
Sporting News
2022 Sporting News MLB awards: Aaron Judge voted top player; Spencer Strider, Julio Rodriguez take rookie honors
The 2022 MLB season was a compelling campaign laced with historic moments and record-setting performances, not to mention a healthy dose of other drama, and these elements are all reflected in the results of this year's Sporting News MLB awards. The annual survey of players, managers and executives was held...
Yardbarker
Potential Offensive Upgrades for New York Mets in 2023
With free agency inching closer, the Mets will not only need to try to retain some of their key free agents, but they must upgrade their roster with external options as well. One significant area of need is on the offensive side, where the Mets could use another middle of the order bat to complement Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.
Yardbarker
Young Guardians Ace Is Ready To Try Out A New Career
The World Series is just a day away. This year, we’ll have the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros squaring off in the 118th World Series. While there are obviously only two teams remaining, players of teams who have already been eliminated are taking on some freelance work. Cleveland...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet San Diego Padres Drew Pomeranz’s Wife, Carolyn Pomeranz
Drew Pomeranz, a baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, lost most of the 2022 season due to an injury in his left elbow. However, he is expected to return to the field in top form. In all the ups and downs, one person was always by his side. And that is Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz. The MLB WAG is his greatest supporter and a source of encouragement. She always tries to attend all his matches and cheer for him. Get to know more about Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz, in this wiki.
Yardbarker
Justin Turner Apologizes & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans
Justin Turner joined teammates Yency Almonte and Brusdar Graterol in sharing a message for Los Angeles Dodgers fans after they were eliminated by the San Diego Padres, but his also included an apology. In a long caption to accompany his Instagram post that featured a variety of photos from throughout...
MLB
Harper to Houston in 2018? The Deadline deal that wasn't
At some point on Friday night, Bryce Harper will dig into the batter’s box at Minute Maid Park and kick off his World Series career against Justin Verlander and the Astros. If former Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow had his way, Harper’s World Series career might have started four years prior for the very team he’ll be facing in this year’s Fall Classic.
Comments / 0