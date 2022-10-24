Read full article on original website
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 10/27/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You can't hope to win every dispute – and even if you're in the right, let it go. Some battles are worth throwing in order to win the war. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): What happened to taking some time off? It disappeared somewhere between winding things down and starting something up. You can always make up for it later.
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For October 29 Until November 5
This week, stop putting off your problems until later so that you can feel comfortable today. If you keep procrastinating, you’re only prolonging the pain. The quicker you deal with what’s wrong, the quicker you’ll be able to heal and move past it. Taurus. This week, stay...
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs lie the most
All of us have lied at one point or the other. Be it white lies or elaborate full-fledged manipulative lies, we all have been there. But some people lie more than others, even when it’s not needed. While no one can tell who lies when, these four zodiac signs are most likely to lie the most, regardless of what the situation is.
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 26, 2022
Maybe you know them -- the exceptionally charming types who can speak potentially incendiary truths with such lightness that their subjects are disarmed and humored instead of offended. Today, anyone can pull off this trick! Honesty and levity meld. The air sign trine of Mercury and Mars offers a gift of social wit to any takers.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here is what your guardian angel is called according to your date of birth
Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
Sagittarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for October 23 – 29
NOV 23 - DEC 21. Hidden feelings can break through your defences – and more than one person will be delighted. Partners put aside any doubts and celebrate a win-win week together. If you’re single, a time of teasing with a Leo workmate can take the next, serious love-step....
October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money
That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
ohmymag.co.uk
Zodiac signs who have anger issues
Being around people who have short tempers or get easily agitated is one of the most challenging tasks of our lives. It’s like you don’t know what might set them off or cause a fight. While we all go a little mad at times, there’re some people who are always angry even at the tiniest of inconveniences in life. These four zodiac signs are some of them.
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the homebodies of the zodiac
For some, nothing beats having someone cancel plans when you’re wrapped in your blanket bingeing the hottest thing on Netflix, says EliteDaily. That text represents the sweet release of freedom, and the rest of the day is now yours to spend as you like—preferably in bed immersed in a novel or on the couch stuffing your face with pizza.
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected By the Solar Eclipse of October 2022 the Most—Here’s Why
Eclipse season is always the most climactic and life-changing part of the year. Taking place in pairs of two (or more) eclipses, the season of change arrives every six months, paving the way for the universe to make adjustments to your reality. If you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by the solar eclipse in Scorpio the most, then get ready for the ride of your life, because you’ve got a date with destiny. In astrology, eclipses are far more than a mesmerizing and mysterious celestial phenomenon. In fact, these interruptions to our regularly scheduled programming are always a signal that...
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
ohmymag.co.uk
The pettiest zodiac signs
All of us have been petty by something or the other at least once in our life. Let’s face it, we are not saints and seeing things that bring us sadness or get us jealous can bring out a side that we may not even be aware of. While some people don’t let this overwhelming feeling of being petty stay for long, others have a tough time hiding it. These three zodiac signs are guilty of being the pettiest:
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
Your Horoscope for the Last Week of October Includes a Solar Eclipse & Mars Retrograde
Step right up, because your horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is a wild ride from start to finish. You’re approaching one of the most climactic (and dramatic) weeks of 2022, as you’re gearing up to embrace major changes that may already be unfolding. Like it or not, the universe is forcing you to leave behind your comfort zone and experience true growth. This week begins with a bang, as a solar eclipse will take place at exactly 2 degrees Scorpio on October 25. Reaching its peak at 6:49 a.m. ET, this heavy and soulful solar eclipse...
NYLON
Your November 2022 Horoscope Initiates The Endgame
A reminder: We’re in a new decade, and it’s still quite young. 2023 promises to be all-new and all-different, with Jupiter and the eclipses firing off from Aries, Saturn going walkabout in Pisces and Pluto taking us over the event horizon in Aquarius. Consider these final months of 2022 to be the closing and processing of all that’s come before.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs have the sharpest tongues
When people want to be honest about something, they often think carefully about how to relay their opinions so they don’t hurt others’ feelings. However, some signs won’t hesitate to tell it like it is, which can make them come off as critical, harsh or straight-up vicious. They don’t care about the consequences of their words—what matters to them most is getting their truth out, so they can be pretty confrontational.
