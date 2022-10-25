ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBC Sports

Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Former NFL Vets Send Strong Messages on Bears QB Justin Fields

The NFL can be a fickle place as the Chicago Bears know all too well. Just a week ago they were under fire for dropping a close game at home against the Washington Commanders in primetime. Flash forward just 11 days and, while perhaps not fully sold just yet, folks are coming around to, not only quarterback Justin Fields but also the people in charge of getting the Bears out of misery.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
lastwordonsports.com

Bears QB Justin Fields Sounds Off on Former MVP

The Chicago Bears had the NFL’s second-best rushing attack coming into their tilt on Monday Night Football. They left out with the best of them all. So, it wasn’t necessarily a renewed commitment to the ground attack that led to their rolling up 243 yards on the ground against the New England Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Gilbert not elevated; Patriots going with Jones, Zappe at QB

FOXBORO -- There is still no word on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots on Monday night. But we have a good indication that Mac Jones will be active for the first time in three weeks.New England did not elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's tilt against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. That means it will be Jones and Bailey Zappe on the game-day roster for the Patriots.Gilbert had backed up Zappe the last two weeks, which Zappe started in place of Jones and injured backup QB Brian Hoyer. Zappe won...
NESN

Dan Orlovsky Critical Of Patriots Different Play-Calling For Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

With the New England Patriots dealing with a quarterback controversy, there’s been speculation the coaching staff has tried to set Bailey Zappe up for more success in terms of play-calling than Mac Jones. Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky added to that narrative Wednesday. Orlovsky took exception...
102.5 The Bone

Eagles & Jets heat up trade deadline, why Bill Belichick is ruining Mac Jones, should Matt Ryan hang it up & embarrassing Halloween stories

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Trade season is upon us. It kicked off last week with the Carolina Panthers' blockbuster trade of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. It continued this week with the New York Jets acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson & on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sending defensive end Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Fields Shows How Good The Future Looks

In the Chicago Bears’ convincing victory over the New England Patriots, Justin Fields showed how good the team could look in the future. There was a lot of craziness in the NFL in Week 7. Legendary players and their playoff-contending teams looked downright pedestrian. Other players not well-known became stars while some who were on the rise were lost for the season. However, nothing was crazier than the Chicago Bears blowing out the New England Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Bears Win

On Monday night, two struggling NFL teams – the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots – met in Foxboro, badly needing a win. Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who has been criticized by some for, in their eyes, not being a franchise-caliber signal-caller, played a solid game, while Chicago’s defense bore down on the Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Analysis: QB Mac Jones returns, but questions grow for Patriots after loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t alleviated their uncertainty at quarterback. In fact, it may have made it even murkier with the Patriots suddenly in the cellar of the AFC East they used to dominate. Coach Bill Belichick...

