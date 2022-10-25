Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
NBC Sports
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance
So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
lastwordonsports.com
Former NFL Vets Send Strong Messages on Bears QB Justin Fields
The NFL can be a fickle place as the Chicago Bears know all too well. Just a week ago they were under fire for dropping a close game at home against the Washington Commanders in primetime. Flash forward just 11 days and, while perhaps not fully sold just yet, folks are coming around to, not only quarterback Justin Fields but also the people in charge of getting the Bears out of misery.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields finds Khalil Herbert for 25-yard score to give Bears lead over Patriots on MNF
Justin Fields is having his most efficient game of the 2022 season on Monday Night Football. Shortly before halftime, with the Bears trailing by 4, Fields found RB Khalil Herbert on a screen pass. Herbert waltzed into the endzone without being touched for the 25-yard score. At the half, Fields...
lastwordonsports.com
Bears QB Justin Fields Sounds Off on Former MVP
The Chicago Bears had the NFL’s second-best rushing attack coming into their tilt on Monday Night Football. They left out with the best of them all. So, it wasn’t necessarily a renewed commitment to the ground attack that led to their rolling up 243 yards on the ground against the New England Patriots.
Gilbert not elevated; Patriots going with Jones, Zappe at QB
FOXBORO -- There is still no word on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots on Monday night. But we have a good indication that Mac Jones will be active for the first time in three weeks.New England did not elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's tilt against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. That means it will be Jones and Bailey Zappe on the game-day roster for the Patriots.Gilbert had backed up Zappe the last two weeks, which Zappe started in place of Jones and injured backup QB Brian Hoyer. Zappe won...
Dan Orlovsky Critical Of Patriots Different Play-Calling For Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe
With the New England Patriots dealing with a quarterback controversy, there’s been speculation the coaching staff has tried to set Bailey Zappe up for more success in terms of play-calling than Mac Jones. Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky added to that narrative Wednesday. Orlovsky took exception...
Eagles & Jets heat up trade deadline, why Bill Belichick is ruining Mac Jones, should Matt Ryan hang it up & embarrassing Halloween stories
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Trade season is upon us. It kicked off last week with the Carolina Panthers' blockbuster trade of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. It continued this week with the New York Jets acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson & on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sending defensive end Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Fields Shows How Good The Future Looks
In the Chicago Bears’ convincing victory over the New England Patriots, Justin Fields showed how good the team could look in the future. There was a lot of craziness in the NFL in Week 7. Legendary players and their playoff-contending teams looked downright pedestrian. Other players not well-known became stars while some who were on the rise were lost for the season. However, nothing was crazier than the Chicago Bears blowing out the New England Patriots.
WMUR.com
Mac Jones will start at quarterback for Patriots this Sunday, ESPN reports
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the New England Patriots this Sunday against the New York Jets, according to a new report from ESPN. A team source told ESPN's Field Yates that Mac Jones took about 90% of the first-team reps at practice on Wednesday and will be the team's starter.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans React To Bears Win
On Monday night, two struggling NFL teams – the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots – met in Foxboro, badly needing a win. Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who has been criticized by some for, in their eyes, not being a franchise-caliber signal-caller, played a solid game, while Chicago’s defense bore down on the Patriots.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Analysis: QB Mac Jones returns, but questions grow for Patriots after loss
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t alleviated their uncertainty at quarterback. In fact, it may have made it even murkier with the Patriots suddenly in the cellar of the AFC East they used to dominate. Coach Bill Belichick...
CBS Sports
How Bears stunned Patriots, plus NFL Week 8 picks, Prisco's Power Rankings and why Matt Ryan got benched
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm still not sure how it happened, but the Bears somehow steamrolled the Patriots last night. At one point, I thought I had fallen asleep and that I was dreaming the final score, but nope, the Bears actually beat the Patriots, 33-14.
BnTeT replaces shox on Apeks’ roster
Indonesian rifler Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand has joined Apeks on a trial basis, taking the place of Frenchman Richard “shox” Papillon.
A sportsbook is already paying out Lakers win total under bets, because they 'suck'
The Los Angeles Lakers stink. There’s no way around it. LeBron James or not, this team simply isn’t good. We don’t need more than a week to see it. After Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers fell to 0-4 on the season. The only other teams without wins are the 0-3 Sacramento Kings and 0-5 Orlando Magic.
