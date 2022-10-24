ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utrockets.com

Rockets Set to Face Miami and Bowling Green This Weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team faces a pair of MAC East foes this weekend, visiting Miami on Friday evening before playing arch-rival Bowling Green on Saturday. Friday's contest against the RedHawks is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday's Battle of I-75 presented by Cooper...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Lose on Late Goal to Broncos, 3-2

TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo freshman Kaema Amachree tied the game at 2-2 halfway through the second half with her first collegiate goal but a goal by Western Michigan with less than four minutes to play gave the Broncos a 3-2 victory at Paul Hotmer Field on Thursday. The loss...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Picked to Finish Second in MAC Preseason Coaches Poll

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Mid-American Conference released its annual men's basketball preseason poll on Wednesday morning and defending champion Toledo has been picked to finish second, according to voting from the league's 12 head coaches. In addition to the team predictions, senior forwards JT Shumate and Setric Millner Jr. were named to the Preseason All-MAC First and Second Team squads, respectively.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Prepares for Indoor Rocket Invite

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team will take the court one more time this fall season for its Indoor Rocket Invite, featuring Cleveland State, Bowling Green and Youngstown State. The four teams will go head-to-head in singles and doubles matches on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29 at Twos Athletic Club.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy