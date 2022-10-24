TOLEDO, Ohio - The Mid-American Conference released its annual men's basketball preseason poll on Wednesday morning and defending champion Toledo has been picked to finish second, according to voting from the league's 12 head coaches. In addition to the team predictions, senior forwards JT Shumate and Setric Millner Jr. were named to the Preseason All-MAC First and Second Team squads, respectively.

