WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO