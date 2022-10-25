Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
King County looks to double conservation property tax
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King Co. Prosecutor candidate says crime at ‘crisis levels,’ opponent is ‘elitist’
In a race where many voters are critical of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as a “catch-and-release” stage in the local criminal justice system, Federal Way Mayor and former King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jim Ferrell wants a “reset.”. His race against Leesa Manion, outgoing...
everettpost.com
Outdoor Burn Bans Coming To An End
Another benefit of the return of cooler fall rains is the end to North Sound outdoor burn bans. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county as of 8:00 AM this morning. Skagit County will follow suit effective tomorrow – Wednesday October 26th....
Chronicle
Lewis County Passes Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments on County Land
After a marathon meeting with about two hours of questions and comments from the public in where many were in support and some were opposed, the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site clean ups.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Carl Steiert, left and Gary Grant
Two giants of south King County history, Carl Steiert, left and Gary Grant are seen meeting outside the Black Diamond Historical Museum in October 1985. Carl is standing on a mine apparatus while Gary listens to the museum’s founder explain how the machine was used. Also known as trolleys or electric mules, electric motors pulled empty and loaded cars of coal along gangways and tunnels, replacing the horses and mules traditionally used during underground mining.
q13fox.com
DOJ: Authorities in WA, CA arrest 11 drug traffickers connected to massive cartel operation
SEATTLE - Local and federal law enforcement announced on Wednesday that 11 people have been arrested for their involvement in a massive drug trafficking operation with connections to a Mexican cartel. Officials recovered enough fentanyl to kill 132,000 people. To put that into perspective, that's enough people to fill Lumen...
myeverettnews.com
Businesses Begin Opening At Olivia Park Intersection In South Everett
We’ve been tracking the progress of the development at the southwest corner of Evergreen Way and Everett Mall Way since July of 2020. The Pandemic slowed things down but permits were pulled in December of 2021 and the first business, Glint Car Wash is now open. It’s a soft opening right now with a big grand opening set for November 2nd.
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
Tacoma residents frustrated by street racing in parking lot
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustration is mounting as street racers take over a parking lot in Tacoma and residents say police aren’t doing anything about it. The racing is happening behind a Planet Fitness on North Pearl Street in Tacoma’s West End. Someone even put nails in the...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Audit shows alarming increase in meth use in Seattle; reward system proposed to keep users clean
SEATTLE — Methamphetamine use is skyrocketing in Seattle, according to a new report, and an increase in fatal overdoses has led to a new proposal by city officials. An audit showed the drug is involved in 74% of overdose deaths for people experiencing homelessness. Meth overdose deaths are increasing...
KUOW
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
Seattle officials propose offering gift cards to meth addicts to encourage sobriety as drug overdoses surge
Seattle council members have proposed rolling out a “contingency management” program that would offer gift cards to those addicted to meth who are enrolled in a sobriety course.
VOICE of the Valley
Black Damond Police Reports
On 10/1/2022, an officer responded to the 900 block of Roosevelt Ave E in Enumclaw to assist the Enumclaw Police Department with a possible commercial burglary. The officer assisted the Enumclaw Police Department with checking the building. **********. ON 10/1/2022, Officers were dispatched to a verbal dispute in the 32800...
12 arrested in Renton organized retail theft ‘blitz’
An operation that Renton police are calling an organized retail theft blitz resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of stolen goods. Officers partnered with loss prevention employees at Target and Lowes stores in Renton for the operation on Oct. 19. Renton police said that during a...
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
