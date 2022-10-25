ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Diamond, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery

On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

King County looks to double conservation property tax

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
KING COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

Outdoor Burn Bans Coming To An End

Another benefit of the return of cooler fall rains is the end to North Sound outdoor burn bans. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county as of 8:00 AM this morning. Skagit County will follow suit effective tomorrow – Wednesday October 26th....
Chronicle

Lewis County Passes Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments on County Land

After a marathon meeting with about two hours of questions and comments from the public in where many were in support and some were opposed, the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site clean ups.
q13fox.com

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
PUYALLUP, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Carl Steiert, left and Gary Grant

Two giants of south King County history, Carl Steiert, left and Gary Grant are seen meeting outside the Black Diamond Historical Museum in October 1985. Carl is standing on a mine apparatus while Gary listens to the museum’s founder explain how the machine was used. Also known as trolleys or electric mules, electric motors pulled empty and loaded cars of coal along gangways and tunnels, replacing the horses and mules traditionally used during underground mining.
KING COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Businesses Begin Opening At Olivia Park Intersection In South Everett

We’ve been tracking the progress of the development at the southwest corner of Evergreen Way and Everett Mall Way since July of 2020. The Pandemic slowed things down but permits were pulled in December of 2021 and the first business, Glint Car Wash is now open. It’s a soft opening right now with a big grand opening set for November 2nd.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
travelawaits.com

21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington

While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
BREMERTON, WA
VOICE of the Valley

Black Damond Police Reports

On 10/1/2022, an officer responded to the 900 block of Roosevelt Ave E in Enumclaw to assist the Enumclaw Police Department with a possible commercial burglary. The officer assisted the Enumclaw Police Department with checking the building. **********. ON 10/1/2022, Officers were dispatched to a verbal dispute in the 32800...
ENUMCLAW, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

12 arrested in Renton organized retail theft ‘blitz’

An operation that Renton police are calling an organized retail theft blitz resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of stolen goods. Officers partnered with loss prevention employees at Target and Lowes stores in Renton for the operation on Oct. 19. Renton police said that during a...
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy