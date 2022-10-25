ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing

Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
ClutchPoints

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York

There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Yardbarker

Knicks Dazzle vs. Magic in Second Straight Win

The magic is alive at Madison Square Garden. Fortunately for those gathered, the early sorcery stems from a metropolitan source rather than Central Florida. Julius Randle led the way with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double, uniting with Jalen Brunson (21) and RJ Barrett (20) for 66 tallies en route to the New York Knicks' 115-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Combined with Friday's blowout win over Detroit, the Knicks (2-1) have formed their first winning streak of the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
theknickswall

What We Know About the 2022-23 Knicks So Far

The New York Knicks are four games into the season. What do we know about this team, and what questions still remain to be answered?. The NBA offseason came and went, and outside the additions of Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Knicks decided to run things back, despite being at the forefront of trade rumors for the entire summer. The front office ultimately decided that their assets were worth more than the likes of some star players, including Donovan Mitchell. Headed into the season, the Knicks clocked in at 18th on the NBA’s power rankings, giving their young nucleus something to prove after a disappointing season following their first playoff appearance since 2013.
Yardbarker

The Mavericks' Christian Wood experiment is going as expected

When the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a trade for Christian Wood — sending off a bundle of not-in-the-rotation pieces back to Houston Rockets in return — my mind immediately went to three places. 1) That's all it took to get Wood, huh? The Rockets must've really wanted to...
