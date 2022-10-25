Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints are off to their best start to a season in over a decade as they are 7-1 for the first time since 2010, and they’ve done it against tough competition as well, as they’ve beaten teams like Lake Charles College Prep, and Iota, but now they have maybe their toughest test of the season so far, against the Iowa Yellow Jackets on Thursday.

