NOLA.com
Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming
Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
KPLC TV
TDL Week Nine Game of the Week Preview - St. Louis Catholic Saints
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints are off to their best start to a season in over a decade as they are 7-1 for the first time since 2010, and they’ve done it against tough competition as well, as they’ve beaten teams like Lake Charles College Prep, and Iota, but now they have maybe their toughest test of the season so far, against the Iowa Yellow Jackets on Thursday.
Prep Football taking over Thursday night
High School Football adjusting some of their game days, due to the threat of weather. Here’s the list of teams that have contacted us so far. Thursday’s PREP FOOTBALL Games Acadiana at Carencro Erath at Crowley St. Martinville at Abbeville Leesville at Eunice Iota at Port Barre Notre Dame at Grand Lake Loreauville at Catholic-NI […]
Carroll High School head football coach, Brandon Landers, suspended for the remainder of the season after altercation
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the suspension of Carroll High School’s head football coach, Brandon Landers, after a physical altercation took place during a game against Franklin Parish High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Landers was suspended for the remainder of the […]
LSU celebrates Homecoming 2022 with weekend events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has a weekend full of events planned in celebration of Homecoming 2022. Parking lots on the university’s campus open at 7 a.m. Ahead of kickoff at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium, there will be several sights and sounds for fans to take in as they wait for the Tigers to take on Ole Miss.
