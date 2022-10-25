Read full article on original website
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals
Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
Radio 4 and 5 Live suffer drop in listeners over past year
BBC stations Radio 4 and 5 Live have suffered a sharp drop in listener numbers for both their breakfast shows and total audience over the past year, new figures show.Radio 4’s flagship Today current affairs programme, which runs from 6am to 9am, saw its average audience slip from 6.5 million listeners in July to September 2021 to 5.9 million in the same quarter this year – a drop of 9%.5 Live’s breakfast show recorded an even larger percentage fall over the period, down 20% from 1.7 million listeners to 1.4 million, which coincides with Rick Edwards replacing Nicky Campbell as lead...
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
Russell Crowe ensures survival of small bookshop with a surprise donation: 'He is really supportive'
'I have heard that this is what he is like - he is really supportive and just wants to make a difference. It's bonkers.'
Harry Styles Is a Glitter-Covered Singing Squid-Man in ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ Video
Never thought we’d see a diva-squid version of Harry Styles — but the music video for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” surely gave us the perfect visual and much, much more. On Oct. 26, a short trailer of a bearded and glistening Styles was released announcing the official video’s arrival early Thursday morning. The new visual treatment sees the English singer transformed into a rugged merman — with tentacles and marbled scales to match — as struggles to avoid becoming the next plate-up. After a trio of men discovers squid-Styles, they haul him into the back of their van and...
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that the tech titan's $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter...
12 Leslie Jordan moments that made us smile even during the darkest of days
Leslie Jordan passed away at the age of 67 on Monday after a car crash in Hollywood, California.
I Used AI To Show What The Characters Of "House Of The Dragon" According To The Book
Was the season finale a shocker for you? Look at these AI images and see if you're equally shocked at the results.
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey compares Facebook's metaverse to a 'project car,' with Mark Zuckerberg pursuing an expensive passion project that no one thinks is valuable
Luckey founded Oculus and sold it to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014. He wants the metaverse to be built, but says Facebook's current product Horizon is "not good." Still, Luckey sees the possibility of the company succeeding in the future. Palmer Luckey is not a fan of what Mark...
BBC
TikTok blamed by filmmaker for allowing abusive comments on video
A video on TikTok about sexual consent has been swamped with comments from men accusing women of alleging assault. Many of them mention Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer who has been banned from several platforms for his misogynist views. The two-minute video, from an account with about 1,700 followers, has...
Survey: Creators describe tense relationship with social media
A majority of people surveyed by creator economy company Patreon say they feel "screwed" by large tech platforms and their algorithms, per a new survey shared exclusively with Axios. Driving the news: In Patreon's survey of more than 1,500 creators (some of whom do not use Patreon), 70% say they...
Meta financial results: What is going wrong at the social media giant?
Meta, facing questions over the future direction of its business, is reporting disappointing financial results which saw revenue and profits fall.While global economic issues have had an impact, experts have also pointed to the company’s high-profile pursuit of its metaverse project and ever-increasing competition in the social media space as factors in the slow down.Here is a closer look at Meta’s situation.– What did its latest financial results show?In the three months up to September 30, Meta reported revenue of 27.7 billion dollars (£24 billion), which was down 4% on the same period last year.It was also the second consecutive...
Slate
Instagram Deleted My Account Without Warning—and Then Refused to Give Me My Pictures
After months of trying and being refused access to my own user data, I found myself at the precipice of nearly committing fraud to get my user information, photos, and videos back from Instagram. Never had I been to Fort Irwin, California, a military base in the Mojave desert where...
Spotify Is Considering Raising U.S. Subscription Prices, CEO Daniel Ek Says, Following Apple and YouTube
For years, there has been one quick solution to at least partially remedy the low royalty payments most musicians receive from streaming services: Raise subscription prices. In the past several years, streaming has revived a music industry that had seen its revenue literally cut in half due to illegal downloading and plummeting CD sales. Yet the the U.S. subscription price, which was set at $9.99 per month at the dawn of the streaming age more than two decades ago to mirror the cost of a Blockbuster video-rental subscription, implausibly had not budged until recent weeks. In fact, the ground war for market share...
Consumer Reports.org
Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts
It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
