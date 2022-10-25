ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals

Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
The Independent

Radio 4 and 5 Live suffer drop in listeners over past year

BBC stations Radio 4 and 5 Live have suffered a sharp drop in listener numbers for both their breakfast shows and total audience over the past year, new figures show.Radio 4’s flagship Today current affairs programme, which runs from 6am to 9am, saw its average audience slip from 6.5 million listeners in July to September 2021 to 5.9 million in the same quarter this year – a drop of 9%.5 Live’s breakfast show recorded an even larger percentage fall over the period, down 20% from 1.7 million listeners to 1.4 million, which coincides with Rick Edwards replacing Nicky Campbell as lead...
Variety

Harry Styles Is a Glitter-Covered Singing Squid-Man in ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ Video

Never thought we’d see a diva-squid version of Harry Styles — but the music video for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” surely gave us the perfect visual and much, much more. On Oct. 26, a short trailer of a bearded and glistening Styles was released announcing the official video’s arrival early Thursday morning. The new visual treatment sees the English singer transformed into a rugged merman — with tentacles and marbled scales to match — as struggles to avoid becoming the next plate-up. After a trio of men discovers squid-Styles, they haul him into the back of their van and...
BBC

TikTok blamed by filmmaker for allowing abusive comments on video

A video on TikTok about sexual consent has been swamped with comments from men accusing women of alleging assault. Many of them mention Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer who has been banned from several platforms for his misogynist views. The two-minute video, from an account with about 1,700 followers, has...
Axios

Survey: Creators describe tense relationship with social media

A majority of people surveyed by creator economy company Patreon say they feel "screwed" by large tech platforms and their algorithms, per a new survey shared exclusively with Axios. Driving the news: In Patreon's survey of more than 1,500 creators (some of whom do not use Patreon), 70% say they...
The Independent

Meta financial results: What is going wrong at the social media giant?

Meta, facing questions over the future direction of its business, is reporting disappointing financial results which saw revenue and profits fall.While global economic issues have had an impact, experts have also pointed to the company’s high-profile pursuit of its metaverse project and ever-increasing competition in the social media space as factors in the slow down.Here is a closer look at Meta’s situation.– What did its latest financial results show?In the three months up to September 30, Meta reported revenue of 27.7 billion dollars (£24 billion), which was down 4% on the same period last year.It was also the second consecutive...
Variety

Spotify Is Considering Raising U.S. Subscription Prices, CEO Daniel Ek Says, Following Apple and YouTube

For years, there has been one quick solution to at least partially remedy the low royalty payments most musicians receive from streaming services: Raise subscription prices. In the past several years, streaming has revived a music industry that had seen its revenue literally cut in half due to illegal downloading and plummeting CD sales. Yet the the U.S. subscription price, which was set at $9.99 per month at the dawn of the streaming age more than two decades ago to mirror the cost of a Blockbuster video-rental subscription, implausibly had not budged until recent weeks. In fact, the ground war for market share...
Consumer Reports.org

Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts

It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.

