Laura Dern and more star in Taylor Swift's Easter egg-filled 'Bejeweled' music video

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6iAQ_0ilOF3Kb00

Taylor Swift's star-studded music video for her song "Bejeweled" is here.

At midnight on Tuesday, the singer shared the latest video from her "Midnights" album.

MORE: Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights,' reveals 7 surprise tracks

The video features members of the rock band HAIM, actress Laura Dern, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and singer and producer Jack Antonoff.

While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday night, the singer said she aimed to make a music video "that is just for the fans who like certain things, like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos."

"I was thinking about 'Midnights,' the concept, and I was like where do we hear about midnights a lot?" she recalled. "We hear about it a lot when we talk about the Cinderella fairy tale and so I was like what if we did a little twist on a Cinderella story and I could cast my friends? My best friends, the Haim sisters, what if they played the stepsisters?"

MORE: Watch Taylor Swift's new 'Anti-Hero' music video off her new album 'Midnights'

"And I was like what if we really shoot for the stars with the other castings," she continued. "What if it was Oscar winner Laura Dern playing my stepmother?"

She then recalled how she got in touch with Dern to star in the video with her: "I was like, 'Oscar winner Laura Dern, hello, I've written a script. It's a one scene script in which you are going to call me a tired, tacky wench.' And she was like, 'I'm down.'"

Swift added that Dern, who she now considers a friend, is "the coolest" and "so funny" and was a pleasure to direct.

"And so then we have one of my favorite performers, who I think has been so influential in pop music, and I've nicknamed this character not the 'fairy godmother' but the 'fairy goddess' and that is played by Dita Von Teese."

Describing Von Teese as "one of the most iconic performers," Swift added, "It's so exciting to get to see her do what she does in this."

"I had a wonderful time working with Taylor’s stylist Joseph Cassell on creating the costumes with Catherine D’Lish, and coaching Taylor on the act… and what a delight to perform alongside her for the video!" Von Teese said in a statement.

"Taylor’s generosity radiates in all that she does," her statement continued. "I’m deeply touched by her kindness in acknowledging not only me, but burlesque, an American artform to which I have dedicated my life. It was a true pleasure to share my martini glass act with her."

Swift said this video in particular has "a psychotic amount" of Easter eggs.

"We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video because there are so many that we could not keep track," she shared.

Fans have already lit social media up with theories on the video's Easter eggs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPK3g_0ilOF3Kb00
Taylor Swift/Instagram - PHOTO: An image posted to Instagram teases the release of a new video from Taylor Swift, Oct. 24, 2022.

Hours before the music video was released, Swift teased the video on Instagram with a still of herself sitting down with a sparkly blanket draped over her lap.

In the caption, she hinted that the "Bejeweled" music video would be her own spin on the classic fairytale, "Cinderella."

MORE: Taylor Swift shares teaser trailer for 'Midnights' music videos

"Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour..." she wrote. "On this sparkling evening I'll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12..."

"This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path," she added. "Look out for some dazzling cameos! Join us later for a very Bejeweled premiere."

Swift released "Midnights" at 12 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Leading up to the album's release, the singer shared a trailer during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime teasing the related music videos that fans could look forward to.

The first music video released after the album dropped was for the song" Anti-Hero ."

"Midnights" has already broken several streaming records , including the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify and the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams. The song "Lavender Haze" debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music Top 100: Global.

Swift also had the most first-day album streams globally of any artist, as well as the most Alexa requests ever.

