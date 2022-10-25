WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is investigating a traffic collision that killed 62-year-old Elaine Edens of Wichita. Around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, officers say they responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Oliver and Second Street. When they got there, they located a woman, now identified as Edens, who had been hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by an 82-year-old woman.

WICHITA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO