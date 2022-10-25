Read full article on original website
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
KWCH.com
Fentanyl awareness event Friday at Wichita State University
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two hundred people die every day from fentanyl. That’s why Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID) is holding a special event at Wichita State University this Friday aimed at fighting the fentanyl epidemic. One of the speakers knows firsthand the effects fentanyl can have on a...
Police standoff ends in Goddard
Law enforcement officers in Goddard blocked streets while trying to contact a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident.
KWCH.com
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple hosting virtual town hall
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is inviting the public to ask “and all all of your questions” to Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a virtual town hall Thursday evening. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be live on the City of Wichita Facebook...
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County law enforcement to receive federal funding for license plate readers, upgraded camera technology
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Department of Justice is providing the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office with federal funding for more resources. Senator Jerry Moran was in Wichita on Wednesday to make the announcement. The Wichita Police Department will use $1.6 million for more cameras and...
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Audit report: No evidence missing following storage-related concern with Wichita Police Department
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New information came to light Wednesday night regarding concerns about where Wichita police store evidence. FactFinder 12 obtained an internal audit that shows, at least currently, the City of Wichita says there is no missing evidence. Last month, Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems...
Wichita will receive $1.6M for license plate readers
Sen. Jerry Moran was in Wichita on Wednesday to announce federal grants for the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Teen charged in fatal car-chase shooting of Kansas girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in the Sept. 2021 drive-by shooting made his first court appearance last week. Kayden Wilson, 18 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons, a misdemeanor, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? StirMATE
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With many popular recipes requiring a lot of stirring, preparing a meal can get exhausting, going back and forth, checking on your food. The makers of the StirMATE promise their device works as an extra set of hands in the kitchen, keeping you from burning and scorching your food.
Georgia woman seriously injured in car crash northwest of Wichita
A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning.
KAKE TV
Woman killed by vehicle in east Wichita identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is investigating a traffic collision that killed 62-year-old Elaine Edens of Wichita. Around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, officers say they responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Oliver and Second Street. When they got there, they located a woman, now identified as Edens, who had been hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by an 82-year-old woman.
Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
KWCH.com
Student-driven deli opens at Wichita East High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s something new cooking at Wichita’s East High School with a student-led restaurant now in business, F’east Deli. Students developed the business. “Completely from basically (the) ground up, they developed the menu, priced it out, did all the marketing for it, set the...
Wichita soccer community mourns the ‘puzzling’ death of 21-year-old Newman men’s player
Austin Madubuike scored his first goal of the season, then suffered a medical episode on the ride home. Eight days later, he died.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Man charged in deadly crash after Chiefs game cited ahead of trial
A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside of Arrowhead Stadium after a Kansas City Chiefs game last year is back in court.
New Reno County diversion program to help first-time drug offenders
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Drug convictions could soon change for people in Reno County. Thanks to recent legislation, smaller counties now have a chance to implement new drug diversion programs. For about 20 years, state funding has been available through Senate Bill 123. This funding helps people get the treatment they need for substance […]
Wichita woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system over $15,000 over false claims for services she never received. Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September in Sedgwick County District Court to felony charges of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the […]
KAKE TV
Chemical leak at north Wichita business causes evacuation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.
