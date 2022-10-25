ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KWCH.com

Fentanyl awareness event Friday at Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two hundred people die every day from fentanyl. That’s why Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID) is holding a special event at Wichita State University this Friday aimed at fighting the fentanyl epidemic. One of the speakers knows firsthand the effects fentanyl can have on a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple hosting virtual town hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is inviting the public to ask “and all all of your questions” to Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a virtual town hall Thursday evening. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be live on the City of Wichita Facebook...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show

TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Teen charged in fatal car-chase shooting of Kansas girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in the Sept. 2021 drive-by shooting made his first court appearance last week. Kayden Wilson, 18 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons, a misdemeanor, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? StirMATE

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With many popular recipes requiring a lot of stirring, preparing a meal can get exhausting, going back and forth, checking on your food. The makers of the StirMATE promise their device works as an extra set of hands in the kitchen, keeping you from burning and scorching your food.
KAKE TV

Woman killed by vehicle in east Wichita identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is investigating a traffic collision that killed 62-year-old Elaine Edens of Wichita. Around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, officers say they responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Oliver and Second Street. When they got there, they located a woman, now identified as Edens, who had been hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by an 82-year-old woman.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Student-driven deli opens at Wichita East High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s something new cooking at Wichita’s East High School with a student-led restaurant now in business, F’east Deli. Students developed the business. “Completely from basically (the) ground up, they developed the menu, priced it out, did all the marketing for it, set the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

New Reno County diversion program to help first-time drug offenders

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Drug convictions could soon change for people in Reno County. Thanks to recent legislation, smaller counties now have a chance to implement new drug diversion programs. For about 20 years, state funding has been available through Senate Bill 123. This funding helps people get the treatment they need for substance […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system over $15,000 over false claims for services she never received. Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September in Sedgwick County District Court to felony charges of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Chemical leak at north Wichita business causes evacuation

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.
WICHITA, KS

