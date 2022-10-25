Read full article on original website
Arizona and Nevada counties plan to hand count ballots for midterms
Two counties in Western battleground states are moving forward with plans to hand count ballots in this year's consequential midterm elections -- a sign of the deep distrust of electronic vote tallying machines in some pockets of the country. The two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County, Arizona, Board of...
Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona
An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group Clean Elections USA...
New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023
If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
