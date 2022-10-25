ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Arizona and Nevada counties plan to hand count ballots for midterms

Two counties in Western battleground states are moving forward with plans to hand count ballots in this year's consequential midterm elections -- a sign of the deep distrust of electronic vote tallying machines in some pockets of the country. The two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County, Arizona, Board of...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023

If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
BINGHAMTON, NY

