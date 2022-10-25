ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist in critical condition

On the night of October 16th, Idaho State Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of S. State St and E. 4800 S. in Franklin County. Responding troopers located a 25-year-old bicyclist who was seriously injured and was airlifted for medical attention. Based on the investigation, troopers believed a 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta sustained extensive front-end damage when it struck the bicyclist before fleeing the area. ISP requested public assistance to identify and locate the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Road rage incident leads to one dead in shooting

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy Police Department has confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Sandy Wednesday morning that began with a road rage incident. Police said authorities responded to the shooting at 9:33 a.m. at 106 South Holiday Park Drive in Sandy. The victim was a...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Riverton man arrested on suspicion of murder in Sandy road rage shooting

SANDY — A suspected road rage confrontation between two drivers on I-15 led to a fatal shooting in front of a gas station just off the freeway Wednesday. Rodrigo A. Monroy, 32, of Riverton, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Smithfield man arrested in connection to Idaho hit-and-run incident

SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 33-year-old Smithfield man is in the Cache County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Christopher James Ward was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Smithfield...
SMITHFIELD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire captain shares advice on escaping an apartment blaze

SALT LAKE CITY — A four-alarm fire burned an apartment building under construction early Wednesday morning and forced the evacuation of 200 people. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tips from a professional. Unified Fire Capt. Eric Holmes of the Unified Fire Authority...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: Man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested and charged after threatening an individual with a knife and holding them against their will in their apartment last Friday, Oct. 21. Salt Lake City Police Department received a call to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a knife around 7:20 p.m. near 1400 South and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

