Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
Police: Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist in critical condition
On the night of October 16th, Idaho State Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of S. State St and E. 4800 S. in Franklin County. Responding troopers located a 25-year-old bicyclist who was seriously injured and was airlifted for medical attention. Based on the investigation, troopers believed a 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta sustained extensive front-end damage when it struck the bicyclist before fleeing the area. ISP requested public assistance to identify and locate the...
kslnewsradio.com
Road rage incident leads to one dead in shooting
SANDY, Utah — The Sandy Police Department has confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Sandy Wednesday morning that began with a road rage incident. Police said authorities responded to the shooting at 9:33 a.m. at 106 South Holiday Park Drive in Sandy. The victim was a...
ksl.com
Riverton man arrested on suspicion of murder in Sandy road rage shooting
SANDY — A suspected road rage confrontation between two drivers on I-15 led to a fatal shooting in front of a gas station just off the freeway Wednesday. Rodrigo A. Monroy, 32, of Riverton, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.
kslnewsradio.com
Smithfield man arrested in connection to Idaho hit-and-run incident
SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 33-year-old Smithfield man is in the Cache County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Christopher James Ward was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Smithfield...
Sandy I-15 road rage incident leaves one dead, one in custody
One person is dead and another is in police custody after an alleged road rage incident on I-15 spilled over on Sandy city streets, according to police.
kjzz.com
Wanted parole fugitive arrested after police chase in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive was arrested by officials Monday night after a police chase occurred in downtown Salt Lake City. According to officials, the chase began in Bountiful and ended in Salt Lake after police requested assistance in tracking down the suspect's car after he fled during a traffic stop.
West Valley man charged with attempted murder after hammer attack
A West Valley man has been charged after allegedly assaulting multiple individuals with a hammer last Saturday. Oct. 22.
ksl.com
Man fleeing from police in Bountiful arrested for 2nd time in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of trying to steal items from a Bountiful store was arrested in Salt Lake City following several slow-speed chases with police and assistance from a bystander. The incident marked the second time in two weeks that Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was arrested...
kslnewsradio.com
Woman arrested for attempted assault of a West Jordan police officer
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 39-year-old woman was taken into custody over the weekend after fleeing the scene of a police investigation. Her attempt to flee resulted in the near assault of a West Jordan police officer. West Jordan Police received a call about a disorderly individual on Saturday....
kslnewsradio.com
Lawyers attempt to keep suspect’s statements private, judge overrules
PROVO, Utah — A man who is accused of hitting and killing two 3-year-old boys with his vehicle earlier this year in Eagle Mountain suffered a setback in court Tuesday. Lawyers for Kent Cody Barlow argued Tuesday in court to have his statements made to police made private. While...
ksl.com
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
Stockton Police Department left without officers after chief resigns
The now-former chief of the Stockton Police Department left his post a week and a half ago after taking a job at another agency. He was the only officer in the department at the time.
kslnewsradio.com
Fire captain shares advice on escaping an apartment blaze
SALT LAKE CITY — A four-alarm fire burned an apartment building under construction early Wednesday morning and forced the evacuation of 200 people. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tips from a professional. Unified Fire Capt. Eric Holmes of the Unified Fire Authority...
ksl.com
Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
SLCPD: Man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested and charged after threatening an individual with a knife and holding them against their will in their apartment last Friday, Oct. 21. Salt Lake City Police Department received a call to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a knife around 7:20 p.m. near 1400 South and […]
kjzz.com
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
WEBER FIRE: Blaze engulfs horse corral housing animals
A fire that was prompted by exploding propane tanks engulfed a large horse tack building and corral lodging animals on Highway 89 in Pleasant View Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0