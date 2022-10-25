PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO