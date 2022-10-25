Read full article on original website
Support, opposition mixed for new solar panel project coming to Ragland community in McCracken County
PADUCAH — A new, 125-megawatt solar facility is planned in McCracken County near Paducah. BrightNight, the company spearheading the project, hosted an informational meeting where people in the community asked questions and shared their opinions about the project. Some approve of the panels, including the farmer leasing his land...
KYTC plans extended closure of Paducah's Alben Barkley Drive starting Nov. 1
PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
Paducah City Commission approves contract for transient dock dredging project
PADUCAH — During Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, leaders approved a construction contract with Dredge America Inc. for dredging downstream of the city's transient boat dock. City Engineer Rick Murphy says the project is to remove the island building up downstream on the riverfront. The project is a temporary...
City Commission approves $60,000 in demolition costs for Katterjohn Building
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission approved $60,000 to fund partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn Building during its meeting Tuesday. The demolition began earlier this month after the city said it received complaints about the building's condition and evidence of people going inside. Commission members also...
Native West Kentuckian, best-selling author speaking at McCracken County Library Thursday
PADUCAH — West Kentucky native Lee Cole found unexpected success with his debut novel "Groundskeeping." The novel has been highly praised on the Today Show and is currently a featured Amazon Editors Pick. Cole will be in Paducah on Thursday, leading a discussion about his book at the McCracken...
Fort Campbell managing fire that started in training area
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell says staff members are using controlled burn techniques to manage a fire that started in a training area last week. The post said in a news release Tuesday that the fire started Friday near Trigg County, Kentucky, during routine training. Clinton Allen...
Fort Campbell Managing Controlled Burn That Has Sent Smoke North to Cadiz
A smoky haze in southern Trigg County that has wafted north to Caldwell and Lyons counties is the result of a controlled fire at Fort Campbell. Tuesday afternoon, the public affairs office at Fort Campbell said the fire began during routine training and that personnel are still actively managing the fire.
COVID survivor thanks hospital staff
COVID-19 survivor returns to local hospital to thank doctors and nurses who helped save his life. Baptist Health Paducah says COVID-19 numbers are down, but not non-existent. As the holiday season approaches, the hospital expects those numbers to rise.
Section of U.S. 51 reopens after closure due to fire near Fulton County, Hickman County line
U.S. 51 has reopened between Fulton, Kentucky, and Clinton, Kentucky after multiple fire departments worked together to put out a fire in the area. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the blaze started as a garage or shop fire and spread to a field and nearby tree line Monday evening. As...
Ritter nears completion of $5.5 million project in Cape Girardeau
Ritter Communications announced Monday (Oct. 24) a $5.5 million expansion project to bring its telecom service and cloud solutions to residential and business customers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. This is the company’s first expansion project in the Show Me State. “High-quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all...
Emmons named new director of philanthropy for UK western KY region
PADUCAH — Paducah native Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky's Western Kentucky region. According to a Wednesday release, Emmons has over 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management, marketing, and telecommunications. She recently served as vice president of...
Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz, Historical Society
Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
National Quilt Museum hosts Meet the Artists reception for artists included in exhibits on civil rights, Black women
PADUCAH — The National Quilt Museum hosted a Meet the Artists event Tuesday as part of a new civil rights exhibit. One exhibit includes the work of Patricia A. Montgomery. She quilted the stories of unsung heroines from the civil rights movement into these swing coats. She says it's...
Coats for Kids drop-off day wrapping up, more donations needed
PADUCAH — Many kids in our area struggle to stay warm in the wintertime, but you can help. The WPSD Coats for Kids station drop-off day even is wrapping up at 2 p.m. and we're asking our viewers to help us reach our goal of 100 coats!. Swing by...
Drop off coat donations at WPSD during Coats for Kids Collection Day
To kick off the final days of the Coats for Kids campaign, WPSD Local 6 and River Valley Ag Credit are sponsoring a drive-thru Coats For Kids Collection Day on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the TV station. You can drop off new or cleaned gently-used coats from 9 a.m. to...
Work zone restricts traffic to one lane at two sites in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor plans work zone lane restrictions for bridge deck overlay work at two locations in Graves County starting this week. Motorists should be prepared for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal at these locations:. KY 408/Viola Road.
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
10/26 Prep Volleyball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball scores from Wednesday, October 26th.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
