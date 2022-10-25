ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC plans extended closure of Paducah's Alben Barkley Drive starting Nov. 1

PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah City Commission approves contract for transient dock dredging project

PADUCAH — During Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, leaders approved a construction contract with Dredge America Inc. for dredging downstream of the city's transient boat dock. City Engineer Rick Murphy says the project is to remove the island building up downstream on the riverfront. The project is a temporary...
wpsdlocal6.com

City Commission approves $60,000 in demolition costs for Katterjohn Building

PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission approved $60,000 to fund partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn Building during its meeting Tuesday. The demolition began earlier this month after the city said it received complaints about the building's condition and evidence of people going inside. Commission members also...
wpsdlocal6.com

Fort Campbell managing fire that started in training area

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell says staff members are using controlled burn techniques to manage a fire that started in a training area last week. The post said in a news release Tuesday that the fire started Friday near Trigg County, Kentucky, during routine training. Clinton Allen...
wpsdlocal6.com

COVID survivor thanks hospital staff

COVID-19 survivor returns to local hospital to thank doctors and nurses who helped save his life. Baptist Health Paducah says COVID-19 numbers are down, but not non-existent. As the holiday season approaches, the hospital expects those numbers to rise.
talkbusiness.net

Ritter nears completion of $5.5 million project in Cape Girardeau

Ritter Communications announced Monday (Oct. 24) a $5.5 million expansion project to bring its telecom service and cloud solutions to residential and business customers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. This is the company’s first expansion project in the Show Me State. “High-quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all...
wpsdlocal6.com

Emmons named new director of philanthropy for UK western KY region

PADUCAH — Paducah native Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky's Western Kentucky region. According to a Wednesday release, Emmons has over 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management, marketing, and telecommunications. She recently served as vice president of...
wkdzradio.com

Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz, Historical Society

Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
wpsdlocal6.com

Work zone restricts traffic to one lane at two sites in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor plans work zone lane restrictions for bridge deck overlay work at two locations in Graves County starting this week. Motorists should be prepared for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal at these locations:. KY 408/Viola Road.
westkentuckystar.com

Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man

A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
