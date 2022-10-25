Read full article on original website
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Paul Allen’s Botticelli to Sell for $40 M. at Christie’s
A Sandro Botticelli painting of the Virgin Mary that was once owned by the late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen will be auctioned Christie’s this November. The house expects that it will fetch more than $40 million, making it one of the most expensive works from Allen’s estate to head to sale. In late August, the auction house made waves when it announced plans to sell $1 billion in art held by Allen. Among the works headed to sale are pieces by Claude Monet, George Seurat, Jasper Johns, and Paul Cézanne. The sale proceeds will go toward philanthropic causes Allen established prior...
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
Meet Samuel Hagai, who is shocking the art world with realistic pieces inspired by dreams
Art is a form of expression that we can all understand and enjoy. For many people, art elicits emotions that are difficult to express in words and helps us articulate them nonverbally. From vibrant colors to passionate brush strokes, it’s not difficult to see why someone would want to devote their life to creating artwork that makes people happy and inspires others.
Lost Rubens painting of Salome could exceed £31m at auction
Salome Presented With the Head of John the Baptist expected to rank among highest-value old master artworks
Ruth Leon recommends… Lucian Freud – National Gallery
The first major exhibition of Lucian Freud’s work in 10 years, bringing together paintings from more than seven decades, has just opened at London’s National Gallery. The exhibition presents the paintings of one of Britain’s most notorious figurative painters, Lucian Freud (1922–2011). To accompany it, the...
Painter Joan Mitchell Is Put on Equal Footing with Monet at Paris’s Fondation Louis Vuitton
Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning still tend to dominate the conversation about Abstract Expressionism, even though women associated with the movement, like Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, were just as important to it. In recent years, there have been attempts to uphold the contributions of these women, and the latest of them is a show at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in which Joan Mitchell’s work is put on even footing with the beloved Impressionist master Claude Monet. It’s a bold move that insists on Mitchell’s centrality, not only to the Abstract Expressionist movement but...
Gagosian Takes on Closely Watched Photographer Deana Lawson
Gagosian, the world’s largest gallery, with some 19 spaces around the globe, will now represent the closely watched artist Deana Lawson. Lawson will retain her representation with David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles, and Gagosian will show her work in New York, Europe, and Asia. Lawson is best known for her lush photographic works that at first glance appear to be intimate slice-of-life documentary images of Black life. In fact, they are carefully staged scenes. Typically, the models featured in her work have just met ahead of Lawson photographing them. To these works, which are often printed at large-scale, Lawson affixes...
How Artist Cyprien Gaillard Brought an Under-Recognized Sculpture Near Paris’s Centre Pompidou Back to Life
On a street not far from Paris’s Centre Pompidou, there once was a sculpture that moved. It had a muscular man formed from gold leaf and bronze who, at various points of the day, would appear to fight a dragon, a crab, and a rooster, clanging as his arms and body swayed around. A clock nearby him announced the time. Since 2003, the year that funding to maintain the piece dried up, its clock has been stopped, and the man has remained static. A quiet hush has since fallen over this sculpture by Jacques Monestier, titled Le Défenseur du temps (The...
From the Pompidou to Frieze, Curator Camille Morineau Is Bringing Forgotten Female Artists to Light
While Frieze Masters is typically dominated by canonized male artists, this year its stars will be little-known female artists born between 1900 and 1951. These artists will appear in the London fair’s Spotlight section, which is being overseen by Camille Morineau, the founder of the Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibitions (AWARE). “The keyword is ‘discovery,’” said Camille Morineau, whom Nathan Clements-Gillespie, the director of Frieze Masters, put in charge of the display. She soon put out a call for applications, and out of some 150 galleries, 26 were selected. Each of them will present a booth dedicated to one...
Agnes Gund to Sell $5.5 M. Lichtenstein for Reproductive Rights, New LACMA Is Half Done, and More: Morning Links for October 14, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BEHIND THE SCENES. Jack Brogan, the wildly versatile craftsman who helped many of postwar America’s greatest artists fabricate their work, died last month at the age of 92, Penelope Green reports in a richly detailed obituary for the New York Times. Brogan had a formidably eclectic career, selling Bibles, owning a concrete plant, serving as a consultant to furniture makers like Herman Miller, and a great deal more. He eventually developed a practice in Venice Beach, California, advising designers and architects on fabrication, and worked with the pioneering Light and Space artist Robert Irwin on a number...
Climate activists dump soup on Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring
Dutch police arrested three climate protesters with the group Just Stop Oil on Thursday after they threw paint on and glued themselves to Johannes Vermeer’s famous 1665 painting, Girl with a Pearl Earring, on display in the Mauritshuis museum in the Hague. Video published on social media showed one...
Sonia Boyce’s Venice Show Will Travel to U.K., Tampa Museum Gets Major Gift, and More: Morning Links for October 27, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Two United Nations groups—the U.N. Satellite Center and UNESCO—said that they are undertaking efforts to track damage to cultural locations in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, the Associated Press reports. The initiative involves compiling a list of sites that have been damaged, like historical buildings, and sourcing satellite imagery to ascertain the extent of the destruction. Krista Pikkat , of UNESCO, told the wire service, “It’s important for us to document the damage, but also to make sure we have the information available before the recovery.” The country’s seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites have so far reportedly not been...
Climate Activists Throw Tomato Soup on Van Gogh Painting in London, Raising Anger and Confusion
The Frieze art fair may be in full swing right now in London but, on Friday, the British capital’s attention was on the National Gallery, where climate activists staged a protest that appeared to threaten a Vincent van Gogh painting. The activists, who are part of the climate change–focused group Just Stop Oil, threw tomato soup on van Gogh’s Sunflowers, an important example of the Post-Impressionist’s style and one of the National Gallery’s many treasures. Then the activists glued themselves to the wall under the painting. The gesture is one that Just Stop Oil has regularly done in the U.K., where its...
Ukraine Says Cultural Sites Damaged in Russian Attacks, Uffizi Sues Jean Paul Gaultier, and More: Morning Links for October 11, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A wave of missile strikes by Russia against Ukraine on Monday damaged arts institutions, according to Ukraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko. In a Facebook post noted by NPR, the minister said that, in the capital of Kyiv, the National Philharmonic and two national museums—the Taras Shevchenko Museum and the Khanenko Museum —had sustained damage. The extent of any damage is not yet clear. Officials in Ukraine have alleged that, amid the war, Russian forces have taken objects from almost 40 museums in Ukraine and caused hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage to cultural sites, the Associated...
Artist Lucia Koch Turns a Parisian Government Building Into a Gorgeous, Tactile Installation
A government building often isn’t the most inviting of spaces. The Palais d’Iéna, an imposing concrete structure designed by Auguste Perrier, one of France’s leading practitioners of Art Deco, is no exception. Completed in 1939, it was originally planned to house a museum, and is now the home of the Conseil économique social et environnemental, an advisory body. In recent years, the building has been given over for a few days out of the year for artists commissions, and this time, it is hosting an elegant sculptural installation by Lucia Koch. Titled double trouble and on view through October 28, her...
Restored chambers of King Louis XV's mistress Madame du Barry open to public
The restored chambers of Madame du Barry, the last official mistress of France's King Louis XV, have opened to the public for the first time.
AI, the metaverse and the documentary approach to photography
Alessandra Leta (Milan, 1997) is a visual researcher and photographer. Her practice lies at the intersection between archival archaeology and the speculative narrative as a tool to rethink the past into the present. Her work has been featured in L’Essenziale Studio, Zone Magazine, NOIA Magazine, Shutter Hub and The Holy Art. She is one of the recipients of the 2022 Carte Blanche Award issued by Paris Photo Fair in collaboration with SNCF Gares & Connexions. After graduating from Brera Academy of Fine Arts, she is currently finishing her master’s degree in Critical Urbanisms at the University of Basel.
Taylor Wessing Prize: Lockdown laundry portraits win photography award
Images of an elderly woman hanging out her washing during Covid lockdown have won the prestigious Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022. Two of Clémentine Schneidermann's portraits from her series Laundry Day documented the daily life of her neighbour in south Wales, while navigating quarantine. She will receive £15,000...
Portraits Of Courage Exhibit Now Open At This Midwest Presidential Library
A special exhibition is being held through the end of the year at The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum. “Portraits of Courage: A Commander In Chief’s Tribute To America’s Warriors” is a collection of oil paintings by President George W. Bush, honoring those who have served our country since September 11, 2001.
