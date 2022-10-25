To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Two United Nations groups—the U.N. Satellite Center and UNESCO—said that they are undertaking efforts to track damage to cultural locations in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, the Associated Press reports. The initiative involves compiling a list of sites that have been damaged, like historical buildings, and sourcing satellite imagery to ascertain the extent of the destruction. Krista Pikkat , of UNESCO, told the wire service, “It’s important for us to document the damage, but also to make sure we have the information available before the recovery.” The country’s seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites have so far reportedly not been...

5 HOURS AGO