Read full article on original website
Related
Meta's Q3 2022 revenue dips, AR/VR losses widen amid Quest Pro launch
Meta announced its Q3 2022 earnings, revealing a drop in revenue as the company continues investing more in the metaverse.
Woonsocket Call
iFabric Corp Announces Launch of "Verzus All" Apparel Brand and New Orders
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provided an update on the Company's new brand launch and new orders for its swimwear products. "I'm pleased to announce the launch of our new direct-to-consumer brand...
General Motors Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Record Sales
General Motors (GM) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25 per share, up 48.5% from the...
Ryder Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By All Its Segments
Ryder System, Inc R reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 23% year-over-year to $3.04 billion, beating the consensus of $3.00 billion. Adjusted EPS of $4.45 beat the consensus of $3.65. Operating revenue increased by 18% Y/Y to $2.35 billion. Revenue by segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) $1.58 billion (+10% Y/Y),...
Progressive Rail Roading
CP posts 'solid' Q3 financial results
Canadian Pacific reported "solid" third-quarter 2022 results, including revenue of CA$2.31 billion, diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 96 cents and an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.01, company officials announced yesterday. CP's operating ratio (OR) improved to 59.5% from 60.2% compared to the same period last year. The Class I...
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
McDonald's Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions
Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter, with the burger giant reporting a stronger-than-expected sales and profits. McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden __ who was promoted to the role last month __ said U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said revamped stores, faster service, upgraded menu items and popular promotions are all drawing customers despite higher prices. “Consumers are willing to tolerate it and they’re willing to do that because of all the other things we have done to strengthen our offering,” Kemoczinski said Thursday in a conference call with investors.
Woonsocket Call
Shell Plc publishes third quarter 2022 press release
"We are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy markets. We continue to strengthen Shell's portfolio through disciplined investment and transform the company for a low-carbon future. At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs.
Woonsocket Call
ONWARD Schedules Webcast to Provide Third Quarter Business Update and Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced that it will host a webcast to discuss its Q3 business highlights. The Company also provided information on its participation at upcoming investor and industry events.
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
Universal Music Posts 13% Revenue Boost in for Third Quarter
The world’s largest music company, Universal Music Group, posted strong third-quarter results on Thursday, despite an uncertain economic environment. Revenue climbed 13.3% to €2.66 billion, with streaming and subscription revenue up 7.7. The revenue figure included a €71 million benefit due to the settlement of an unspecified copyright infringement lawsuit, which was almost certainly the major music companies’ settlement of a copyright-infringement suit against Bright House Networks. Recorded music revenue grew 10.1%, music publishing revenues were up 6.9% and merchandise and other revenues soared 101.1% in the third quarter ending compared to a year ago based on constant currency conversion. Adjusted earnings...
Woonsocket Call
Guerrilla RF Surpasses 150M+ RFIC/MMIC Deployments
Accelerates Shipments, Increasing Lifetime Deployments by 50 Percent in 15 Months. Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today it has surpassed the 150 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments – a 50 percent increase in lifetime shipments since it reached the 100M mark 15 months ago. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020 and 2021, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.
Woonsocket Call
Ascential and Instacart Announce Comprehensive Joint Business Partnership
New partnership will enable both companies to better serve CPG brands through early access to new Instacart Ad products, joint marketing, education and development initiatives. Ascential plc (LSE: ASCL.L), the specialist information, analytics, and eCommerce optimization company, and Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new comprehensive joint business partnership. Delivered through Flywheel Digital, LIONS, and WARC, all part of Ascential, the partnership will enable both Instacart and Ascential to better serve brands through early access to new Instacart advertising products and pilots, co-marketing, and educational and developmental initiatives.
tipranks.com
AutoNation Rises on Q3 Showing; $1B Buyback
Automotive retailer AutoNation (NYSE:AN) has driven in healthy numbers for the third quarter. Revenue increased 4.5% year-over-year to $6.67 billion, outperforming estimates by $40 million. EPS at $6 missed estimates by $0.27 but recorded a 17% year-over-year increase. Importantly, the growth in revenue came despite lower new and used vehicle...
LKQ Reports Q3 Revenue Below Street View; Tightens FY22 Forecast
LKQ Corp LKQ reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.9% year-on-year to $3.10 billion, missing the consensus of $3.21 billion. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 30 basis points Y/Y to 41.1%. Operating margin remained flat at 11.5%, and operating income for the quarter declined 5.3% to $358 million.
Woonsocket Call
Fox INU, the First DEX Platform with a Multi-Type Referral Program Launches its First Phase of Token Sale
Fox INU is an ERC-20 token, a governance token for the Fox INU project, a DeFi project where users can add liquidity and/or swap the token in decentralized exchanges. Fox INU project was established on the 15th of July 2022 with a mission to create an all-encompassing DEX platform where crypto traders, collectors, and enthusiasts can launch their projects, discover new opportunities, and create sustainable channels of passive income. The project launched its first phase of token sale on the 5th of October, which will last until the 30th of December.
NASDAQ
Element Solutions (ESI) Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates in Q3
Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded earnings (as reported) of 22 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 compared with 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 36 cents in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The company generated net sales...
Woonsocket Call
DAYSTARTER Token (DST) Continues to Expand Its Ecosystem With Bittrex Listing After the Successful Pre-sale
On October 24, 2022, Life3 announced its listing of the DAYSTARTER Token (DST), the first dApp governance token of the Life3 project, on the Bittrex Global exchange with DST-USDT pair. The initial listing price per DST was 0.0025 USDT and surged briefly to a record high of 0.08 USDT soon after listing on Bittrex.
Boot Barn Beats Expectations in Second Quarter Driven by Store Expansion, Sales Growth
Boot Barn beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as the retailer reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company reported net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over the prior year period, beating the street’s expectations of $343 million in the quarter. Same store sales also increased in the quarter by 2.3% compared to last year, driven by an increase in retail store same store sales of 3.9% and a decrease in e-commerce same store sales of 7.0%. According to the...
RideApart
Harley-Davidson Reports 21-Percent Revenue Increase Year-On-Year In Q3 2022
On October 26, 2022, Harley-Davidson held its 2022 Q3 earnings call. How are things going following the unexpected production shutdown and supply chain hiccups earlier in the year? From Harley’s account, things are looking better than expected. Harley reports that in Q3, global motorcycle shipments are up 19 percent...
Comments / 0