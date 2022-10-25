Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition: Xiaomi unveils limited edition smartphone with a striking design
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition in China, a limited edition Redmi Note 12 series model. Available for CNY 2,599 (~US$362) in Xiaomi's home market, the Racing Edition sports a unique-looking back panel amid a few other design changes. Xiaomi has unleashed the Redmi Note 12 Racing...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad becomes China's latest sub-US$160 Android tablet
Android Launch Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. Redmi's eponymous Pad started out in Europe, and has now also made it to China as part of the major product event of today (October 27, 2022). Thanks to this timing, not to mention its OEM's imminent annual 11.11 price-drop announcements, it has launched as a particularly affordable new Android tablet in its latest market.
techunwrapped.com
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
Electronic Warfare Market Size, New Emerging Trends & Technology Standards, Applications, Objectives Studies & Estimation Analysis 2022
“The Electronic Warfare market size was valued at US$ 18.32 Bn in 2021, and is predicted to reach US$ 25.27 Bn by 2028, with a growing healthy CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028, as per SNS Insider Research.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Electronic Warfare Market...
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV discounted by up to US$2,000
The 2022 Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is currently discounted. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$2,799.99 at the Samsung online store or US$2,797.99 at Amazon. The offers give 44%, or around US$2,200, off the typical retail price of US$4,999.99. The 4K TV is also discounted in the UK, where customers can buy the gadget for £2,999 (~US$3,473) at Amazon or £3,499 (~US$4,052) at the Samsung store. The device currently sells for £3,999 (~US$4,631) at other retailers and has previously cost as much as £5,299 (~US$6,136).
TechRadar
Samsung won't do what it takes to beat the iPhone
A few months before I was recruited to work for Samsung as an internal phone reviewer, I tweeted “One day I’m going to get a job at Samsung and work my way up until I fire everyone involved with TouchWiz.” TouchWiz was Samsung’s user interface for the touchscreen feature phones that came before the Android-based Galaxy devices. It was horrendous.
Blundering Biden welcomes new PM ‘Rashee Sanook’!
JOE Biden welcomed the new Prime Minister yesterday by mispronouncing his name as ‘Rashee Sanook’. Speaking at an event in Washington to mark the festival of Diwali - which Rishi Sunak as a Hindu observes - the US President undid his congratulatory ‘groundbreaking milestone’ message by stumbling over his name.
Android Authority
Redmi Note 12 series launched: 200MP camera, 210W charging for under $400
The three phones share the same processor and screen, but differ in a number of ways. Xiaomi‘s Redmi Note series has traditionally been the company’s most popular smartphone series, offering great value for money in the budget segment. Now, the company has revealed the Redmi Note 12 series in China.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G Heads To The U.S. Next Month
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G smartphone will arrive in the U.S. in November, so will it live up to its high value-for-price reputation? Here's what we know.
Black Friday Samsung deals 2022: everything to expect across TVs, watches, tablets and more
We're rounding up everything you can expect to see from Black Friday Samsung deals in 2022 - all across the brand's massive range.
notebookcheck.net
Watch GT Cyber launch date revealed as Huawei teases innovative feature for upcoming smartwatch
Huawei has announced the official launch of the Watch GT Cyber, a smartwatch that has leaked several times in the last few months. Scheduled to launch on November 2 with the Pocket S, the Watch GT Cyber may be a Chinese exclusive initially. For reference, Huawei's next hardware event commences at 19:00 CST, or 11:00 UTC. Presumably, Huawei will unveil more than just the Pocket S and Watch GT Cyber though, as is often the case during its launch events.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X86: 86-inch and 4K Smart TV launches with 20 W built-in speakers
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Smart TV X86 during today's Redmi Note 12 series launch event. Having also announced the Book Air 13 and new Redmi projectors, the Redmi Smart TV X86 is undoubtedly the largest device presented today. Specifically, the Smart TV measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, within which Xiaomi has included an 86-inch display.
Phone Arena
Despite 'lackluster' iPhone 14 series demand, Apple totally crushed it in China last quarter
As the world's most populous country and the single biggest smartphone market, China has captured a large chunk of Apple's non-domestic advertising, distribution, and even production focus in the last few years. While the world's number two handset vendor hasn't managed to achieve and retain a similar position in the...
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro review: Excellent at this price
Smartwatches are getting, well…smarter. Apple adds great new features to the Apple Watch every year, and the Apple Watch Series 8 is a compelling option for iPhone users. Google has finally launched the Pixel Watch, which is quite an entrance into the market. And Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5, which many consider to be the best smartwatch for Android users. So, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro has an uphill battle ahead of it.
2021-2022 The Letter For Customer – Tianjin Tsr Import & Export Co., Ltd.
Tianjin TSR Import&Export Co., Ltd. was founded in year 2015, mainly products: dining chair/table, coffee table, office chair, plastic chair, etc, the former is a small manufactory work since year 2006, at that year Tsr had about 7 employees, everything is difficult when start, but it is half success as Tsr says, after that Tsr growing fast every year. Then Tsr start have our own export department-Tianjin tsr import&export co., ltd, with 2 export sales man in 2015, along with developing the exhibition help Tsr a lot, guangzhou CIFF exhibition, shanghai FURNITURE CHINA (SNIEC)and IMM COLOGNE Tsr all attend to the show.
Syngenta Group Reports Strong Performance in Q3 2022
Growth driven by products and services that help farmers grow crops sustainably amidst global food security and climate change challenges. 9M Group sales at $25.9 billion, growth of $4.9 billion, +2124% vs. prior year. Q3 Group sales grew to $7.9 billion. 9M EBITDA at $4.6 billion, +30% vs. prior year.
thefastmode.com
Samsung’s Digital Wallet Platform Begins Rollout in 13 New Markets This Year
Samsung Electronics announced that Samsung Wallet will expand to 13 new markets this year. Since it first launched in June 2022, the digital wallet platform has become hugely popular in markets including China, France, Germany, Italy, Korea,2 Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. And now, the platform will be even more widely available for users in Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam and UAE.3.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung patents 'Galaxy Ring' wearable as alternative to Galaxy Watch series
It seems that Samsung is planning to enter a new wearable segment. First reported on the South Korean Naver forum, industry insiders allege that Samsung has been developing a smart ring that could offer a lot of the features that the Galaxy Watch5 series delivers, such as tracking health metrics and monitoring activities like exercising, walking and sleeping.
