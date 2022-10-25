Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
10/26 Prep Volleyball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball scores from Wednesday, October 26th.
wpsdlocal6.com
10/26 Athletes of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- Graves County's Kaden Gregory and Marshall County's Presleigh Jennings were named this weeks WPSD/Biokinetics Athletes of the Week. Gregory threw for 243 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Eagles win over Muhlenberg County. Jennings went undefeated to win the girls cycling league state championship. She accumulated the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fort Campbell managing fire that started in training area
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell says staff members are using controlled burn techniques to manage a fire that started in a training area last week. The post said in a news release Tuesday that the fire started Friday near Trigg County, Kentucky, during routine training. Clinton Allen...
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of U.S. 51 reopens after closure due to fire near Fulton County, Hickman County line
U.S. 51 has reopened between Fulton, Kentucky, and Clinton, Kentucky after multiple fire departments worked together to put out a fire in the area. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the blaze started as a garage or shop fire and spread to a field and nearby tree line Monday evening. As...
wpsdlocal6.com
Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day. School officials say the one positive to this […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Coats for Kids drop-off day wrapping up, more donations needed
PADUCAH — Many kids in our area struggle to stay warm in the wintertime, but you can help. The WPSD Coats for Kids station drop-off day even is wrapping up at 2 p.m. and we're asking our viewers to help us reach our goal of 100 coats!. Swing by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Support, opposition mixed for new solar panel project coming to Ragland community in McCracken County
PADUCAH — A new, 125-megawatt solar facility is planned in McCracken County near Paducah. BrightNight, the company spearheading the project, hosted an informational meeting where people in the community asked questions and shared their opinions about the project. Some approve of the panels, including the farmer leasing his land...
wpsdlocal6.com
Native West Kentuckian, best-selling author speaking at McCracken County Library Thursday
PADUCAH — West Kentucky native Lee Cole found unexpected success with his debut novel "Groundskeeping." The novel has been highly praised on the Today Show and is currently a featured Amazon Editors Pick. Cole will be in Paducah on Thursday, leading a discussion about his book at the McCracken...
whopam.com
Pursuit suspects commits suicide in Hopkins County
A man who had allegedly led police on a multi-county pursuit reportedly took his own life Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit coming into Hopkins County from Webster County on Nebo Road about 4:40 p.m. and the SUV was found stopped in the middle of the road at 4480 Nebo Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans extended closure of Paducah's Alben Barkley Drive starting Nov. 1
PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Senate candidate Charles Booker stopping in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday
PADUCAH — Democratic senate candidate Charles Booker of Kentucky will make stops in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Benton Mike Miller Park 596 US Hwy 68 W 2 p.m. Paducah Paducah Beer Werks 301 N. 4th St. 4 p.m. Hopkinsville Hokinsville Brewing...
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
wpsdlocal6.com
Emmons named new director of philanthropy for UK western KY region
PADUCAH — Paducah native Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky's Western Kentucky region. According to a Wednesday release, Emmons has over 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management, marketing, and telecommunications. She recently served as vice president of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with husband's murder appears in court in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman accused of stabbing her husband to death appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Cocina Penn is now set to be arraigned Nov. 17. She's accused of stabbing her husband, Robert Penn, to death earlier this month. Police say Penn told...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield, Graves County voters hear directly from candidates ahead of midterm elections
MAYFIELD, KY — The Graves County and Mayfield communities hosted a candidate forum on Monday, giving the public a chance to hear directly from officials on their ballots as midterms approach. Attendees heard from incumbent Mayor Kathy O'Nan, who spoke about her extensive history in Mayfield. She explained that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office to hold Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive in November
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is hosting its fifth annual Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive. The sheriff's office will be collecting nonperishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry and toys for Community Christmas Connection. Cruisers will be parked...
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
