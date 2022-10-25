ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

10/26 Athletes of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- Graves County's Kaden Gregory and Marshall County's Presleigh Jennings were named this weeks WPSD/Biokinetics Athletes of the Week. Gregory threw for 243 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Eagles win over Muhlenberg County. Jennings went undefeated to win the girls cycling league state championship. She accumulated the...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fort Campbell managing fire that started in training area

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell says staff members are using controlled burn techniques to manage a fire that started in a training area last week. The post said in a news release Tuesday that the fire started Friday near Trigg County, Kentucky, during routine training. Clinton Allen...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day. School officials say the one positive to this […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
whopam.com

Pursuit suspects commits suicide in Hopkins County

A man who had allegedly led police on a multi-county pursuit reportedly took his own life Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit coming into Hopkins County from Webster County on Nebo Road about 4:40 p.m. and the SUV was found stopped in the middle of the road at 4480 Nebo Road.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC plans extended closure of Paducah's Alben Barkley Drive starting Nov. 1

PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man

A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Emmons named new director of philanthropy for UK western KY region

PADUCAH — Paducah native Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky's Western Kentucky region. According to a Wednesday release, Emmons has over 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management, marketing, and telecommunications. She recently served as vice president of...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
PRINCETON, KY

