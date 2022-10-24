THE PERFORMER | Emma D’Arcy THE SHOW | House of the Dragon THE EPISODE | “The Black Queen” (Oct. 23, 2022) THE PERFORMANCE | Gods be good, D’Arcy was on fire in the HBO drama’s Season 1 finale. Let us count the ways. First up: that horrific birth scene. (In case you’re keeping score at home, that was the second such endeavor of the season for D’Arcy, who uses they/them pronouns.) As Rhaenyra simultaneously processed the upsetting news of her father’s death and went into labor, D’Arcy clutched at their belly as though the princess were bodily absorbing the bad news. In the scene that...

27 MINUTES AGO