ROSEVILLE - Students with disabilities took the field Friday as part of Roseville City School District's Unified Sports Program. It's a day when students with disabilities can put on cleats and compete against other schools in the district.The event is affiliated with the Special Olympics. The program brings together students with and without disabilities for a day of sports. Friday's competition is the first event of four that take place throughout the yearThe goal is to create a more inclusive environment for students with disabilities to play sports while also creating friendships through athletics.More than 400 students competed Friday and the program engages more than 4,000 students throughout the year."All of our students are capable. All of our students are capable of doing awesome cool things and I think these events highlight that," special education teacher Hayden Olhiser said.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO