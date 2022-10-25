Read full article on original website
Larry Selvage
2d ago
the only way I could see that is if you are one of those women that love to spend money so someone has to take control of it but on the other hand he could at least have you some money before leaving emergencies don't just happen when he's home they can happen anytime
Reply
13
Sally Martinez
2d ago
Her husband is a real control freak. Tell him if he had just given you the combination for the safe rather than tell you to borrow money from the neighbor, you wouldn't have had to resort to breaking into the safe.
Reply
13
Patti Petruzzelli
2d ago
The husband sounds very controlling. The wife is not even on the bank account? Run lady.
Reply
36
Related
This Husband Skipped Worked to ‘Teach His Wife a Lesson’ & Reddit Is Reminding Him It‘s Not the ’50s Anymore
The 1950s was a cute era if you’re into diners and the jitterbug, but the housewife trope, on the other hand, is a relic of the past — unless you’re this Reddit husband, who decided to punish his wife and three children by intentionally missing a day of work because no one ironed his clothes.
"My husband was fascinated by her," Man becomes obsessed with wife's boss
Being married can’t stop a person from having a crush on someone they admire or spent a lot of time with. Although this doesn’t show that the marriage is faulty or the couple isn’t happy, it could mean that there is room for improvement in the relationship.
Stay-at-Home Mom ‘Forgets’ to Feed 5-Year-Old Daughter of Boyfriend
Parenting is incredibly difficult, and takes a lot of work. It’s also very hard to raise children on one’s own. Which is exactly why it can be exciting when a single parent finds a partner who is happy to be involved in the raising of their child.
"She's not pulling her weight in the upkeep of the house." The husband expressed online his displeasure with his wife.
It's possible for the stress level in your home to skyrocket if either you or your partner aren't satisfied about how the domestic responsibilities are being divided up. According to the findings of a number of studies, one of the most significant sources of tension in many romantic partnerships is the unequal division of household chores. For instance, the results of one study indicated that one of the leading causes of stress for wives was the fact that their husbands did not want to put in their fair amount of effort around the house. However, what if it were the other way around?
My Sister Is Refusing to Pay for Her Kids on Vacation—What Should I Do?
"Now her kids are 12 and 14, we had to rent a house with more bedrooms, because they have hit puberty and need their privacy, which costs more."
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
Bully’s Mom Gets Mad After Learning the Repercussions for Her Kid's Actions
It's difficult to not get defensive and maybe a little combative when someone messes with your kid, especially if you're dealing with a perpetual bully. If they're young kids, you might approach their parents and discuss the behavior issue. Article continues below advertisement. Hopefully, this conversation leads to the other...
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
KTUL
2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
The man spent 70 years of his life without eating or drinking anything
According to medical research, humans can only survive for a week without water and a few months without food, but it is hardly believed that a person can live without eating or drinking anything for more than 70 years.
Woman Has No Idea Her New Boyfriend Slept With Her Daughter Last Year
A woman is struggling with how to tell her mom that she previously hooked up with the mom's new boyfriend. The woman took to Reddit explaining she is struggling with whether or not to tell her mom, especially considering she's the one who encouraged her to finally start dating again.
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36
A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
'Cruel' Woman Horrified After Mom Cuts Her Off for ‘Poor Behavior’
Should parents still finance their children, even once they’re adults?. Times are tough, and economically challenging, especially for younger people. The pandemic made it difficult for younger people to enter the workforce and make a living wage.
Woman sparks debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to ‘tuck in’ her stomach when taking photos
A woman has sparked a debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to “tuck” her stomach in when taking photos.In a video posted to TikTok last month, Saira, @sairaayan__, shared a clip of her and her husband taking a picture together. “When you’re taking pictures and he reminds you to tuck in your stomach,” she wrote in text over the video.The footage featured Saira’s partner lightly tapping her stomach, prompting her to readjust her posture. The pair then looked at each other before Saira briefly touched her stomach and they both smiled at the camera. In the caption...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1009M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 30