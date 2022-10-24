Read full article on original website
Wantage students create ‘peace’ sign
Students at the Wantage Elementary School created a collaborative PEACE sign to celebrate School Violence Awareness Week. They also learned about Halloween safety from Trooper Tarleton, our district’s school resource officer (SRO).
New Jersey’s got ghosts
As we celebrated All Hallows Eve or Halloween, we were inundated with everything from spooky decorations, movies and most appropriately ghost stories. Believer or not, one must admit a good, old-fashioned ghost story gets everyone’s attention. On October 25, the Sussex County Libraries featured a Zoom presentation on New...
