Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
First Coast News
How to navigate Georgia-Florida weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tradition has driven college football for years. For over 90 years, Florida and Georgia have collided in the Bold City, making Jacksonville the home of one of the sport's greatest rivalries. Here's everything you need to know about the Georgia-Florida weekend in Jacksonville. Events:. Tuesday -...
First Coast News
New era of football threatens future of Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tradition has driven college football for years. For over 90 years, Florida and Georgia have collided in the Bold City, making Jacksonville the home of one of the sport's greatest rivalries. But that tradition is being challenged with name, image and likeness deals, the transfer portal...
Bradford Tornadoes’ defense has been nearly perfect through eight games
STARKE, Fla.- One touchdown and an extra point. Seven points total. That’s all the Bradford Tornadoes’ defense has yielded through eight games in of the 2022 regular season. Yes, you heard that right. There’s a team in the state of Florida that’s held its opponents to less than a point a ...
Gators HC Billy Napier, Staff Address Defensive Lapses During Bye Week
Billy Napier stresses that he and his staff aren't ignoring the current elephant in the room. The bye week provided time to analyze the sputtering defensive unit thoroughly.
RV City opens ahead of Georgia-Florida game, Mayor Lenny Curry addresses contract concerns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — RV City is officially open as of Tuesday, and rival team colors are taking over Jacksonville's sports complex. Festivities are kicking off ahead of the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. More than 50 RVs arrived Tuesday morning to create RV City. More are expected ahead of the game Saturday.
Change Makers: Dr. Johnnetta Cole and Dr. Nathaniel Glover
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icons, Dr. Johnetta Cole and Dr. Nathaniel Glover sat down together, for the first time, to reflect on the past and demand a better future. The setting for their conversation was carefully selected; Cole's home in historic American Beach. "A.L. Lewis and six other Black...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
FWC investigating large number of dead ducks in The Reef at Beachwalk community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What makes The Reef at Beachwalk so special isn't the new homes and fresh grass, It's the connection between humans and nature. "They came, and they would sit in our lap and eat from our hands and let us pick them up and pet them and we just kind of bonded with them that way." said Ellen Fair, a resident.
wuft.org
New jazz club and accomplished performer amplify Gainesville music scene
Smooth sounds of the saxophone and bold beats from the drums fill the air of Baby J’s Bar every night from Monday through Saturday, lingering in visitors’ ears long after closing. Since opening on April 26 and bringing jazz music to downtown Gainesville, this retro venue has become a hub for all styles from the boogie to the blues.
First Coast News
Balloon releases now banned throughout Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is now illegal to release balloons in Jacksonville after the city council approved a city-wide ban on releasing balloons and sky lanterns. Fifteen council members voted yes to the new ordinance and one voted against it. The problem is that balloons and their strings turn...
First Coast News
PHOTOS: Explore the free haunted trail in Murray Hill area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do in the Murray Hill area this Halloween look no further than the Saunders' haunted trail!. The free attraction is put on by Diana Saunders and her family each year and is located at 4836 Kingsbury Street. Notable features include...
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
First Coast News
Jacksonville rapper Ksoo pretrial conference in Duval County Circuit Court | Oct. 26, 2022
Hakeem Robinson, aka Ksoo, appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The rapper is accused of killing two people in separate gang-related shootings.
Southwest flight heading to Indianapolis makes emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from an unrelated story. A Southwest aircraft headed from Tampa to Indianapolis had to make an emergency landing Tuesday, Dan Landson, a representative for Southwest Airlines confirmed. The aircraft diverted to Jacksonville because of a "potential mechanical issue," Landson said. The flight...
First Coast News
Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville
Mini has struggled with COVID and now breast cancer. She is this year's recipient of Subaru of Jacksonville's Live Learn Love gift check from owner Phil Porter.
pasconewsonline.com
Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race
(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
Property owner of Jacksonville apartment complex condemned for sewage issues in jail in Clay County
Action News Jax has learned that the owner of a recently condemned property in Jacksonville is in jail in Clay County. Brian Lozito, 53, was arrested for violation of probation. He was originally arrested in 2019 for child abuse and was sentenced to three years of probation in 2021. >>>...
Comments / 0