Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

How to navigate Georgia-Florida weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tradition has driven college football for years. For over 90 years, Florida and Georgia have collided in the Bold City, making Jacksonville the home of one of the sport's greatest rivalries. Here's everything you need to know about the Georgia-Florida weekend in Jacksonville. Events:. Tuesday -...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New era of football threatens future of Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tradition has driven college football for years. For over 90 years, Florida and Georgia have collided in the Bold City, making Jacksonville the home of one of the sport's greatest rivalries. But that tradition is being challenged with name, image and likeness deals, the transfer portal...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy

Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
MICANOPY, FL
wuft.org

New jazz club and accomplished performer amplify Gainesville music scene

Smooth sounds of the saxophone and bold beats from the drums fill the air of Baby J’s Bar every night from Monday through Saturday, lingering in visitors’ ears long after closing. Since opening on April 26 and bringing jazz music to downtown Gainesville, this retro venue has become a hub for all styles from the boogie to the blues.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Balloon releases now banned throughout Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is now illegal to release balloons in Jacksonville after the city council approved a city-wide ban on releasing balloons and sky lanterns. Fifteen council members voted yes to the new ordinance and one voted against it. The problem is that balloons and their strings turn...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race

(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL

