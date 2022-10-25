Read full article on original website
Arizona and Nevada counties plan to hand count ballots for midterms
Two counties in Western battleground states are moving forward with plans to hand count ballots in this year’s consequential midterm elections — a sign of the deep distrust of electronic vote tallying machines in some pockets of the country. The two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County, Arizona,...
California doctor faces involuntary manslaughter charge in 2019 death of jail inmate
A doctor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate at a detention facility in Southern California in November 2019, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office. Elisa Serna, 24, was an inmate at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee...
