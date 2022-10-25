ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yardbarker

Three receivers New York Giants should target before the NFL trade deadline

It’s without question that the New York Giants have been the biggest surprise in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season. After five consecutive years of double-digit losses and a rookie head coach installed, few could have fathomed that the team would be 6-1 as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. But head coach Brian Daboll has shown the leadership qualities of a veteran coach and has his team playing smart and fundamentally sound football.
CBS Sports

Ron Rivera absent from Commanders practice for personal matter; Jack Del Rio fills in ahead of Week 8

The Commanders are looking to win their third straight game on Sunday against the Colts, but they were without their head coach for the first practice of the week. Ron Rivera has been excused from work while tending to a personal matter, the team told reporters, with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio filling in to oversee Wednesday's preparations. Rivera is in California, specifically, for a matter concerning his mother, per NFL Media, but is expected back Wednesday night.
NBC Sports

Eagles' leading WR in 2020 is back on practice squad

The Eagles signed Greg Ward, their leading receiver two years ago, to their practice squad on Monday. Ward, who’s been on and off the Eagles’ roster and practice squad since 2017, suffered a toe injury at practice on Aug. 1 and missed the rest of training camp. He went on IR on Aug. 30 and then was released with an injury settlement on Sept. 9.
FOX Sports

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Sauce Gardner: 'Keep trying him'

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a message to the rest of the NFL about cornerback Sauce Gardner – keep trying him. Saleh was asked Wednesday how the standout rookie from Cincinnati compares to past star cornerbacks that he has coached, particularly Richard Sherman, who was on the San Francisco 49ers when Saleh was the defensive coordinator there.
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera misses practice ahead of Week 8

The Washington Commanders started trending on social media on Wednesday for a peculiar reason: Head coach Ron Rivera wasn't at practice with the team as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Colts in Indianapolis. Reports quickly surfaced, however, that the long-time coach won't be away from the...
