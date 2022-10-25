ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lifelong search for African ancestry revealed for one metro Detroit women

DETROIT (WXYZ) — When WXYZ’s Ameera David first met Oya Amakisi, it was July, the summer of her 37th year on a lifelong quest. “It started when I was a little girl,” said Oya Amakisi. “I had a deep desire to know who our ancestors are. Did I look like them? Did I have eyes like them? Is my personality like theirs?”
DETROIT, MI
What to know before shopping for over-the-counter hearing aids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of Americans who have experienced some form of hearing loss are now able to purchase hearing aids over the counter without the need for a prescription or hearing examination. FOX 17 spoke with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation on what to know before shopping for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oxford community members look toward healing journey

OXFORD, Mich. — If you walk through downtown Oxford, you’ll find a sign that reads "Oxford Strong" in the window of almost every business. As the pre-trial of the Oxford High School shooter got underway Monday morning, the victims were heavy on the minds of people inside Evergreens Coffee and Bakeshop on S. Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Proposal 3 in Michigan: Abortion rights & what would change if it passes

One of the biggest and most controversial proposals on the November Midterm ballot is Proposal 3, which focuses on abortion and reproductive rights. The petition for the proposal set a record with more than 730,000 valid voter signatures, with momentum coming after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The proposal is also one that would amend the Michigan Constitution.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Medicine says more than 33K patients possibly impacted by data breach

(WXYZ) — Michigan Medicine said Thursday that compromised employee email accounts may have exposed the health information of about 33,850 patients. “Patient privacy is extremely important to us, and we take this matter very seriously. Michigan Medicine took steps immediately to investigate this matter and is implementing additional safeguards to reduce risk to our patients and help prevent recurrence,” said Jeanne Strickland, Michigan Medicine chief compliance officer, in a press release.
New program aims to address teacher shortages in Michigan

(WXYZ) — A new move and announcement came down on Thursday morning aimed at addressing the ongoing teacher crisis in Michigan. It's an issue we've been reporting on for months. At the start of the school year, 53% of public schools across the country felt understaffed. According to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hospitals report concerning surge in young patients sick with RSV

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Doctors at hospitals around metro Detroit are seeing a surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV. “Typically we see this in December - January. And the volume is more,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, Pediatric E.R. Medical Director Beaumont Royal Oak. Dr....
MICHIGAN STATE
FULL DEBATE: Whitmer, Dixon face off one final time before November election

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The final debate showdown for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon took place Tuesday night. Whitmer and Dixon faced off in the second debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, which was broadcast on WXYZ-TV Channel 7 from the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Neither Whitmer nor Dixon would support COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids

(WXYZ) — Last week, the CDC recommended adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the recommended immunization schedules for both adults and children in 2023. The CDC was very adamant, this does not constitute any new mandates, it’s only a recommendation. The final decision will be up to the states, and we asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate if they would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for school attendance.
MICHIGAN STATE
VIDEO: Tudor Dixon & Gretchen Whitmer debate road construction in Michigan

OAKLAND UNIVERSITY (WXYZ) — Road construction was touched on during one segment of the final debate of the 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, who made "Fix the damn roads" the cornerstone of her 2018 campaign for the office, highlighted the work she...
MICHIGAN STATE
Proposal 1 in Michigan: Term limits & financial disclosures would change

(WXYZ) — Michigan voters are voting already and will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote on several important races and three proposals that would change laws in Michigan. The first proposal they will see is Proposal 1, which will amend the Michigan Constitution and deal with term limits and financial disclosures for the State Legislature.
MICHIGAN STATE
VIDEO: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks education, COVID live on WXYZ

(WXYZ) — Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News morning anchor Alicia Smith Wednesday morning for a one-on-one interview following her final debate with Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday night. Watch her full interview in the player above. Tudor Dixon was also live on WXYZ Wednesday morning. TUDOR...
First-time voters struggle ahead of the November midterm election

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Millions of Michiganders are expected to turn out to the polls in less than two weeks to decide who will serve as Michigan's next governor. Voters will also get the chance to decide the fate of countless school boards and which judges will serve on the state supreme court. While many voters say they know who they'd like to see in the governor's seat, fewer know who they'd like to be elected in smaller races.
MICHIGAN STATE
WATCH: Here's where Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon stand on debate issues

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon had a final debate on Tuesday night, brought to you by Channel 7. The two candidates discussed a variety of topics including abortion, road construction, public education, inflation and more. If you missed the debate and want...
MICHIGAN STATE

