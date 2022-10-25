Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Student wounded in Oxford High School shooting reacts to Ethan Crumbley's guilty plea
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — “It was scary at first, you know, it was a lot,” Aiden Watson said. Shot in the leg in a classroom by Ethan Crumbley, Aiden Watson is still dealing with his emotions nearly a year after that horrifically tragic day at Oxford High School.
Tv20detroit.com
Constant marijuana smell from Orion Township industrial complex raises concerns
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some people living in Orion Township say their neighborhoods reek of marijuana. An industrial complex located on Premier Road is the culprit, according to the city's supervisor. "We are the marijuana community now," said Matt Skoda, a resident of Orion Township. "We don't want...
Tv20detroit.com
Lifelong search for African ancestry revealed for one metro Detroit women
DETROIT (WXYZ) — When WXYZ’s Ameera David first met Oya Amakisi, it was July, the summer of her 37th year on a lifelong quest. “It started when I was a little girl,” said Oya Amakisi. “I had a deep desire to know who our ancestors are. Did I look like them? Did I have eyes like them? Is my personality like theirs?”
Tv20detroit.com
What to know before shopping for over-the-counter hearing aids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of Americans who have experienced some form of hearing loss are now able to purchase hearing aids over the counter without the need for a prescription or hearing examination. FOX 17 spoke with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation on what to know before shopping for...
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford community members look toward healing journey
OXFORD, Mich. — If you walk through downtown Oxford, you’ll find a sign that reads "Oxford Strong" in the window of almost every business. As the pre-trial of the Oxford High School shooter got underway Monday morning, the victims were heavy on the minds of people inside Evergreens Coffee and Bakeshop on S. Washington.
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal 3 in Michigan: Abortion rights & what would change if it passes
One of the biggest and most controversial proposals on the November Midterm ballot is Proposal 3, which focuses on abortion and reproductive rights. The petition for the proposal set a record with more than 730,000 valid voter signatures, with momentum coming after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The proposal is also one that would amend the Michigan Constitution.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Medicine says more than 33K patients possibly impacted by data breach
(WXYZ) — Michigan Medicine said Thursday that compromised employee email accounts may have exposed the health information of about 33,850 patients. “Patient privacy is extremely important to us, and we take this matter very seriously. Michigan Medicine took steps immediately to investigate this matter and is implementing additional safeguards to reduce risk to our patients and help prevent recurrence,” said Jeanne Strickland, Michigan Medicine chief compliance officer, in a press release.
Tv20detroit.com
New program aims to address teacher shortages in Michigan
(WXYZ) — A new move and announcement came down on Thursday morning aimed at addressing the ongoing teacher crisis in Michigan. It's an issue we've been reporting on for months. At the start of the school year, 53% of public schools across the country felt understaffed. According to the...
Tv20detroit.com
'Wild' accusations during gubernatorial debate turn out solid in proper context
(WXYZ) — The final gubernatorial debate presented by 7 Action News took place Wednesday night at Oakland College. Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon went head to head, slinging accusations back and forth. They sparred on a number of issues, everything from abortion to education. Many...
Tv20detroit.com
Hospitals report concerning surge in young patients sick with RSV
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Doctors at hospitals around metro Detroit are seeing a surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV. “Typically we see this in December - January. And the volume is more,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, Pediatric E.R. Medical Director Beaumont Royal Oak. Dr....
Tv20detroit.com
FULL DEBATE: Whitmer, Dixon face off one final time before November election
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The final debate showdown for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon took place Tuesday night. Whitmer and Dixon faced off in the second debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, which was broadcast on WXYZ-TV Channel 7 from the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan poll workers prepare amid threats, plan for safety ahead of 2022 election
SOUTHFIELD (WXYZ) — In a video from the Brennan Center for Justice, a non-partisan law and policy organization, elected officials from across the country recount the threats they received after the contentious 2020 election. "We couldn't go anywhere without the police officers," one official said. "They threatened my life,"...
Tv20detroit.com
Neither Whitmer nor Dixon would support COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids
(WXYZ) — Last week, the CDC recommended adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the recommended immunization schedules for both adults and children in 2023. The CDC was very adamant, this does not constitute any new mandates, it’s only a recommendation. The final decision will be up to the states, and we asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate if they would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for school attendance.
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Tudor Dixon & Gretchen Whitmer debate road construction in Michigan
OAKLAND UNIVERSITY (WXYZ) — Road construction was touched on during one segment of the final debate of the 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, who made "Fix the damn roads" the cornerstone of her 2018 campaign for the office, highlighted the work she...
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon to face off in final gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m. on WXYZ-TV
(WXYZ) — Tonight, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will face off in the second and final debate ahead of the November 8th election. This debate will give voters another chance to see the two candidates go head to head on important issues. More than 400,000...
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal 1 in Michigan: Term limits & financial disclosures would change
(WXYZ) — Michigan voters are voting already and will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote on several important races and three proposals that would change laws in Michigan. The first proposal they will see is Proposal 1, which will amend the Michigan Constitution and deal with term limits and financial disclosures for the State Legislature.
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks education, COVID live on WXYZ
(WXYZ) — Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News morning anchor Alicia Smith Wednesday morning for a one-on-one interview following her final debate with Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday night. Watch her full interview in the player above. Tudor Dixon was also live on WXYZ Wednesday morning. TUDOR...
Tv20detroit.com
Monday is deadline for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail
LANSING, Mich. — Monday, Oct. 24, is the last day for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election. To register online, visit Michigan Voter Information Center Website by midnight. For mailing voting applications, the application must be postmarked with today's date.
Tv20detroit.com
First-time voters struggle ahead of the November midterm election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Millions of Michiganders are expected to turn out to the polls in less than two weeks to decide who will serve as Michigan's next governor. Voters will also get the chance to decide the fate of countless school boards and which judges will serve on the state supreme court. While many voters say they know who they'd like to see in the governor's seat, fewer know who they'd like to be elected in smaller races.
Tv20detroit.com
WATCH: Here's where Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon stand on debate issues
(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon had a final debate on Tuesday night, brought to you by Channel 7. The two candidates discussed a variety of topics including abortion, road construction, public education, inflation and more. If you missed the debate and want...
Comments / 0