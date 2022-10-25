Read full article on original website
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
disneydining.com
Did You Know: Magic Kingdom Once Had a Ride That Sent You To Hell
Once upon a time Magic Kingdom had a ride like no other…it was a drunk driving race through town that ended in Hell. No, really. Not only that but it was in Fantasyland! Despite the theme, this ride was beloved by all. To this day it holds a special place in many people’s hearts, mine included.
disneyfoodblog.com
Christmas Day Is SOLD OUT for Magic Kingdom in Disney World
Believe it or not, the holidays are coming up soon, so it’s time to start making some plans!. Especially if you’re going to Disney World, the planning ahead thing is super important around the holidays, because the parks are usually BUSY. You need to figure out where you’re staying, if you want to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, dining reservations, and more. Remember, you still need a Park Pass Reservation in addition to your theme park tickets in order to get into the parks. And, one park has already been completely booked up for Christmas Day!
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: Annual Passholder Exclusive Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World Tomorrow
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can purchase a new exclusive popcorn bucket at the theme parks and Disney Springs beginning tomorrow, October 25. The yellow popcorn bucket has the classic Walt Disney World wordmark on a golden...
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Are SOLD OUT for Select Guests on New Year’s Eve
Although it’s still technically spooky season, Disney World is already looking ahead to the holidays. The first holiday merchandise has shown up in the parks, dining and dessert party reservations for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are now available, and we’re gearing up for EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays. We’re starting to see park pass reservations disappear for November and Christmas Day, and now another big day in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT has officially sold out.
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Reopening in November With New ‘Frozen’ Theming
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening next month with new “Frozen” theming in select areas. The park reopens on November 13. The new Frozen features will be part of the Tike’s Peak kids’ area, with statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle.
Disney Visitors Go Viral With Anger Over "Unfair, Obnoxious" Park Hopping Rules
Should you be allowed to move freely between different Disney parks? Considering how much money Disney World (or Disneyland) costs in 2022, you’d think some of these restrictions would be a thing of the past. But, recent visitors are venting their anger over the fact that the “2 pm park hopping” rule is still in effect.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
WDW News Today
First Image of ‘Believe! Sea of Dreams’ Released by Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo Disney Resort has shared its first official image of “Believe! Sea of Dreams”, the upcoming nighttime show set to debut November 11 at Tokyo DisneySea!. The image was released today as the monthly wallpaper for November 2022 on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. The image appears to show Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys on the golden ship barge, Daisy on a separate raised platform, and dancers on one of the show’s screen barges.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
WDW News Today
Rapunzel’s Tower Nearly Complete, Rockwork Scaffolds Coming Down in Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea
While construction does seem to be slowing a bit in Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea, the project is still coming along, and there’s been visible progress at the site! So let’s take a look at what’s happening. Fantasy Springs Hotel. There’s been little movement outside the hotel’s...
WDW News Today
Scrims Up Around Broken Lime Garage Fountain at Disney Springs
On October 6, we reported that the fountain in front of Lime Garage at Disney Springs suddenly broke. At the time that it happened, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the lower half just broke off in front of him and fell into the pool below. No...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Fantasy Springs Concept Art & Area Names Released, Opening Delayed to Spring 2024 at Tokyo DisneySea
The Oriental Land Company announced today that Fantasy Springs, the massive new eighth port at Tokyo DisneySea, will officially open in spring 2024, and released a new look inside the land along with new concept art and the individual area names with in the port. Frozen Kingdom. Frozen Kingdom includes...
WDW News Today
runDisney Instituting Virtual Queue for Merchandise During 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. To help alleviate crowds during 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, runDisney will institute a virtual queue for merchandise. From runDisney:. The countdown is on to the start of the runDisney race season and as...
