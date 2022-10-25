ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Did You Know: Magic Kingdom Once Had a Ride That Sent You To Hell

Once upon a time Magic Kingdom had a ride like no other…it was a drunk driving race through town that ended in Hell. No, really. Not only that but it was in Fantasyland! Despite the theme, this ride was beloved by all. To this day it holds a special place in many people’s hearts, mine included.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Christmas Day Is SOLD OUT for Magic Kingdom in Disney World

Believe it or not, the holidays are coming up soon, so it’s time to start making some plans!. Especially if you’re going to Disney World, the planning ahead thing is super important around the holidays, because the parks are usually BUSY. You need to figure out where you’re staying, if you want to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, dining reservations, and more. Remember, you still need a Park Pass Reservation in addition to your theme park tickets in order to get into the parks. And, one park has already been completely booked up for Christmas Day!
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Are SOLD OUT for Select Guests on New Year’s Eve

Although it’s still technically spooky season, Disney World is already looking ahead to the holidays. The first holiday merchandise has shown up in the parks, dining and dessert party reservations for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are now available, and we’re gearing up for EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays. We’re starting to see park pass reservations disappear for November and Christmas Day, and now another big day in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT has officially sold out.
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
Cinemablend

Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase

Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
disneydining.com

Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
WDW News Today

First Image of ‘Believe! Sea of Dreams’ Released by Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort has shared its first official image of “Believe! Sea of Dreams”, the upcoming nighttime show set to debut November 11 at Tokyo DisneySea!. The image was released today as the monthly wallpaper for November 2022 on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. The image appears to show Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys on the golden ship barge, Daisy on a separate raised platform, and dancers on one of the show’s screen barges.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023

Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
WDW News Today

Scrims Up Around Broken Lime Garage Fountain at Disney Springs

On October 6, we reported that the fountain in front of Lime Garage at Disney Springs suddenly broke. At the time that it happened, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the lower half just broke off in front of him and fell into the pool below. No...

