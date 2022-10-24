Read full article on original website
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
goduke.com
Duke Football in Photos
DURHAM — Duke football heads into its open week with a record of 5-3, including a 2-2 mark in ACC play. Check out some of the top photos HERE from the Blue Devils' first eight games. Duke is back in action Friday, Nov. 4, when it travels to Chestnut...
goduke.com
Duke Travels to No. 4 Louisville, Notre Dame
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is primed for the first of two consecutive weekends on the road, beginning with No. 4 Louisville Friday and Notre Dame Sunday. First serve against the Cardinals is set for 7 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m., match in South Bend Sunday. Both contests will be streamed on ACCNX.
goduke.com
Johnson Named Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week
DURHAM – Sophomore defensive back Brandon Johnson was named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Player of the Week, the organization announced Thursday. This was Johnson's third honor of the week after being tabbed the Walter Camp Foundation Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday and the ACC Player of the Week on Monday. The Newton, N.C., native is the second Duke player this season to earn the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, after Jaylen Stinson earned the honor following his performance at Northwestern.
goduke.com
Miller Paces Duke to Victory over Longwood
FARMVILLE, Va. – Duke senior captain Hannah Miller registered two goals and two assists to lead the 25th-ranked Blue Devils to a 6-1 victory at Longwood in field hockey action Thursday afternoon. Miller had a hand in four of the six goals to push her points total to 25 this season.
goduke.com
Duke Caps Non-Conference Slate at Longwood Wednesday
Duke wraps up non-conference action at Longwood Oct. 26. This is a late addition to the Blue Devils schedule after their contest at Old Dominion was canceled. The Blue Devils are 6-9 this season and coming off a commanding 3-1 victory over Bellarmine. Duke is 6-4 in non-conference contests and 3-3 in true road games in 2022.
goduke.com
Duke Defeats UNC Greensboro Saturday, 8-2
DURHAM – The Duke softball team defeated UNC Greensboro, 8-2, in a fall exhibition game at Duke Softball Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Freshman Aminah Vega had two runs off two hits, a double and home run. Kamryn Jackson posted two doubles. Senior Gisele Tapia. Kelsey Zampa each reached base...
goduke.com
Delaney Graham Earns Team of the Week Accolades
DURHAM – Following a week where she helped lead the Duke women's soccer team to back-to-back shutouts, Blue Devil graduate student Delaney Graham was selected to the College Soccer News and TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week on Tuesday. Graham, a product of Atlanta, Ga., played 90 minutes on...
goduke.com
Whitehead Named to Julius Erving Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead as one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. A native of Newark, N.J., Whitehead averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5...
goduke.com
Side Hustle
This story originally appeared in the 14.3 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine -- October 2022. Sports are a microcosm of life. There are peaks and valleys in every single game let alone throughout an athlete’s career. For many, finding that constant outside of the competitive arena is crucial for the mental and emotional well-being.
goduke.com
Carter Named Nominee for Wuerffel Trophy
DURHAM – Duke redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter been tabbed a nominee for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy. The award is given annually to the player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. The 6-3, 298-pound Pickerington, Ohio, native, has been an instrumental piece to...
