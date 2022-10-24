DURHAM – Sophomore defensive back Brandon Johnson was named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Player of the Week, the organization announced Thursday. This was Johnson's third honor of the week after being tabbed the Walter Camp Foundation Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday and the ACC Player of the Week on Monday. The Newton, N.C., native is the second Duke player this season to earn the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, after Jaylen Stinson earned the honor following his performance at Northwestern.

DURHAM, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO