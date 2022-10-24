ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Valley officials share health and safety tips for Halloween

Families across the Valley are gearing up to go trick-or-treating, but relatives of young children say Halloween looks a little different these days, and their family's safety is what scares them the most. Tillie Marines decorates her house for her two grandchildren, who love Halloween. "Oh yes, oh yes, they...
Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
Texas students’ math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic

"Texas students’ math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter...
Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races

"Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Abbott Softens Stance on Casino Gambling

Since 2015, Governor Greg Abbott has been staunchly against any expansion of gambling in the state of Texas. Just weeks before facing re-election, he has softened his stance just a bit. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they...
