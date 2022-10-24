Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Family of victim in fatal San Carlos motorcycle crash speaks out amid increase in accidents
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting a spike in motorcycle crashes throughout the Valley. According to the report, there’s been 195 motorcycle crashes in the Rio Grande Valley so far this year. Eight of those crashes were fatal, and dozens of others were left seriously injured. The report...
KRGV
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
"Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
KRGV
Valley officials share health and safety tips for Halloween
Families across the Valley are gearing up to go trick-or-treating, but relatives of young children say Halloween looks a little different these days, and their family's safety is what scares them the most. Tillie Marines decorates her house for her two grandchildren, who love Halloween. "Oh yes, oh yes, they...
Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
Rio Grande Valley rises to No. 1 this week for flu activity in US: report
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Listing four cities in the Rio Grande Valley, a new report ranks the region as No. 1 in flu activity this past week in the United States. Harlingen, Weslaco, Brownsville and McAllen are ranked as the number one markets with the highest flu activity, according to GCI Health. Walgreens has launched […]
KRGV
Appeals court reviewing Peñitas’ request to use library as a polling location
In the legal battle over using the Peñitas library as a polling location, an appeals court is now reviewing the city's latest response after Hidalgo County got the appeals court involved. The city of Peñitas sued Hidalgo County to stop the county from holding early voting if the library...
Cold front blows through Rio Grande Valley early Tuesday, bringing brief showers
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cold front swept through the Rio Grande Valley early Tuesday morning, bringing a squall line of showers and gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service, as the cold front arrived, winds peaked at 39 mph in McAllen, 44 mph in Harlingen and 37 mph in Port Isabel just before 6 […]
KRGV
Appeals court rules against Peñitas in dispute over polling location
The 13th Court of Appeals ruled against the city of Peñitas in the legal battle to reinstate the city’s public library as a polling location for the November 2022 election. With the decision, early voting in Hidalgo County can continue without interruption. The city of Peñitas was granted...
KRGV
Brownsville native challenging Paxton in Texas General Attorney race
The race for Texas Attorney General is looking like it will be a close one. Democrat Rochelle Garza is going up against incumbent Ken Paxton. A recent poll shows Paxton with a slight 2% lead over Garza. In the Texas Attorney General race, Garza is trying to become the first...
KRGV
Texas students’ math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic
"Texas students’ math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter...
KRGV
Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races
"Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
marketplace.org
In the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Republicans make inroads with lifelong Democrats
In a lot of ways, Denise Sandoval is your typical Rio Grande Valley voter. She was born in Monterrey, Mexico and came to Texas as a child. She voted for Donald Trump in 2020 and calls herself a conservative, but she’s reluctant to call herself a Republican. “I’m not...
Abbott Softens Stance on Casino Gambling
Since 2015, Governor Greg Abbott has been staunchly against any expansion of gambling in the state of Texas. Just weeks before facing re-election, he has softened his stance just a bit. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they...
MySanAntonio
After suspending political donations post-insurrection, AT&T and Valero fund election-deniers in the midterms
WASHINGTON — After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the National...
Comments / 0