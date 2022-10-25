ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kanye West's antisemitic comments spark NYC event on hatred, prejudice

By Tim McNicholas
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PeXu_0ilNvt8P00

Kanye West's antisemitic comments spark discussion in New York City 02:58

NEW YORK -- The disparaging, antisemitic remarks from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are sparking conversations here in the Big Apple about hatred and prejudice.

Multiple Jewish people condemned his comments at an event Monday night aimed at ending antisemitism.

CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the story from the Center for Jewish History in Union Square.

READ MORE : Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted following antisemitic posts

The goal of the event was to "End Jew Hatred." Organizers even handed out pins with those words.

And while they planned the event months ago, it didn't take long for Ye's recent comments to come up.

"Kanye West's 18 million followers outnumber the 15 million Jews in the world," Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan said.

From a local legislator to William Daroff of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, who said, "Billionaire rapper Kanye West ... spewed dangerous antisemitic views on Twitter and Instagram and elsewhere that has received tens of thousands of likes."

There is no doubt that the people in the room Monday night were disgusted by Ye's comments.

Organizers gathered with local lawmakers to declare April 29 as #EndJewHatred Day.

"If there was more education we'd be able to change minds. We'd be able to inform minds," Yuval David of the #EndJewHatred movement said, adding, "We have too many people who are bystanders, standing by. It's time for people to be upstanders and do something about it."

In a troubling display over the weekend, a group of people raised their arms in Nazi salutes and hung a banner over a Los Angeles freeway, saying, "Kanye is right about the Jews."

"Hate begets hate," said Scott Richman, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL says an antisemitic hate group was behind the display.

"You know, Kanye West put this out there and now we see real visible manifestations of hate," Richman said.

Richman says, sadly, that hate is nothing new and antisemitic incidents are on the rise.

"There are more antisemitic acts that are committed in the New York/New Jersey region than any other part of the country," Richman said.

On Monday night, the ADL called on Adidas, which partners with Ye for his sneaker line, to cut ties with the rapper.

The ADL said it has had several discussions with Adidas executives, but the company's response has been "insufficient."

"We hope that Adidas is going to reconsider its position, but we're not satisfied," Richman said.

CBS2 reached out to Adidas to ask how it is responding to the rapper's comments, but did not immediately receive a response.

Several other companies, including Ye's high-profile talent agency, have cut ties with him.

Comments / 35

Shantel Ysambert
1d ago

He was just dropped from his record label… his own record label. LOVE THAT. No racists.. not black not white not yellow. Not acceptable at all.

Reply
6
William Shakespeare
2d ago

He's just an idiot. Makes us wonder what Kim saw in him, but whatever it was, the divorce was her best decision to date. Anyway, Adidas has finally given him the boot (npi) and hopefully all his other sponsors will now follow suit, and he'll see exactly how much ignorance and hatred cost.

Reply(9)
6
Me Again
1d ago

He's not racist though...he said a few true statements about the matter...how is that racist?!?I'm not big Kanye fan...I'm a truth fan and he happens to be correct. Where was the "pissed" off racist people and comments when he said "Slavery was a choice"?!? Where do those people go? Nobody with white skin including the Jewish people reprimanded him for that very false opinion. What he's saying now is facts....but he's being called "racist" for stating an observation that is factual. Smh. All the Karen's, Ken's and others bigots are coming out the woodwork for him.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This Brooklyn-based TikToker just released a music video ode to NYC

New York City is hella resilient. For two years, the city and her residents fought hard to survive, and now there’s much to celebrate about it. That’s what Ariana Di Lorenzo (aka Ariana and the Rose) wants everyone to see in her new music video “If New York Is Dead, Then Bury Me With Her.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

Meghan Trainor + Other Celebs Who Have Visited the Jersey City Target

We here at Hoboken Girl absolutely love celeb sightings in Hudson County + the greater North Jersey area. In the last few months alone, Hoboken + Jersey City have been visited by stars like Eva Longoria, Robert De Niro, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Wahlberg, and Johnny Depp. Most recently, on October 21st, singer/songwriter + TikTok star Meghan Trainor visited the Target in Jersey City (located at 100 14th Street) to buy a copy of her recently-released latest album, Takin’ It Back. Meghan isn’t the only one to have visited this local Target. John Legend was spotted about a month ago for an album signing, and back in 2019, Taylor Swift also paid a visit ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards. Read on to learn more about Meghan Trainor’s recent trip to JC — along with some other celebs who have visited the Jersey City Target.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The mayor dines with the Columbian Lawyers at black-tie gun club

The Columbian Lawyers Association of Brooklyn continued one of its great traditions on Oct. 20 when its members shared dinner and drinks in a celebration of Italian Heritage Month at the Tiro a Segno Dinner Club in Manhattan. The dinner club is located on MacDougal Street and stands out only...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

James Corden apologizes for "rude comment" at NYC restaurant

NEW YORK -- James Corden shared his side of the story Monday after he was banned from a New York City restaurant. On his show, he said he made a sarcastic, rude comment after his wife's order was wrong for the third time. "Because I didn't shout or scream, I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I've been walking around thinking I haven't done anything wrong. But the truth is, I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong, it was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server," he said. Corden said he called Balthazar to apologize, and the owner unbanned him. He said he will go back to the restaurant the next time he's in New York, if he's allowed in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC isn't the "rattiest" city in America, report says

NEW YORK -- In surprising news, a new report says New York City is not number one when it comes to rats.That honor goes to Chicago, according to the pest control company Orkin.For the eighth year in a row, Orkin says Chicago is the United States city with the most rats.RELATED STORY: New York City health department offers advice on how to combat rat problemsNew York ranked number two, rising above Los Angeles.Meanwhile, Hartford, Connecticut, entered the top 20 for the first time. To view the full list, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Talent: Marielle Emanuel

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When we last met Marielle Emanuel, the dancer was getting ready to head on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City. Now, we’re catching up with her to see how her life changed. Carrie Lazarus has created a fund to help support extraordinary talent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Playwright wows with Halloween display in Ditmas Park

NEW YORK -- A Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, with a new musical on Broadway, loves Halloween so much he turns his Brooklyn home into an over-the-top haunted house. As CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Wednesday from Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, it's as big a hit with neighbors as the work he puts on stage. There are flashing lights, ghostly projections and more than 60 animatronic figures, some spooky and others terrifying, transforming what is usually a tidy Victorian Queen Anne house on the corner of Albemarle and Argyle Roads. "I asked him and he's like, 'Alright, let's do it,'" resident Arthur...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Haters Attack Yeshiva Students in Midwood, Brooklyn

A gang of five antisemitic teenage boys attacked three teenage yeshiva students Monday evening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Midwood. The attackers yelled “Free Palestine,” punched the boy in the face and hurled eggs at him before fleeing the scene. The attack took place at the corner of...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

FDNY sources: Laura Kavanagh to become commissioner

NEW YORK -- The FDNY's acting commissioner is set to make history.FDNY sources tell CBS2 Laura Kavanagh will become the first female commissioner in the department's 157-year history.We're told she is expected to be appointed to the permanent position at City Hall on Thursday.Kavanagh joined the department in 2014 and has been acting commissioner since February.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getnews.info

Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City

British Popstar and world Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul was guest of honor at the 2nd Annual First Responders and Neighborhood Patrol Team Appreciation Gala. Hosted by Prosperous Community Foundation (PCF.world) A division of The International Police and Veterans Foundation (IPVF), held on October 15th, 2022, at the Good Fortune restaurant in the heart of the Asian-American community in Flushing, New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TheStreet

Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High

If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
back2stonewall.com

AHS-NYC Is Horrifying, Mostly Because It’s Stories Are True.- Gay History vs. AHS NYC (Eps 1-2)

The 11th. season of American Horror Story has arrived. In AHS-NYC’s two-part opener, fans have learned that the season will cover a mysterious serial killer targeting gay men in Lower Manhattan circa 1978-1981, as well as an unknown illness infecting Fire Island deer, and eventually the gay community. But in doing so Murphy once again “steals” and “twists” historical events, changes them ever so slightly, and and presents it to the audience as his own. But in this case they are very dark events that were never investigated, and justice was never sought for the victims The events are now mostly forgotten by time but they did happen. Just not the way Murphy presents them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Met Opera mourns Joe Ancona, dragged to death by subway train

NEW YORK -- A New Jersey man who died after being dragged by the subway in Manhattan has been identified as 20-year-old Joe Ancona. The Metropolitan Opera released a statement Tuesday mourning the loss, saying he was a member of the stage crew and worked in the electric construction shop.  "Joe was respected and well-liked by his fellow crew members and the Metropolitan Opera offers our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the statement continued. Police said Ancona's clothing or backpack became stuck in the door of a southbound 1 train Monday at Columbus Circle, and he was dragged by the train. "While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut

The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy